Although currently pricey, we remain bullish on the company due to its robust fundamentals, growth drivers, and countercyclical foundation.

Revenues continue to grow and margins are second to none.

Management has proven to be one of the best deal makers in the game, and their balance sheet supports further spending.

In uncertain times, CoStar resembles one of the surest real estate bets on the market.

Most 30-year-old companies have historically plateaued or become complacent. CoStar Group (CSGP), however, has actually improved its business fundamentals and continued to expand its footprint in the real estate sector.

Not resting on its laurels, it is has evolved from being a database and research company into a full-fledged online marketplace serving the rental and commercial real estate sectors.

CSGP combines a sophisticated software platform with a growing advertising business that has been consistently upgrade by a team of master capital allocators.

Product Suite

The company has four main revenue-generating verticals, with the first two falling under the "information and analytics" umbrella, while the latter two are classified under "online marketplaces":

CoStar Suite: A subscription-based information data base that has been amassing information for over 30 years. The company provides comprehensive comparable commercial real estate sales transactions, market analytics, prospecting tools, and property attributes, among others. Much like the Bloomberg terminal, licenses are pricey, yet value-add it bequeaths has created a captive market for the company. The sheer breadth of data has created barriers to scale, and CSGP now enjoys the pricing power inherent to such a model. Information Services: This segment focuses on proving software solutions to property managers, hotel administrators, and other relevant stakeholders for properties that are already owned. It enables companies to streamline portfolio operations, concentrate their FP&A analysis, and benchmark themselves against the broader industry. Multifamily: The company's network of apartment marketing sites was turbocharged via its 2014 acquisition of Apartments.com. It enables property managers to showcase their communities, while also offering tools to facilitate the entire rental process. Commercial Property and Land: The Zillow (Z) of commercial real estate, LoopNet has been propelling this division since it was acquired in 2011. CSGP has also expanded into business-for-sale marketplaces, comprised of rural properties and extensive franchise directories.

Growth Avenues

CoStar has leveraged its established, core product to diversify its offering and create novel growth engines. In the last decade alone, the company has grown revenue at a CAGR of 22%, while boosting its gross and operating profit margins.

What's remarkable, though, is the extent to which it's been able to pull off its margin expansion. As of Q3, on a LTM-basis, the company boasts ~81% gross and ~26% free cash flow margins. Upon further review, this makes intuitive sense. The incremental cost of servicing additional clients tends to zero, while the company can spread out its data collection costs across its broad base of subscribers (with a retention rate > 90%).

In just a 5-year span, management has put a substantial amount of emphasis on extracting as much value from its Apartments.com and LoopNet acquisitions. They've certainly delivered on their promise, as the multifamily vertical has made significant progress in the years since their purchases.

The segment has been growing at a CAGR of ~45% and almost tripled its share of total revenue from 2014 to 2019. Going forward, it's clear that management will continue to invest in these asset-light marketplaces per both organic and inorganic growth, which it has resoundingly proven to be capable of.

As CEOs have increasingly taken the shape of capital allocators rather than hands-on operators, assigning a company's resources to proper uses has become of utmost importance.

We've already covered CSGP's profit from acquiring Apartments.com, but the company has been active on an almost yearly basis. It's also been extremely prudent in going about these acquisitions, as its substantial cash reserves meld well with zero long-term debt.

The company's ability to successfully integrate the purchase of asset-light marketplaces has been key in distinguishing itself from the competition. Notable purchases include the following:

2012: LoopNet ($860 million)

2014: Apartments.com ($585 million)

2015: Apartment Finder ($170 million)

2018: ForRent.com ($385 million)

2018: Cozy Services ($68 million)

2019: STR, Inc. ($450 million)

2020: RentPath ($588 million)

While there's an inevitable risk associated with companies trigger-happy at writing substantial checks, CSGP has made it clear that they intend to pursue this strategy going forward. Their track record and current business fundamentals currently support the thesis, and until proven otherwise, we would not bet against the company's management to continue executing with as much success as it has over the years.

