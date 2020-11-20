Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holding's (EGFEY) CEO Fokion Karavias on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA (OTCPK:EGFEY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 19, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Fokion Karavias - Chief Executive Officer

Harris Kokologiannis - Chief Financial Officer

Floriani Jonas - Axia Ventures

Sevim Mehmet - JPMorgan

Memisoglu Osman - Ambrosia Capital

Welcome, and thank you for joining Eurobank Holding Conference Call to present and discuss the Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fokion Karavias, CEO. Mr. Karavias, you may now proceed.

Fokion Karavias

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to the Eurobank's third quarter results presentation. Together with me is our CFO, Harris Kokologiannis and the Investor Relations team. I will start from an overview of recent developments before we present our results. As we all know, the second wave of the pandemic has hit European countries, including Greece, resulting in partial or horizontal lockdowns and a deterioration of the economic outlook.

Depending on the pandemic evolution and in an effort to minimize the adverse effect to consumption, the Greek government intends to open up retail in December, in time for the holiday season. In this environment, estimates on economic contraction in 2020 has come closer to adverse scenarios of around 10%. On the positive side, it appears that the end of the crisis is within sight as news from the vaccine front confirmed.

In the meantime, state and EU support remains very strong as measures to entry point facilities announced so far add to €25 billion and €80 billion, respectively. Foreign conditions for the state continues to be horrible with yields at historically low levels while the public sector cash buffer is maintained at a confident level, around €30 billion. Additionally, we see foreign direct investments in a number of sectors such as data centers in a number of Greek corporates in the hotel and leisure sector and in commercial real estate. For the banking sector, liquidity remains something [ph]. Income generation is resilient, but the main challenge would be the asset quality in 2021 following the expiration of the current moratoria.

Now let's see our financial results for the nine months 2020 as highlighted on Slide 4. Our regaining net profit in the first nine months of the year reached €348 million, of which €172 million in the third quarter. Core pre-provision income was up 5% on a year-on-year basis, but 5% down from the previous quarter. This is mainly due to net interest income and the Cairo loans deconsolidated deprived us from the Hellenic interest income.

Commissions increased by 10% year-on-year and 8% from the previous quarter. Operating expenses were down 5% year-over-year in Greece. We concluded the voluntary exit scheme for 800 employees in early October. And as a result, we expect staff costs to continue declining. Additionally, we have further reduced our branch network in the country by another 15% to reach 3,000 branches. We will channel a significant part of the savings in accelerating the digital transformation of the bank and the upgrade of core banking systems in some of our subsidiaries.

Turning now on asset quality. The metrics were further improved from the previous quarter. The NPE ratio declined to below 15% in the last quarter, while the cost of risk ratio was 1.5% in during the nine months period. The accumulated provisions increased further the coverage ratio to 62.5% of NPEs. Regarding capital and deposit, our total capital ratio increased by 10 basis points from the previous quarter and stands at 15.6%.

Moving now to our customers. We continue to support our clients' ability with new loan disbursements. The net organic increase in our performing loans have reached €1.5 billion in the first nine months. We are in the process of dispensing an additional €0.7 billion under the Hellenic Development Bank programs, most of which will materialize before year-end. Overall, our core pre-provision income remained resilient and in line with the guidance provided last May.

Furthermore, in line with our guidance is the cost of risk at 1.5% that is 60 basis points higher than our estimate before the pandemic outbreak. This level corporate risk has allowed us to put the coverage ratio to 62.5% in anticipation of the 2021 pandemic effect on us to point. On this front, we are developing a comprehensive strategy as we will discuss shortly.

As a final remark, we introduced a segmental analysis of the Eurobank Group as shown on Slide 10. This analysis confirms that earnings and returns on employed capital are diversified and well balanced. It also highlights the strength of our resource subsidiaries, which together with our investment property portfolio; consistently deliver return on tangible book value below 10%. Post the pandemic effect and the cost of risk in Greece normalizes, the Greek banking business will also achieve similar effects.

I'm confident that this business model makes Eurobank unique among its local peers, and this would be further reflected in market perception. At this point, I would like to ask our CFO, Harris Kokologiannis, to present our nine months results before opening the Q&A session.

