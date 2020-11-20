Summary

Kraft Heinz has been a very slow-moving turnaround story.

The stay-at-home trend in 2020 has given Kraft Heinz a boost.

Yet Kraft Heinz's stock is still flat for the year; investors seem to think the company will go back to its usual underwhelming ways in 2021.

That's certainly possible, however things are going well enough that I think this comeback story will have a happy ending.