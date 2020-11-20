Bonhoeffer Capital Management Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

The Bonhoeffer Fund, LP, is a value-oriented investment partnership. The fund's objective is to grow capital at a faster rate than market indices over full market cycles and provide minimal.

The Bonhoeffer Fund returned 5.1% net of fees in the third quarter of 2020 compared to up 5.0% for the MSCI World ex-US, a broad-based index.

Our largest country exposures include: South Korea, Italy, South Africa, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, and Philippines. The largest industry exposures include: distribution, consumer products, telecom, and transaction processing.

Since my last letter, we have added a position in an alternative asset management fund. This area is one of current interest due to low interest rates and the growth from alternative energy infrastructure build-outs around the country which will provide a nice tailwind.