Harris Kokologiannis

Thank you, Fokion. Starting from our balance sheet. In the third quarter, €7.5 billion Cairo loans have been deconsolidated and senior loans of €2.4 billion have been recognized as an asset on our balance sheet. Furthermore, Cairo mezzanine and senior notes of €58 million fair value have been distributed to our shareholders through Cairo mezzanine shares, and trading has commenced in the Athens Stock Exchange on that market.

Let's now provide some more insight on the third quarter results. Starting from funding and liquidity on Page 8. As shown on the right part of the page, group deposits increased in the third quarter by €1 billion. Furthermore, as shown at the left, the bank is making use of €8 billion TLTRO at a rate of minus 100 basis points. In combination with deposits increase, this has led to a substantial decrease of market repos in the last 12 months by €5.2 billion as a commercial reduction of funding cost.

Net loans deposit ratio exceeded in the third quarter to 80.1%, and the LCR ratio increased to 122%. Moving on Page 16 on lending growth. During the first nine months of 2020, the performing loans organic growth amounted to €1.5 billion, favored by the Greek business portfolio in the past month. Taking into account the €0.7 billion second tranche of state-guaranteed loans, the majority of which will be disbursed by the end of the year, organic growth for 2020 is expected to reach €2 billion.

Moving to profitability on Page 18, net interest income decreased quarter-on-quarter by 5.2% to €331 million. This is due to Cairo loans deconsolidation with an impact of €28 million. This effect was mitigated by the higher interest income from new [ph] performing loans and the TLTRO. As regard to gross margin, the impact from the significant decline on higher rates has been offset by higher volumes and the further decline of Euribor. On a year-on-year basis, net interest income is lower by 1%.

On Page 19, commission income increased quarter-on-quarter by 8.3% to €95 million, due to the recovery of network activities and credit card related fees. Furthermore, capital markets, Bancassurance and rental income showed positive ratings as well. On a year-on-year basis, commission income is higher by 10.1%. On Page 20, operating expenses are lower year-on-year by 2.5%. This is despite the base effect of the merger with Grivalia and the acquisition of Piraeus Bulgaria. In Greece, costs are lower by 5.6% and particularly staffed by 11.3% due to reduced headcount and rationalization of related expenses.

As regard to our initiatives to reduce costs, we have further contained our branch network in Greece to 300 branches compared to 350 at the end of 2019. Furthermore, in October, we concluded the voluntary exit scheme for 800 people. The related costs amounted to €122 million before tax, which has been included in full in third quarter results. The related savings reached €35 million on an annual basis. Going forward, as part of the above savings, we've been solid to the acceleration of this digital transformation, the replacement and upgrade of our core systems and the enhancement of our client experience.

Further on pre-provision income on Page 5. On the top left of the page, core PPI decreased quarter-on-quarter by €11 million or by 4.8% as a result of Cairo loans deconsolidation, which offset commissions increase. On a year-on-year basis, core PPI is higher by 5.1%. Pre-provision income increased significantly to €397 million due to strong trading income from Greek government bonds.

Moving on asset quality on Page 6. As shown on the top left of the page, NPE formation was slightly negative in the quarter by €46 million, driven by the mortgage portfolio. NPE ratio decreased to 14.9%, while NPE coverage increased further by 190 basis points to 62.5%. Cost of risk over net loans amounted for the nine-month period, 12.5% and loan provisions for the quarter to €155 million.

Moving on the loans under moratoria on Page 22. Our priority is to take timely action to address negative effects and minimize new inflows when the moratoria expires at the end of 2020. Specifically, as shown at the right part of the page, the granular portfolio segmentation is followed, enabling us to group together borrowers with similar characteristics and then apply similar treatment. In this context, the Gefyra program, which provides up to 9% installment subsidy for a period of nine months, is an important tool for mortgage borrowers as it brings the period between moratoria and the return to full payment pattern.

Based on the up-to-date approved applications to the program, the take up for the bank is expected to reach approximately €1.3 billion value of mortgage loans. For households which are not eligible for Gefyra strategy, the gradual restoration of payment pattern will be pursued through step-up programs. For corporates and small business, the liquidity position is enhanced through state programs and bank lending as follows.

First, the direct state support advanced payment program amounted to €5.4 billion for the system and then in new bank loans of €8.5 billion through state guarantees and development fund programs. The bank participates to these programs with €1.7 billion in new loans. Finally, as regards tourism sector, moratoria has been extended until the end of 2021 just to address in the free cash flow seasonality.

