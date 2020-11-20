There is a material risk that work from home tailwind could eventually fade, however, leaving the company unable to service its highly levered balance sheet.

Poly (PLT), formerly Plantronics and Polycom, shares have outperformed in recent months, but I don’t think it’s time to invest just yet. Amid the COVID-19-led shift toward remote working, Poly has benefited from a highly favorable demand environment for headsets and video equipment. However, it remains unclear the extent to which demand is one-off (or secular) in nature. Assuming a likely scenario where demand normalizes lower over the next year or two, I am also concerned about PLT’s cash generation relative to its debt servicing needs going forward. Furthermore, the core business is already in decline despite the favorable backdrop, with revenue (excluding the divested consumer headset business) down c. 5% Y/Y in FQ2 ‘21. As such, I remain on the sidelines on PLT.

Work-from-Home Demand Propels the Top-Line

For FQ2 ‘21, PLT posted pro forma EPS of $0.93 on revenues of $415 million – well above the guidance range of $350-390 million in sales. Nonetheless, the top line remains in decline with overall sales down c. 11% Y/Y and down c. 5% Y/Y excluding Consumer headsets. However, the outperformance of the enterprise headsets and video collaboration segments were notable, with both seeing Y/Y growth for the quarter. By contrast, voice collaboration remains pressured at down 50% Y/Y, reflecting limited activity in the office as a result of COVID-19.

FQ2 ‘20 FQ3 ‘20 FQ4 ‘20 FQ1 ‘21 FQ2 ‘21 Enterprise Headsets 162.9 126.2 168.0 169.2 195.1 Consumer Headsets 43.4 41.1 13.0 5.5 7.7 Voice 98.5 79.5 95.3 50.7 49.1 Video 90.4 69.9 62.0 66.0 95.8 Total Product Revenue 395.1 316.6 338.2 291.5 347.7 Service Revenue 66.6 67.8 64.8 64.3 63.3 Deferred revenue 8.5 7.1 6.1 5.1 4.2 Total Revenue 470.2 391.6 409.2 360.8 415.2 Total Revenue (ex-Consumer Headsets) 426.9 350.5 396.2 355.3 407.5

While a c. 11% Y/Y decline is a concern, I think it is worth noting that declines have slowed considerably relative to the prior quarters – FQ1 ‘21 revenue, for instance, fell c. 22% Y/Y. Admittedly, some improvement is attributable to work-from-home tailwinds, but the new management team also deserves credit for delivering on investments in meeting the increased demand. For instance, the hiring of c. 2,000 new factory workers in Mexico and the absorption of higher freight costs to meet the elevated demand.

Yet, many products remain supply-constrained, which signals a strong near-term outlook built on the following trends – work-from-home, remote learning, and remote healthcare administration. As a result, the upturn in headset demand has carried over into the FQ3 ‘21 guide as well, which now calls for a return to c. 10% Y/Y growth.

Margins Outperform in FQ2 ’21 But Face Headwinds

On a pro forma basis, gross margins were down c. 350bps Y/Y to 48.9% on COVID-19-related headwinds, from higher freight costs and factory expansion to a less favorable product mix. However, GAAP operating profit turned positive, highlighting the progress made on cost reductions, with lower one-time add-backs and restructuring costs, along with reduced travel, partially offsetting the lower gross margins.

Yet, the quality of PLT’s earnings remains weak – despite the pro-forma EPS reaching $0.93, a significant portion of this went toward stock-based compensation. Excluding the $0.23 stock compensation, pro-forma EPS would have been significantly lower at $0.70 (-19% Y/Y).

FQ2 ‘20 FQ3 ‘20 FQ4 ‘20 FQ1 ‘21 FQ2 ‘21 Pro Forma EPS $1.24 $0.30 $0.30 $0.33 $0.93 Stock Comp ($0.37) ($0.35) ($0.39) ($0.23) ($0.23) Pro Forma EPS (Adj for Stock Comp) $0.87 ($0.05) ($0.09) $0.10 $0.70

Going forward, PLT expects pro forma EPS of $0.85-1.05 on revenues of $417-447 million – well above consensus estimates of $0.47 in EPS and $381 million in revenue. This likely reflects the robust near-term demand outlook, with PLT also looking to build more capacity to support its supply-constrained business. However, the fact that near-term margins were revised upward could leave shares vulnerable to downside as the company will likely need to incur added air freight costs and capacity-related investments to fulfill elevated demand.

Balance Sheet Concerns Remain

Worryingly, free cash flow was negative in FQ2 ‘21 at -$3 million, worsening from prior quarters and on a Y/Y basis. Although the company did pay down c. $36 million in long-term debt for the quarter, this still leaves net debt levels at c. $1.4 billion – equivalent to a staggering c. 6x pro-forma EBITDA.

FQ2 ‘20 FQ3 ‘20 FQ4 ‘20 FQ1 ‘21 FQ2 ‘21 Net Debt/Total Capital 62.3% 65.6% 89.8% 92.3% 94.3% Net Debt / TTM EBITDA 3.6 4.3 4.7 5.6 6.2

Furthermore, as specified in its most recent 10-K filing (excerpt below), Poly will likely be bound by a net debt/EBITDA (including synergy cost savings and integration costs) covenant of 3.0x in 2021, which could prove challenging to remain in compliance with (note that compliance has been waived for now due to COVID-19). Should any macro-related demand headwinds or competitive pressures arise, PLT may also need to step up its investments, weighing on the de-levering path.

The Amendment amended the Credit Agreement, as previously amended to (i) increase the maximum Secured Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) permitted under the Credit Agreement to 3.75 to 1.00 through December 26, 2020 and 3.00 to 1.00 thereafter.”

One-Off or Secular?

As Logitech’s (LOGI) recent results showed, the COVID-19 tailwind has been significant – the company's video collaboration revenue was up 160% Y/Y, with webcams also up 250% Y/Y. Clearly, enterprise hardware sales associated with video teleconferencing are gaining steam, but the sustainability of this growth is a concern. The market seems to echo this view, with major work-from-home beneficiaries like Zoom (ZM) suffering a major pullback upon news of a vaccine rollout.

By comparison, PLT’s growth has lagged due to capacity constraints, with its inability to meet the transient demand resulting in elevated near-term investments. Considering the higher ASP nature of Video revenue, any fundamental declines from enterprise budget reprioritization or weakening in-office hardware investment activity could result in material earnings weakness going forward.

Key Shareholder Sale Adds to the Concerns

Also notable is the fact that Siris Capital, the private equity firm that sold Polycom to Plantronics (resulting in Poly’s current form), has been selling its equity stake. The firm still owns a substantial portion of the PLT equity, but the recent partial stake sale is hardly a vote of confidence. Furthermore, considering Siris has already taken out costs in the past, there may be limited room to reduce the cost base to offset any demand weakness going forward.

Final Take

Poly has been a beneficiary of the recent work-from-home tailwind, and as a result, investors may have begun to look past the balance sheet concerns and fundamental issues at play. Despite the positive FQ2 ’21, I believe a successful deleverage remains a long way away, and in the meantime, any slowdown in work-from-home tailwinds could result in PLT being unable to service the debt load. With current valuations also not cheap at c. 8-9x EV/EBITDA, I am cautious on the prospect of a PLT turnaround occurring anytime soon.

