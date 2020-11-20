Over the past year I have written about Agilent Technologies (A) on three previous occasions. My three articles represent three of the seven total articles that have been written about the company and I really don’t understand why the company doesn’t get more coverage or attention. The company has solid fundamentals and the stock has performed really well compared to its peers. Agilent is up 41.6% over the past year while the S&P is only up 15.7%.

Agilent is set to report fiscal fourth quarter earnings results on November 23 and not much has changed since I wrote about the company ahead of its earnings report in August - the stock consolidated for about a month and then resumed its upward trend. When I wrote that article, I was a little concerned about the stock being overbought and thought a pullback would do the stock some good. I was bullish for the long term, but I was looking for a pullback as an opportunity to enter a long position. The pullback never really came.

The foundation for my long-term bullish case remains based on the company’s fundamentals. Analysts expect Agilent to report earnings of $0.93 per share for Q4 and that is 4.5% higher than the $0.89 EPS the company reported last year. Revenue is expected to come in at $1.4 billion and that is an increase of 2.5% over Q4 2019.

Over the last three years, Agilent has been very consistent with its growth. Earnings have grown by 12% per year while revenue has grown by 6% per year. Earnings increased at a slower pace in Q3, but they still grew by 3% and analysts expect earnings to grow by 4% for 2020 as a whole. Revenue dipped a little in Q3, but the expected final revenue for 2020 is expected to show an increase of 1.8%.

Looking out to 2021, analysts expect the growth in earnings and revenue to return to similar levels that we’ve seen for the last three years. Earnings are expected to grow by 13.9% in 2021 and revenue is expected to increase by 7.9%.

In addition to the consistent earnings and revenue growth, Agilent’s management efficiency measurements are above average. The return on equity is at 21.2% and the profit margin is at 23%. Both of those figures are above the average measurements for the market as a whole. Agilent does pay a small dividend and it announced on November 18 that it was increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.194 per share.

Small Pullback has Brought the Stock Back in to the Middle of a Trend Channel

In my previous articles about Agilent, I was focused on a trend channel that was prevalent on the weekly chart, but the accelerated rally over the last eight months caused the stock to break sharply above that channel. Instead, it appears that a new trend channel is forming at this time and the channel appears more clearly on the daily chart.

We see how the lows from June and September connect to form the lower rail of the channel while the highs from early June, July, September, and October all connect to form the upper rail. The stock did briefly break above the upper rail a few weeks ago, but the small pullback has brought the stock back down into the middle of the channel.

If we look at the weekly chart, we see the old channel and we see how the rally accelerated and pushed the stock above the upper rail in July. I mentioned earlier that I was concerned about the overbought levels the stock was in back in August and the month-long sideways grind helped drop the indicators ever so slightly out of overbought territory.

We are seeing a similar development at this time where the stock was overbought, but the selling that has hit the stock in the last two weeks has brought the 10-week RSI down to the 60 area and the weekly stochastic indicators are back below the 80 mark.

Sentiment has Shifted to a More Skeptical Stance

One of the things that I always look at but is hard to track in historical terms is the sentiment toward a stock. I try to include the analysts' ratings, the short interest ratio, and the put/call ratio in every analysis that I write. Because I have now written about Agilent five times in the past 15 months, I have snapshots of where these sentiment indicators were. Thanks to this history, I can tell you that the sentiment toward Agilent has become more skeptical.

Currently, there are 17 analysts covering the stock with eight “buy” ratings, eight “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 47.1%. When I first wrote about Agilent, the buy percentage was 78.9% and it has gradually declined over the last five quarters. While you might think this is bad news, I actually find it encouraging because it means the expectations have been lowered and that makes it easier for the company to beat expectations. It also means there are better chances of upgrades than downgrades.

The short interest ratio is at 2.5 currently and the number of shares sold short increased from 2.92 million to 3.13 million in the second half of October. Not only does the increase in short interest suggest that pessimism is growing, but the ratio is the highest it has been in any of the instances where I’ve written about the stock. The ratio was only 1.5 in August ’19 when I first wrote about the stock.

Option traders are also showing a shift to a more bearish stance based on the put/call ratio. There are currently 8,615 puts open and 6,725 calls open at this time. This gives us a ratio of 1.28. Like the short interest ratio, this is the highest the put/call ratio has been for any of the times I have analyzed Agilent. The ratio has shifted back and forth with a few readings below the average ratio of 1.0 and two have been above average.

One thing to remember about the sentiment indicators is that I view them from a contrarian viewpoint. When analysts are more bearish toward a stock with a greater number of hold and sell ratings than buy ratings, it gives a greater chance for upgrades. When the short interest ratio is high or growing, it means that the short-sellers could add buying pressure if the rally continues and they have to cover.

My Overall Take on Agilent Technologies

I am still bullish on Agilent for the long term and with the little pullback in the last few weeks, I’m not as concerned about the stock being overbought like I was back in August. The fundamental indicators for the company have remained strong throughout the last five quarters and it has been able to maintain steady growth, even as the pandemic has disrupted so many aspects of life.

Agilent continues to grow and the stock continues to rally, but investors and analysts have become more skeptical toward the stock. That doesn’t make much sense to me, but that’s fine by me. It means that there is still room for the stock to move higher. Think about it, the stock has continued to rally over the 15 months, even as analysts made some downgrades and as short-sellers have grown their positions. Since I first wrote about Agilent on August 9, 2019, the total return for the stock is 59.17% while the S&P has gained 22.59%.

I look for Agilent to continue moving higher over the next few quarters at the very least.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week. One or two option recommendations per month. Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions. A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.