That's certainly possible, however things are going well enough that I think this comeback story will have a happy ending.

Yet Kraft Heinz's stock is still flat for the year; investors seem to think the company will go back to its usual underwhelming ways in 2021.

I'm a shareholder of Kraft Heinz (KHC), and have been for awhile; I started buying in the $50s on the way down which in retrospect was an error. I've been slowly adding to my position since then. However, I've been cautious about getting too aggressive in the stock simply due to management's inability to grow its operations in recent times.

In fact, exactly a year ago when I last covered KHC stock, I warned that we might still face another dividend cut given the slow speed of the company's turnaround. Thankfully, the firm has managed to keep its dividend in tact. The novel coronavirus has given the company a big tailwind in terms of sales and profits which made dividend coverage much easier.

Still, it's been a rather underwhelming year for KHC stock. Indeed, it's actually down fractionally, and trails many of its peers:

As you can see, both the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) as a whole and a wide basket of individual well-known food companies are up between 5% and 20% over the past year. Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz is barely flat on a total return basis even counting the dividend.

Thus, it'd be tempting to blame management for more disappointment and leave it at that. When I actually dug into the latest quarterly results, however, things were significantly better than I had expected just from looking at the stock price. Whereas last November I was fairly cautious on KHC stock, I'm now starting to think that the company has legitimately turned the corner.

Now, before we dive into the numbers, a precautionary note is in order. Kraft Heinz is benefiting from extra pandemic sales and the current momentum could all dissipate in 2021. This company has certainly let shareholders down before, and we need to see it operating in normal conditions before giving the all clear. However, I'm becoming more optimistic; here's why.

Encouraging Earnings

Kraft Heinz's Q3 results continued what's been a strong year so far for 2020. Throughout the year, and into Q3, the company has seen organic sales rise at least 6%. EBITDA has been up even more as Kraft Heinz has been able to raise prices and thus earn larger profit margins as well. The combination of sales growth and pricing power is a powerful one and its exact opposite of recent years, where Kraft Heinz has ceded market share while also seeing its prices eroded by generic label products.

That said, it's no surprise that Kraft Heinz is growing sales this year. What is more interesting is that it is holding its own against other brands:

This chart shows how Kraft Heinz's market share trends have improved throughout the year. Over the past year, it has ceded 50 basis points of market share and saw the majority of its categories and business losing market share.

Fast forward to September, however, and its market share trend is close to flat while half its products are gaining share within their peer group. This would demonstrate that Kraft's enhanced advertising spend and revamped marketing approach is paying off -- particularly in light of the fact that Kraft Heinz has raised prices this year and is still holding its own against rival products.

As a result of these better than expected numbers, Kraft Heinz raised guidance for full-year 2020. It also pointed to a better outlook for next year, and continues to offer positive signals about being able to invest more in growth while simultaneously working on reducing its debtload.

The issue with Kraft Heinz was always more that its business was trending in the wrong direction; there was little dispute that even in its darkest days of 2018, the company was still a profit and free cash flow machine. If the profits kept melting away too quickly, it wouldn't be able to address its debt, or at least not without slashing the dividend again. Now, however, the business is actually growing -- and at a decent pace no less -- so the 12x P/E ratio seems too low.

So Why Isn't The Stock Going Up?

Given the improving quarterly results, you'd think that shares would be higher, at least modestly, for 2020. Instead, they've done a whole bunch of nothing even within a healthy sector.

I suspect there are a couple of reasons for this. One, there's Kraft Heinz' huge debtload. The memory is already starting to fade a bit, but back in spring, remember that liquidity was the only thing that mattered. Companies that had strong balance sheets got a safe haven bid, whereas firms with lots of debt got pounded. Hormel Foods (HRL), for example, which has a net cash position, saw its stock shoot to new all-time highs within weeks of the market crash in March. Folks were happy to load up on food stocks, as long as they were of a company with a great credit rating.

Kraft Heinz, however, is one of the weakest major food companies as far as balance sheets go and so it, not surprisingly, plunged the farthest in March. Since then, it's been trying to claw its way back up with the rest of the peer group, but so far it is still lagging. It's not just Kraft Heinz either, you can see the same effect over at 3G peer Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), whose colossal debtload had folks wondering about its solvency this spring as well:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Anheuser-Busch has drastically underperformed its beer and liquor rivals such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Diageo (DEO). The debt levels are driving relative stock performance is much as anything.

However, this creates a bounce-back opportunity. The credit markets are wide open right now, just look at the High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG):

Data by YCharts

The yield on junk bonds spiked from 5% pre-pandemic to almost 7% during the March crash. However, it's now recovered all that lost ground and more as the average junk bond yield has reached a new record low.

