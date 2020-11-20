Kraft Heinz: I'm Getting More Optimistic On The Comeback Story
About: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Includes: BUD, HRL, KO, XLP
by: Ian Bezek
Summary
Kraft Heinz has been a very slow-moving turnaround story.
The stay-at-home trend in 2020 has given Kraft Heinz a boost.
Yet Kraft Heinz's stock is still flat for the year; investors seem to think the company will go back to its usual underwhelming ways in 2021.
That's certainly possible, however things are going well enough that I think this comeback story will have a happy ending.
I'm a shareholder of Kraft Heinz (KHC), and have been for awhile; I started buying in the $50s on the way down which in retrospect was an error. I've been slowly adding to