Countercyclicality

While much of the real estate sector ground to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSGP has flexed its resilient business model. One could even go so far as to describe its original business model as intrinsically countercyclical. For instance, prospective buyers can gain a deep understanding of market prices during recessions, capitalizing on depressed prices when they're on the lookout to go property shopping. Moreover, property managers must remain on top of their portfolios, arguably more than ever given uncollectible accounts begin tick up during recessions. Ultimately, its software is so good that customers have shown a willingness to pay top dollar despite macroeconomic headwinds and CSGP increased pricing.

It echoes of Robert Smith's (Vista Equity Partners) view of software's creditworthiness:

Software contracts are better than first-lien debt. You realize a company will not pay the interest payment on their first lien until after they pay their software maintenance or subscription fee. We get paid our money first. Who has the better credit? He can't run his business without our software."

It's not so much that CoStar's business model has been defensive amidst a global pandemic-it has thrived. Andrew Florance, founder and CEO, described a record-setting quarter in many respects:

We delivered $53 million of company-wide net new sales bookings in the third quarter of 2020 with LoopNet reaching an all-time high sales quarter, increasing sales over 130% from the third quarter of 2019. For the third straight quarter we set record levels of traffic to our platforms, achieving 69 million monthly unique visitors in the third quarter, a 33% increase over the third quarter of 2019. It is evident that our online platforms and marketing investments are proving highly effective in the current environment. As a result of our increased marketing investments, we are delivering a record number of quality leads to our customers. The result is that the largest property managers and apartment communities continue to shift more and more of their marketing dollars to Apartments.com, while reducing their levels of spending on other advertising networks.

Its online marketplace has brilliantly identified one of real estate's most resilient asset classes in multifamily.

In fact, during both the 2001 recession and the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, multifamily's rent decline was the least among other real estate asset classes such as industrial and office. Moreover, it was the quickest to reverse its negative growth trend, break even, and then showed the longest period of uninterrupted growth. These patterns held up during both recessions, the difference being the inclusion of retail for the latter crisis.

The reason Apartments.com has gone "from strength to strength", as Florance expressed during the company's latest earnings call, is that the largest property managers and apartment communities have consistently outperformed during the last two crises, knowing full well that consumers rent tend to rent more once credit cycles contract. This, in addition to millennials and Gen Z generations having lower purchasing power than previous generations has played into multifamily's rise and stability over the years. CGSP has strategically placed itself tangentially as the ideal platform for property managers to smartly allocate their marketing dollars to a platform backed by the industry's leading knowledge base. With CSGP's vigorous tech origins, property managers know they're getting plenty of bang for their buck, reducing spending on other advertising networks and passing it on to the company.

Valuation

CGSP has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade, compounding over 1,680% in that span.

The market has recognized the benefits of scale and is betting that CSGP will continue its upward trend. If deemed a real estate business, the company will look expensive by any multiple.

Although it has broadened its business, CoStar is still fundamentally a software company. In that sense, it passes software's most famous litmus test: the Rule of 40. Other Wall Street darlings that have been given the benefit of the doubt include Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA), while both churned through millions.

With that being said, CSGP continues to be an asset-light business improving its top line, margins, and core business fundamentals.

While a stratospheric valuation could price out many investors, we are of the firm belief that haggling over great business prices is one of the surest ways to miss out on multi-baggers.

Closing Remarks

Over the years, CSGP has exploited its increasingly predictable and sizable subscription revenue to bankroll its spending spree of high-quality businesses that further strengthen their moat within real estate niches.

The company has historically exhibited a fortress balance sheet. It now has dry powder nearing almost $4 billion, and given its track record we fully expect them to continue to be active M&A players in the future.

The fact that it's also proven countercyclical in nature should prove doubly attractive for investors as we endure these uncertain times. High quality businesses are not necessarily expensive.

With a 30-year head start, its data empire won't be usurped anytime soon. As it continues to carve out foreign markets, CSGP will continue to consolidate its real estate data empire as the unequivocal sovereign.