Moving on to capital position on Page 7. In the third quarter, total capital ratio increased by 10 basis points to 15.6%. The increase was driven by the organic results of the period and the decrease of RWAs which offset the impact of the voluntary exit scheme. Fully loaded Basel III CET1 ratio amounted to 11.2% at the end of September as part of the previous period. Before concluding my presentation, let me refer to the segmental analysis shown on Page 10.

Specifically, the key metrics of the major business segments of the group are presented, together with a net profit evolution over the last quarters. We intend to update this slide and including our results on an ongoing basis. The data from the analysis that are major subsidiaries in the region as well as investment property segment delivered consistently a return on tangible book value close or higher than 10%. Furthermore, it is shown that our end base is well diversified with a significant part of [indiscernible] stability generated outside the Greek banking landscape.

Finally, post-COVID outbreak. Considering a normalized and commensurate for our NPE ratio cost of risk, big bank business may also achieve similar returns. Some performance highlights of our investment property portfolio, Bulgaria and Cyprus are presented in the Pages 11 to 13. This completes my presentation, and we may now open the floor for your questions.

The first question is from the line of Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures.

Floriani Jonas

I have a few questions. The first one is on cost of risk on your guidance. I remember that you're guiding for 140 to 160 basis points. And if I'm not mistaken, this was based considering a cumulative GDP contraction between 2020 and 2021 of minus 2.5%. I'm aware that you show on Slide 34 the projection by European Commission. So in those numbers, you see a cumulative decline of 4%. Now going forward, how are you seeing your projections on cost of risk if there's any risk of further, let's say, one-off charges based on the change in GDP estimates? Just wondering if you're still sticking to your modeling based on the minus 2.5% cumulative?

Then my second question is on asset quality. I appreciate your color during the call and the slides. Now just wondering, looking at your loans under moratoria, I mean, what is the idea you have or what do you project in terms of defaults out of that €5 billion? And going forward how is your strategy on further reducing the stock? I mean there's always the talk about seeing the Greek banks with NPE ratios below 10%. I mean considering what may happen next year, what are the offerings you have ahead is the extension of hubs on, let's say, the base case scenario?

Are you willing to do more outright sales of NPEs? Any color on this will be helpful. And yes, I'll stay here and then I - if there's anything else, I'll join the queue later on.

Fokion Karavias

Fokion. Thank you very much for your questions. Let me start from the asset quality, and then Harris will answer the question about the cost of risk. So before going directly into your question about the moratoria, let me give you an overview of what we have seen in the third quarter. What we see as we speak for the fourth quarter and then how we see asset quality forming in the first half of 2021.

So in the third quarter, as we show on Page 6 but also on Page 24, where we have the loan segmental analysis, the NPE formation remains slightly negative. And the asset quality metrics were further improved from the previous quarter with the NPE ratio declining to 14.9% as per Page 6. It is also worth mentioning that the amount of loans in moratoria was favorable. After Page 22, actually it was slightly decreasing.

Moving into the current quarter, the fourth quarter of 2020. We see that formation is expected to be slightly positive because of a few corporate accounts, but the improvement in the NPE ratio will continue with many future write-offs, and we expect to end the year with an NPE ratio slightly above 14% compared to 14.9% in the third quarter. And let me also clarify that despite the fact that November in Q4 is a month of lockdown, we don't expect any increase in the loans under moratoria.

Now moving into next year. Obviously, our priorities to take the necessary action to manage any [indiscernible] effects when the moratoria expire at the end of 2020. Harris already mentioned what our strategy will be as per Page 22 in the presentation, in which we show what we do per segment of the loans under moratoria. And we feel quite confident that we have a quite comprehensive strategy to minimize any inflow of loans under moratoria in 20s [ph].

Now answering your question directly. I think I appreciate that visibility remains low, but based on our base scenario, we see about 20% of loans under payment moratoria becoming NPEs. This corresponds to an amount between, let's say, €1 billion to €1.2 billion, €1.3 billion. This is gross inflows that we'll see in 2021. In addition corporate, the inflow is not only from the moratoria, but overall, the inflows that have been reset for next year.

