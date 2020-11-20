Boeing's enterprise value is down just 21% since the beginning of 2019. Considering the deterioration in its prospects over that period, Boeing stock must fall further to reach fair value.

Airbus' substantial backlog and product advantage in the narrowbody market will give it a much higher share of annual deliveries going forward than it enjoyed previously.

While air travel demand may return to 2019 levels by 2023 or 2024, demand for new aircraft will remain below the peak seen in 2018-2019 for the foreseeable future.

Shares of Boeing (BA) spent most of the past five months in a rut near $160. However, Boeing stock broke out a few weeks ago, surging above $200 on two pieces of good news. First, at least two COVID-19 vaccine candidates appear to be safe and about 95% effective: far better than most experts had dared hope. That paves the way for a mass vaccination campaign in 2021 that could bring the current pandemic to an end over the next year.

Second, there were growing signs that the FAA would soon recertify the Boeing 737 MAX, 20 months after grounding Boeing's top-selling model. The recertification came on Wednesday causing Boeing stock to pop 7% in pre-market trading before pulling back with the rest of the market. Most other global aviation regulators are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Data by YCharts

Both developments are obviously positive for Boeing. However, they aren't the panacea that many investors make them out to be. A recovery in air travel demand does not mean that global aircraft deliveries will return to 2018 peak levels. Furthermore, Boeing's market share is likely to be considerably lower over the next decade than it was over the past decade. Meanwhile, Boeing will exit the current crisis with far more debt than it has historically carried. As a result, Boeing stock is overvalued at prices near $200.

The replacement market isn't very big

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects global air travel to recover to 2019 levels by 2024. Perhaps the IATA estimate is too gloomy in light of recent vaccine progress. Still, given the length of time it will take to immunize the global population, the macroeconomic impact of COVID-19, and the damage to airlines' balance sheets, it's unrealistic to expect a full recovery before 2023.

Yet, a full recovery in air travel demand doesn't imply anything close to a full recovery in production. If we assume that the global airline industry needs the same number of aircraft in 2023 as it had in 2019, production between 2020 and 2023 only needs to cover the replacement of aircraft that are being retired during that period. (In fact, production wouldn't quite need to match aircraft retirements, as nearly 400 already-delivered Boeing 737 MAX jets were grounded for most of 2019 and will return to active service by next year.)

The useful life of a commercial jet is approximately 25 years. A handful remain in service for 30 years or more and some are permanently retired at a considerably younger age, but 25 years is a pretty good baseline. Backing up 25 years, the volume of output needed to meet replacement demand from 2020 to 2023 roughly corresponds to what was produced between 1995 and 1998.

During that period, Boeing (including McDonnell Douglas, which it merged with in 1997) delivered just 1,466 commercial jets: an average of fewer than 370 per year. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) built less than half that number. For comparison, Boeing delivered 806 commercial jets in 2018. Airbus peaked last year with 863 deliveries.

Even if we zoom out to the entire 1995-2005 period - which would theoretically correspond to replacement demand through 2030 - Boeing averaged fewer than 400 annual deliveries. Airbus averaged fewer than 300. Thus, there's not a big pool of replacement demand coming anytime soon. To the extent that airlines retire planes early during the current crisis, it may pull forward some demand into the 2020-2023 period, but it will make it that much harder to grow over the rest of the decade.

We were in a bubble

As seen above, replacement demand alone could not sustain even half of 2018 industry production. That's not surprising. Aircraft purchased for growth typically outnumber those purchased for replacement purposes.

However, the balance got quite out of whack prior to the recent downturn. Between 2015 and 2018, nearly 70% of commercial aircraft deliveries were used for growth.

(Source: Boeing 2019 Commercial Market Outlook, p. 21)

This isn't sustainable. To put it simply, the aircraft market was in a massive bubble between 2015 and 2019. A combination of ambitious management teams and easy money led to numerous airlines expanding rapidly despite earning little or no profit under the most favorable industry conditions. These included the UAE's Etihad Airways, Mexico's Interjet, and Norwegian Air, to name just a few.

