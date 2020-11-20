Will Vaccine Hopes Help Airlines Take Off Again?
Includes: JETS
by: TD Wealth
Summary
The airline sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as travel demand plummeted worldwide.
With hopes rising for a possible vaccine, could this be the start of a recovery for airline stocks?
Kim Parlee speaks with David Mau, portfolio manager, TD Asset Management.
The airline sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as travel demand plummeted worldwide. With hopes rising for a possible vaccine, could this be the start of a recovery for airline stocks? Kim Parlee speaks with David Mau, portfolio manager, TD Asset Management.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.