Now if we take into account the planned remedial options and the respective outflows that we expect to have, the NPE ratio may increase by no more than 100 or 200 percentage points in 2021 versus December of 2020. I already mentioned that we expect to end December with an NPE ratio slightly above 14%. Therefore, the NPE ratio that we may see by the end of next year is in the area, let's say of 15.5%. And this assumes that we have no major transaction of sale or securitization in 2021.

Now going forward and answering the second part of your question. Our target remains for a single-digit NPE ratio, most likely in the following year, in 2022. Therefore, summarizing our expectations about the NPE ratios, we see by the end of this year, a ratio of slightly above 14%. A ratio circa 15.5% in the end of 2021 with the assumption of no major transactions taking place next year and significant in 2022.

So as regards the cost of risk, we expect for the full year 2020 cost of risk to reach 150 [ph] basis points, in line with the guidance we provided during the previous quarters. This represents an increase of approximately 80% versus the pre-COVID estimate of 90 basis points or to translate that in Euro terms, it is an additional amount of approximately €300 million. As a result, we have been able to capture the expected deterioration in asset quality as well as the deterioration of the macro following the recent developments by increasing the NPE coverage ratio to 62.5%. And this is at a level higher than we initially expected in the middle of the year, basically due to the better evolution of the NPEs.

At any case, this level should not be considered as the new normal, but let me add the buffer against new flows and inflows in 2021. And coverage is expected to return to approximately mid-to-2019 levels. I would say, close to 55% coverage within next year.

Floriani Jonas

Okay. Just one quick follow-up. In terms of staging of the loans. Shall we expect any more meaningful reclassification between stage one and stage two now into the fourth quarter or maybe Q1 2021?

Fokion Karavias

Actually, the priority that was also expressed by SSM on that front is to manage effectively the key effects. And I would say, all our strategy is concentrated to that front. The solutions that we are providing actually address the temporary liquidity [indiscernible] our clients and not permanent financial difficulties. In that aspect, we don't expect any meaningful reclassification from stage one to stage two.

Floriani Jonas

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Sevim Mehmet with JPMorgan.

Mehmet Sevim

Just a follow-up to the previous question. Do I understand it correctly that your expectation of the 20% NPE inflows from moratoria would be without the remedial actions such as the Gefyra program, etcetera? And when we consider those, then you would expect around 1% to 2% increase in the NPE ratio next year?

Fokion Karavias

Yes. Let me clarify that. The 20% default out of the moratoria which translate into €1 billion to €1.3 billion inflows. These are the gross inflows that we expect, taking into account actions like the Gefyra program or the step-up program that we may offer to our customers. But used to take into account in addition to the gross inflows, any outflows that we may have because of curing of loans or liquidation of collaterals. And therefore, the net effect on the NPE stock is expected to be reached 100 to 200 basis points - actually, 200 percentage points - sorry, 200 basis points increase that I mentioned before. Is this clear?

Mehmet Sevim

Yes. That's very clear. Thanks very much. Just a few more questions then from me. It's quite interesting to see the lending spreads have remained resilient, as you show on Page 17, despite the good disbursement trends in the sector, I would assume. So could you share any more color on those? And do you think the lending yields and spreads have found the floor at least for now? And secondly, given the second wave of lockdown that we have also in Greece now, are you sticking to your €840 million PPI guidance for this year, given we may see further impact on fees, etcetera in the last quarter?

And just one final question from me on your cost of risk guidance. Given you're saying that you may see single-digit NPEs in 2022, can we assume that this is the normalization year in your base case, so that it may take until then to return to your original pre-COVID-19 cost of risk guidance of 90 basis points?

Harris Kokologiannis

Sure. You noted correctly that in the third quarter, the spreads here are quite flattish trend, especially the business part of the portfolio. And this is related to the new lending, especially the one related with the state support program. Having said that, in our projection in especially for next year, we cannot exclude, let's say, a mild decline of spreads at the area of, let's say, 10 to 20 basis points specifically on the business portfolio.

Now turning to the profitability and the core PPI trend, let me provide you an outlook of the main - of the core PPI components for the rest of the year. So starting from net interest income. As we see on Page 18, and as I said before, in the third quarter, the most negative effect is coming from the Cairo deconsolidation, which had been partly offset by the new loan production and the TLTRO. So we can say that approximately third quarter constitutes the new base of our net interest income.

