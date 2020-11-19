Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is a long way from its $99.50 peak reached in July. The stock fell because the company posted a strong second-quarter report that beat consensus estimates. It then readied an equity offering to take advantage of the share appreciation.

For short-term speculators, the stock sale is a negative development. But for long-term investors, the cash raised will fund the company’s growth. So, how might investors interpret the latest third-quarter results?

Q3 Beats Expectations

Schrödinger posted Q3 revenue that grew 29.3% year on year to $25.8 million. It earned six cents a share. The results will not do enough to move the share price. Management issued too many shares, diluting current shareholders. On the conference call, EVP, Chief Biomedical Scientist, Head of Discovery R&D Karen Akinsanya highlighted the progress of the company's collaborative programs. For example, the company started clinical trials for Morphic’s MORF-057 for inflammatory bowel disease. It helped its partner apply its technology-enabled solution to select the compounds important in the advancement of treating the receptor’s metal centers.

Since 2H/2018, Schrödinger launched five oncology programs that target solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Investors may validate the stock’s unfavorable valuations by looking at it as a software company instead of a biotech one. Schrödinger's physics-based software platform gives it an edge in accelerating its clinical developments. The company accelerated compound optimization of its MALT1 program. This led to candidate selection in less than two years.

The firm will present data from its MALT1 inhibitor program at the 62nd American Society of Hematology meeting held on December 5-8, 2020.

In the first half of 2021, Schrödinger will initiate pre-IND meetings with the Food and Drug Administration.

Software a Positive Driver

Schrödinger reported revenue from software growing 42% Y/Y to $22.9 million. As large customers increase the adoption of its solutions, revenue growth should accelerate. For the first half of the year, the company experienced growth from the life sciences and material science segment. As uptake for live design increases, its enterprise solution for drug discovery will add to the top line revenue.

Unfortunately, revenue from its drug discovery segment fell 24% Y/Y to $2.9 million. This is due to the timing of revenues booked and dependent on Schrödinger meeting specific program milestones.

The company does not have enough EBITDA and cash flow data to calculate a growth score. It has many “NM” (or not meaningful) data points:

The good news is that the 5.25 million new shares issued in the third quarter will add $326 million in net proceeds for the company. It ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $599 million. Assuming research & development costs do not accelerate, Schrödinger is unlikely to sell more shares in the near term.

Potential Headwind

CFO Joel Lebowitz offered a boiler-plate warning on the negative impact of COVID-19. The executive said:

With regard to the business impact of COVID, we continue to experience no material impact to our business both in the quarter and year-to-date. Looking ahead, the same risks we've referenced previously with respect to our software sales remain, particularly if our existing or potential new customers come under extended budgetary pressures.



On the drug discovery side, the pandemic could cause temporary delay in some programs. In any case, we do not envision a long-term impact from COVID on our ability to execute on our strategy.

Investors will need to look for key metrics supporting the idea that the company is poised to accelerate revenue growth. Lebowitz said that the customer count, customer spend from large customers, licensing sales, and adoption of live design are its key performance indicators. The larger contract deals will come toward the end of each year, so the stock may exhibit seasonal strength every fourth-quarter period.

Fair Value

If revenue grows annually in the range of 30-60%, then SDGR’s downside fair value is 40% lower:

Readers are encouraged to open the link above and to adjust the metrics accordingly. If software revenue grows enough to lift its annual rate to 50%, then the stock has over 30% upside at a discount rate of 7%.

On the chart, the moving average convergence divergence trended higher as the stock tested the ~$45.00 lows:

After trading above the moving averages, higher buying volume would squeeze the short-sellers. The short float is 10.85%.

SDGR is in a narrow trading range for now. If the company reports another strong quarter and sales rise, then the stock will make its way back to the $70-80 level by early next year.