The restaurant concept is still working towards returning to sales growth via positive comps, but the company saw some positive trends.

Despite having locations in Florida and Texas, Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) has faced a difficult environment. The restaurant business has had to shut down most stores multiple times. At the same time, the stock is compelling as the company has finally learned to prioritize guest consumption besides within the store. The COVID-19 shutdowns have finally pulled forward the digital transformation of the business making the stock a Buy here.

Image Source: Fiesta Group website

Surviving

Fiesta Restaurant Group was already a struggling restaurant chain with negative 2019 comp sales. Total revenues declined 4.0% last year with sales decreases of 1.8% at Pollo Tropical and 4.1% at Taco Cabana.

The company forecast Pollo Tropical returning to positive comp sales in 2020 with a focus on off premise sales such as delivery, catering and online. Taco Cabana has long been a struggling concept, but any success of Pollo Tropical could pull up the laggard chain and the stock as a whole.

As COVID-19 hit, Fiesta Restaurant got hit as hard as any restaurant, but the company has sped up the off premise business to now be more competitive with options for dining outside the restaurant. For Q3, comp sales at Pollo Tropical improved sequentially to only an 8.7% decline in September with management promising that October improved even further. Taco Cabana saw comp sales fall 14.2%.

Source: Fiesta Restaurant Q3'20 earnings release

Pollo Tropical saw off-premise sales rise to 12.1% of total sales, up from a meager 4.4% last Q3 when delivery was already a very hot item at competition. The company estimates that fast casual peers obtain 26% of sales from off premise options, suggesting Pollo Tropical has struggled for years now primarily due to not offering competitive options for the consumption of their food outside of the store locations. In total, both brands combined for off-premise sales at only 10.3% of sales.

The impressive part is that the company was able to produce decent EBITDA levels despite the troubling economic environment. Pollo Tropical saw adjusted EBITDA only dip slightly to $10.6 million in Q3 even with comp sales down 11.1%. Taco Cabana actually improved adjusted EBITDA totals to $4.2 million, up from only $1.2 million last Q3.

Pollo Tropical had restaurant level adjusted EBITDA margins of 21.2% in the quarter, up 100 basis points from last year. Even the struggling Taco Cabana chain saw margins improve 500 basis points from 9.2% to 14.9%. Remember, these improvements came in the face of double-digit comp sales declines.

Momentum Play

The stock has already jumped to $11.50, so Fiesta Restaurant isn't necessarily a beaten-down stock to rebound as the economy reopens due to vaccines. The real story is a potential momentum play on positive comps next year.

Despite market knowledge of positive comps in 2021 being a reflection of the weak numbers during Q2/Q3, the market does tend to overextrapolate such trends. The potential for the stock is to combine this momentum with an improving business as the restaurant brands catch up on sales lost over the last few years due to lacking effective off-premise concepts.

At the same time, the stock is exceptionally cheap assuming a return to growth. Fiesta Restaurant has a market cap of only $300 million while sales are forecasted to rebound to nearly $600 million now. Other similar restaurant concepts such as Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) and El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) trade at higher P/S multiples and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a distant dream multiple expansion outcome for Fiesta Restaurant.

Data by YCharts

The key is that Chuy's and El Pollo Loco aren't exceptional restaurant concepts trading at irrational valuations. Fiesta Restaurants only needs to generate positive comps to expand the forward P/S multiple to somewhere around 1.25x sales versus the current level of just 0.5x providing 150% upside for the stock.

The stock isn't likely to ever generate a P/S multiple similar to Chipotle, but Pollo Tropical was once a hot restaurant concept similar to Chipotle.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Fiesta Restaurant is finally digitally transforming the business via a new app and off-premise consumption options such as delivery and curbside pickup. The company still has a long way to go, but the solid Q3 numbers despite weak comp sales set up the stock for a rally when Fiesta Restaurant actually delivers sales growth. The restaurant brands aren't guaranteed to turn the corner, but the stock offers decent risk/reward at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.