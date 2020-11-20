The stock already trades for approximately 35x 2021 non-GAAP earnings, which is not particularly cheap, when all is considered.

One blemish in the company's Q3 2020 report was that its net take rate was down both sequentially and y/y.

Investment Thesis

PagSeguro (PAGS) successfully bounced back from its Q2 2020 results, with its top line once again growing at 22% y/y in Q3 2020.

Assuming that the Brazilian economy improves in 2021, together with PagSeguro's credit card transactions volume increasing, this stock could prove to be a rewarding investment opportunity.

Having said that, at approximately 35x its 2021 earnings, there is already a lot of optimism being priced into the stock. Put simply, at this valuation, a lot needs to go right over the coming twelve months to reward shareholders.

Revenue Growth Rates Bounced Back

PagSeguro had been rapidly growing in 2019, with revenue growth rates of 32%. But then, just around the corner in 2020, there would be a very different story unfolding.

Indeed, what a roller coast year it has been for the company. Coming out of Q1 2020 growing at 27% y/y, it then abruptly reported a truly unimpressive report where revenues were down 2% y/y.

Then, investors must have been somewhat surprised to see that for Q3 2020, its revenues bounced back and were up 22% y/y.

During the earnings call, PagSeguro's CEO, Ricardo Dutra, asserted that the business was back reporting positive trends and pointed towards its record total payment volume (“TPV”).

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

As we can see above, ex-Coronavoucher, TPV was up 44% in the quarter. Given this context, you would probably question why PagSeguro's non-GAAP diluted EPS was down 15% y/y to R$1.0019 in the quarter.

On this front, management pointed to the adverse mix of payments, with a higher percentage of debit card payments and fewer credit installments. This had an impact on the company's net take rate, as you can see below:

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Here you can see that adjusted for Coronavouchers, its net take rate was down 14 basis points. This is a slowdown in the deceleration PagSeguro saw in Q2 2020, when its take rate was down 59 basis points sequentially.

Having said that, the graph above notes the irrefutable fact that net take rates have been largely trending down for some time now.

Guidance for Q4: Profit Margins Look Very Attractive

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Although net take rates drive PagSeguro's bottom line, management declares that October has seen very strong TPV, allowing management to feel confident that its business can bounce back to its pre-COVID-19 net margin profiles with its non-GAAP net margins of between 20% and 21% for Q4 2020 - a reasonable improvement of more than 150 basis points from the 18.5% witnessed in Q3 2020.

Valuation - Still Some Upside Potential Still Available, If Things Continue to Improve

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

PagSeguro argues that the pandemic has weighed down its profitability. And although both credit and debit card usage continues to grow, debit card growth has been much faster than credit transactions (see above). Here we see credit card transactions were only up 1% y/y.

As PagSeguro looks ahead, it declares that it may have been underinvesting in its digital presence, and that the pandemic in Brazil has enforced a sense of urgency for the company to invest in its online wallet and attempt to take market share in a rapidly expanding online market. Assuming that in 2021 social restrictions in Brazil are reduced, together with an improving economy, this is likely to lead to increased consumer confidence.

However, currently, the stock is already being priced at 35x 2021 earnings. Consequently, for the bullish thesis to work out, not only does PagSeguro need to continue growing its top line at close to 22%-25%, but it also must improve its revenue mix.

Bottom Line

On the positive side, PagSeguro's Q3 2020 results vindicated shareholders.

On the negative side, its valuation right now doesn't leave investors with a lot of margin of safety. Indeed, investors are already paying 35x its 2021 earnings, which is a punchy multiple for what is essentially a bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.