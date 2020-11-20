What kind of investor are you, and what investment advice should you therefore take to heart, and what could be discarded?

Even though I really like the company, I try not to get married to any stock. PKG shares are trading beyond even optimistic appraisals of intrinsic value, so I sold.

"Let your winners run." This phrase is championed by many, and is a critical feature of the investment philosophy of Tom and David Gardner of Motley Fool fame. It means to resist the tendency to "lock in gains" after a stock has gone up. The fundamental premise is that winning companies tend to keep winning, so why sell? Competitive advantages like corporate culture, innovation, market leading products and services, scale, and supply chain expertise are factors that led to the success in the first play and are gifts that keep on giving. So hang on to those the winners, and sell your losers. Said another way:

“Selling your winners and holding your losers is like cutting the flowers and watering the weeds.” - Peter Lynch

Another oft-repeated bit of investment advice is attributed to Warren Buffet: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." But doesn't that advice conflict with the advice above from the Gardner Brothers and Peter Lynch? If a stock price has gone up, it may be that such a surge is a result of collective greed surrounding the stock. People keep buying and piling in hoping to make some money, ever bidding up the stock price. So to heed Buffett's advice, the fearful or contrarian thing to do is sell, not let it ride.

So which advice is right? As with most things, it depends. Here we could devolve into a debate about which is the superior strategy, growth or value, strategies that are often pitted against each other. Indeed, the two quotes above appear to underscore growth or value tactics, respectively. My conclusion is that each investor must come to terms with their behavioral and emotional make-up, which in turn shape their investment decisions, to see which of the above strategies fits best for who and how they are. There is no one size fits all.

As I have surveyed myself and my investment history, I realized that in too many instances trying to "let my winners run" ended up getting me burned. I had tremendous returns in short time frames and didn't sell because of the advice mentioned. Then the stock sunk even more dramatically than the rise, and I am left with an empty bag.

The reality is that there are plenty of occasions where stocks soar well above even generous appraisals of intrinsic value. Eventually, sentiment catches up with reality and the stock goes back down.

With that backdrop, my intent with today's article is to explain why I recently sold my position in Packing Corporation of America (PKG). Even though I still love the company, the price at which they are trading is beyond unreasonable. Even under optimistic assumptions, all future returns are currently reflected in the share price, and then some. While they have a healthy quarterly payout, dividends have never excited me, so I have no reason to hang on. I am indeed locking in my gains, which amounted to a 14% annualized return from my cost basis, before dividends.

The Company

First, I want to make it clear that I did not sell because I began to dislike the company. Not at all. I trust management, I find the economics of their industry reasonably sound, they execute better than peers, and are conservative with their capital structure. There is truly so much to like.

Their business model has held up better than competitors in the midst of the recession:

9 months 2019 vs. 2020 % change EPS Revenue PKG -29.36% -5.73% WestRock (WRK) -31.4% -5.73% International Paper (IP) -38.8% -9.11%

*Data compiled by author

Their average ROIC over the past decade is superior, coming in at 12.9% vs. WRK's 6.69% and IP's 7.45%.

These factors, along with others, have led to a marked out-performance over the long term:

Data by YCharts

So why would I sell?

The short answer is because I am an investor, not a collector. I am not in this as a trophy hunt, where I curate stock certificates from companies I think are great, to be framed and hang on my wall forevermore. No, ultimately I want to build wealth. So if a great company in my portfolio has served that purpose, I move on. I am of the opinion that in spite of PKG's status as the best company in the containerboard space, all future value to be derived from the company is currently captured in the stock price.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

To arrive at my conclusion, I relied on the usage of a reverse-engineered discounted cash flow model. This has become my go to for valuing companies. It differs from the traditional DCF model in that the traditional model makes assumptions about inputs (revenue growth, margins, CAPEX, etc.) and then spits out an intrinsic value, whereas the reverse-engineered model starts with the intrinsic value as the current share price. Then the inputs for revenue, margins, CAPEX, etc., are manipulated until intrinsic value matches the current stock price.