For the full year 2020, we reiterate our previous guidance for a low significant decline, something between close to minus 3%, I would say. As regards commission income on Page 19. Net commission income increased quarter-on-quarter by something more than 88% due to the resumption, the recovery of network activities and credit card issuing and acquiring fees. On a year-on-year basis, commission income is higher by 10% due to the impact of Gefyra and the high network and card-related fee. And considering the performance of the third quarter and our expectation and evidence for the fourth one, we may revise our guidance for 2020, slightly upwards and resetting a medium to high single-digit growth. Previously, we refer to a low single-digit growth for fees and commissions.

And finally, on operating expenses. For the nine months, operating expense are lower by 2.5% year-on-year, while in Greece costs are lower by 5.6% as we mentioned on Page 20, on the right part of the page. Specifically, staff costs lower by 11.3% due to reduced headcount. Now in the fourth quarter, operating costs should be expected slightly higher due to seasonality and this is a pattern of the previous years as well. For the full year 2020, we reiterate here as well our guidance for group OpEx to be lower year-on-year by a low single-digit rate, something between minus 3%, minus 4%.

Overall now, for the core pre-provision income, for the full year 2020 as a result of slightly better performance mainly on commission income, we may revise our guidance upwards to €850 million compared to €840 million that was the previous one and €830 million in 2019. Now regarding the third leg of your question as regards the normalization of cost of rate. Of course, I think it depends on the evolution of the pandemic. But if there is some normalization of the real economy in 2021, then we may assume that we may approach a normalized cost of risk in 2022.

Mehmet Sevim

Thanks very much.

The next question is from the line of Memisoglu Osman with Ambrosia Capital.

Osman Memisoglu

Just on the international operations, would it be possible to give us a bit more color? You walked us through the asset quality very nicely, I'm guessing for the whole business. What's the outlook for international operations specific on asset quality, but any other part that particularly if you think it's going to be different than the operations in Greece, either in NII front or OpEx front? Thank you.

Fokion Karavias

Fokion. And let me give you some color about the asset quality in Bulgaria and Cyprus, where we have most of the exposures and then Harris will give you some information about the evolution of the income and the expense line. First of all, although Greece is experiencing a period of lockdown, Bulgaria and Cyprus keep their economies open or they apply some partial lockdowns in a small number of cities.

In Bulgaria, the percentage of loans, which are under moratoria is similar to the percentage that we have in Greece. Moratoria there are going to end in December of 2020. And we have reviewed a strategy very similar to the one that we described for Greece. And we feel quite confident that we do not expect any major deterioration of asset quality in this country. In Cyprus, in which we have a couple of cities under partial moratoria, again the moratoria are expiring in December of 2020. However, we have a larger percentage of customers or of loan balances, which are under moratoria versus Greece. However, the relevant data that we follow, so a significant part of the orders exceeded credit quality behavior, either they continue to service their loans even if they are in moratoria or they have increased deposits or they maintained active overdraft accounts.

One key difference that you should keep in mind between Greece and the two countries, as I mentioned, is that in Greece we have private sector in moratoria, which were initiated by the Hellenic Bank Association. In the case of Bulgaria and Cyprus, we had stayed and used moratoria and this explains the higher percentage seen in Cyprus. Overall, we are quite optimistic about the evolution of the asset quality in both countries.

Now Harris on the [indiscernible].

Harris Kokologiannis

Regarding the profitability overall. Last year 2019, closed with international net profit after tax before a loss of €170 million. This year should be expected to be, I would say, close to 25% lower in the area of €130 million affected by maybe two factors. The decrease of commission income the result of the local lockdowns as well as a decrease of spreads in the corporate lending portfolio in either countries.

As regard next year, we should expect, I would say a mid-single-digit growth in net profitability coming from the income side, while cost of risk will remain at mainly due to COVID outbreak elevated levels close to 100% [ph], which for international is quite let's say high cost of risk ratio. A return to pre-COVID profitability levels for international should be expected most probably 2022 with profitability of approximately to €160 million again.

Osman Memisoglu

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Karavias for any closing comments.

Fokion Karavias

Let me thank you for your time and for participating in our conference call. Let me also thank you for your questions. We will be available for any follow-up clarification questions, remarks in the coming days. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded and you may disconnect your telephone.