Rowan Street Capital Q3 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

Rowan Street Capital, LLC is a global value-oriented investment firm that is focused on high conviction, high concentration investments with a long-term time horizon. We seek to invest in strong businesses, managed by good people that we can purchase at discounted prices in relation to their intrinsic value.

Rowan Street recorded a return of +14.9% (gross), compared to +9.1% for the S&P 500 Index.

We believe that a big portion of our success could be attributed to inactivity. We are somewhat the polar opposites to what you may see from many Wall Street fund managers.

In 2020, we only had two new ideas. One that we added inMarch when the stock market suffered the worst decline since the financialcrisis of 2008, and another one that we just added very recently (and we arequite excited about the long-term prospects of this business).