In this way, I can get an idea for what kind of assumptions the market is making about the cash-generation potential of the business such that they would price the stock wherever it is at. If in my estimation the assumptions for cash generation are not plausible, then it makes sense to sell. If my explanation of a reverse-engineered DCF model didn't make sense, please refer to this article from Investopedia. It does a better job than I.

Here is my worksheet:

*Data compiled by author

What the market is pricing in:

- A 10% revenue surge is shown for next year, assuming a strong recovery from the recession, with 5% growth every year thereafter for the next four years. Revenue growth at PKG has averaged 3.54% annually since 2015. Given the nature of their industry, an accelerated growth rate beyond that would be truly remarkable.

- Cash from operations margin comes in at 16.5% a year from now, which is 20 bps better than their 2019 performance. That margin expands incrementally until it peaks at 18% four years from now. For context, the highest margin PKG has ever had was in 2018 at 17.3%.

- CAPEX stays level at 5.9% of revenue, their average since 2012.

- A discount rate of 9% is used. This approximates the long-term average return of the stock market, and I assume market participants expect a return at least in line with that.

- Terminal growth of 2% in perpetuity, which is my assumption of long-term economic expansion.

In order to be worth $130 a share, the level around which shares are currently trading, PKG would have to accomplish a near-flawless level of execution that significantly surpasses historical norms, all without spending more on capital goods. Record revenue growth and record margins would have to both materialize and be sustained in order for people buying PKG at these levels to realize a return of at least 9%. Given that my required rate of return is 12%, the likelihood of them generating enough free cash to meet that hurdle seems near impossible.

Now, the main factor that potentially upends my thesis is the possibility that the market is not pricing PKG according to the present value of all future cash flows, which renders any DCF model useless. People value securities on a variety of metrics. Maybe people see PKG as a safe stock because of what the company does and how critical containerboard is to our economy, so there is a safety premium.

Others might see massive tailwinds from e-commerce shipments, so they are pricing PKG as more of a growth stock. Others might put a premium on the exceptional dividend growth at PKG, which has averaged better than 20% annually for the past decade. That is more than enough to make dividend growth investors mouths water. Still others might not care about any of those numbers whatsoever and rather read a stock chart that might show some bullish pattern. If PKG is priced based on anything other than the present value of all future cash flows, my analysis is useless.

Conclusion

Let's end with where we began: investment advice. If I had to pick one bit of investment advice that is more important than all others, advice that applies regardless of what your investing style is, it would be this: learn from your mistakes. This has the important precursor of correctly identifying mistakes. Such an exercise will help each investor come to understand themselves better and essentially figure out what kind of investor they are.

Some people have the intellectual, emotional, and behavioral make-up that lends itself to picking winners and then letting them ride. These are the folks that are particularly adept at spotting future trends and then riding those waves. Other people have tendencies and pre-dispositions that tends towards spotting securities whose price no longer reflects reality and get in and out accordingly. Seldom do they buy at the very bottom and sell at the very top, but nonetheless succeed in approximately estimating intrinsic value and trading around it. That characterizes my investment style, and that has been the story with PKG.

For my required rate of return, I will not pay more than $90 for PKG. It has traded down there repeatedly in the past five years and I wouldn't be surprised to see it head in that direction again. In between those troughs were decent peaks, but shares never rose to a level that seemed irrationally exuberant. They are now though. Shares are beyond fully valued. The present value of all future cash flows is currently reflected in the share price, and then some. It is prime time to sell.

Let me be clear: PKG shares could very well continue to rise. PKG could go on to achieve levels of profitability and cash flow generation that justify the current stock price. In other words, I might be dead wrong. But in light of my past mistakes, my data tells me that taking profits now is the wisest course of action. When shares reach beyond even optimistic estimates of intrinsic value, selling is sometimes the right thing to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.