Given that appetite for credit, there should be all kinds of demand for lower-quality issuers like Kraft Heinz at this point. With easier access to capital, the penalty for overly-levered firms like Kraft Heinz and Anheuser-Busch should lessen over time. During a recession, people buy higher-quality companies. Now, however, as traders turn to seeking beta ahead of the ensuing economic recovery, a stock like KHC should outperform its industry peers.

Debt isn't the only question around Kraft Heinz, however. I'm not sure that folks are entirely sold on the company's new strategic pivot either. It now intends to seek sustainable efficiency, rather than simply cutting costs indiscriminately, as was its behavior in the past. Even so, Kraft Heinz is aiming for another $2 billion in cost savings by 2024. Given the firm's historic lack of organic growth and its already way above industry average profit margins, I'm not convinced there's much more left to cut before you hit bone.

Encouragingly, however, Kraft Heinz has actually upped its spending on marketing and brand-building, and it appears to have paid off almost immediately. This is a great development, in that a long-running issue at both Kraft Heinz and Anheuser-Busch has been under-investment in maintaining its brands and presence with consumers. Operating your labels as too much of a cash cow now can hurt you in the future as rivals take away your mind share.

Morningstar's analyst estimates that Kraft Heinz had been spending just 4-5% of its revenues on R&D and marketing in recent years, whereas its competitors spend up to twice that figure. So it's an encouraging change of direction that Kraft Heinz is showing more flexibility on its budget now. And, impressively, it's actually managed to see higher profit margins this year even as it spends more on its brands. If this can continue, the company's turnaround will succeed.

That said, given the pandemic's overarching impact on food sales this year, it's really hard to judge how much of Kraft Heinz's recent improvement is due to its changes in strategic direction, and how much is simply from being a packaged foods company in a year when grocery sales have soared.

KHC Stock Verdict

Kraft Heinz is not totally out of the woods yet. In fact, I can imagine a scenario where sales growth rolls over again in 2021 against this year's strong sales numbers. That, plus some investor worries, could cause the share price to slip and compel management to trim the dividend as it seeks to shore up its financial position. This isn't the most likely scenario by any means, but it's still on the table. As such, KHC stock and its 5% yield is not something I'd rely on for paying a major chunk of my day-to-day bills.

On the whole, though, it's impossible not to be encouraged looking at the company's performance this year. The numbers themselves are quite excellent. And to go with that, it seems management has finally learned from the company's numerous errors in recent years and started to focus on a smart budgeting strategy as opposed to merely indiscriminately slashing costs everywhere.

Consumer branded businesses are a long-haul operation. You make your money selling to families over the course of decades. Ideally habits spread from one generation to the next. You have tons of consumer staples businesses that have been steadily operating for a hundred years or more. Kraft Heinz, by putting quarterly profits above all else, significantly damaged the appeal of many of its brands in recent years.

However, fortunately, staples give you some time to react. Coca-Cola (KO), for example, infamously went through a dreadful period in the early 2000s, during which its share price plummeted and people were starting to write eulogies for the once great brand. Fortune, for example, chronicled Coca-Cola's decline from "first rate to farcical in six short years." While the soft drink purveyor has never returned to full-on excellence, it has done well enough at revitalizing its brands that shareholders since the crisis have been rewarded.

Kraft Heinz appears to be at a similar point now as Coca-Cola was 15 years ago. The pandemic has given Kraft Heinz a big jolt of momentum at a moment when management was already moving the company in a more promising direction. This looks like it will be enough to get it on a path back to sustainable 2-3% annual sales growth (as opposed to the negative numbers it was posting during the past few years). Growth at that pace will allow the company to deal with its debtload in an agreeable manner and get itself back on firm footing.

Analysts see earnings being fairly steady going forward, and currently model $2.60 of EPS for the year 2022. By that point, assuming the business' reputation has been at least partially restored, Kraft Heinz should be able to fetch a 15x P/E ratio. I don't think it will get to the 20s, and certainly not 25x+ like the high-quality packaged foods rivals anytime soon.

But, here, at 12x earnings, the market is still treating Kraft Heinz as a distressed asset. Simply getting viewed as a mediocre company within a good industry should be enough to rerate the stock back to 15x earnings, which gets the stock price up to $39.

And if shares stay down for long, I wouldn't be surprised if activists or M&A rumors spring up; Kraft Heinz is simply generating too much in the way of profits and cash flow for the stock price to stay at $32 as long as operating trends continuing pointing upward.