Today, Etihad has downsized its fleet and dramatically reduced its ambitions. Interjet is on the verge of collapse. And Norwegian, which nearly tripled the size of its fleet between 2010 and 2018 despite poor financial results for much of that time, filed for bankruptcy this week and may not survive the next year. Of note, all three airlines were in serious trouble and had already started retrenching before the pandemic.

Investors and governments that lost billions of dollars pursuing fruitless quests for growth will probably be much more judicious with their capital in the years ahead. In short, demand for growth aircraft is likely to be significantly lower during the 2020s than the levels seen over the past five years. Boeing has acknowledged this, recently estimating that 56% of the aircraft delivered between 2020 and 2029 will be for replacement rather than growth.

(Source: Boeing 2020 Commercial Market Outlook, p. 4)

Even this may overestimate the industry's growth prospects over the next decade. Assuming the global fleet ends 2023 back at 2019 levels, Boeing's forecast implies that it will grow at a 4.6% compound annual rate from 2024 to 2029. That's not impossible, but it's an aggressive forecast, given that airlines have been steadily increasing aircraft gauge (the number of seats per aircraft) and utilization.

Boeing's backlog points to market share erosion

While the change in the industry environment hurts both Airbus and Boeing, the latter is far worse off. Airbus was already routinely garnering more aircraft orders than Boeing before the 737 MAX grounding. Over the past two years, Airbus' backlog advantage has expanded dramatically, mainly due to a virtual halt in 737 MAX orders and a massive number of 737 MAX cancellations.

At the end of October, Airbus had 6,517 firm orders for narrowbody jets: mainly for the A320 family, but also including the A220. By contrast, Boeing's 737 backlog had shrunk to 3,365 units (after stripping out orders that Boeing judges likely to be canceled). That gives Airbus a 66% share of the duopoly's narrowbody backlog.

For widebodies, the two are about evenly matched, with a backlog of 910 orders for Boeing versus 860 for Airbus. However, widebody demand is quite weak. The pandemic has obviously crushed long-haul travel demand. Yet the widebody market was already rolling over before 2020, as airlines are looking to use increasingly-capable narrowbody jets (particularly Airbus' A321neo and its longer-range variants) on routes that were previously covered by widebodies. Many of the widebodies on order may not be delivered until late in the 2020s.

To illustrate Boeing's market share losses, consider Delta Air Lines (DAL). Delta is often thought of as an "Airbus" carrier, but that's only true on a forward-looking basis. Entering 2020, Boeing and McDonnell Douglas jets made up nearly two thirds of its fleet (596 of 898 mainline aircraft).

(Source: Delta Air Lines 2019 SEC Form 10-K, p. 22)

More than 100 of those Boeing and McDonnell Douglas planes have been retired in 2020, and 400 or more are likely to be retired by 2030. To replace them, Delta began the year with firm orders for 247 Airbus jets and another 150 options. Perhaps it will order the 737 MAX eventually, but it will replace most (if not all) of its Boeing/MD jets with Airbus planes. Other former Boeing loyalists that have strayed to some extent include ANA, Japan Airlines, and American Airlines (AAL).

Airbus' production constraints were the biggest thing propping up Boeing's narrowbody market share in recent years. With industry demand reset to a lower level for the foreseeable future, Airbus should have no trouble boosting its share of narrowbody deliveries to 60% or more. That will likely cap Boeing's 737 MAX output well below 2018 levels throughout the next decade.

Sell Boeing stock

All of this adds up to a high likelihood that even when air travel demand fully recovers (in 2024 and beyond), Boeing's annual output of commercial jets will remain well below 700. That's far short of 2018 levels. Similarly, free cash flow is unlikely to come close to the $13.6 billion Boeing generated in 2018 at any point in the next decade. (The defense business may grow somewhat, but it won't come close to offsetting lower cash flow from the commercial jet business, not to mention higher interest expense.)

Boeing stock has fallen 37% since the beginning of 2019, so some investors may think it is a bargain even if commercial jet production and free cash flow don't fully recover in the decade ahead. Yet its enterprise value is down by just 21%, as Boeing has gone from virtually zero net debt a couple of years ago to $34 billion at the end of last quarter.

Data by YCharts

Boeing doesn't expect to generate positive free cash flow until 2022 and then faces a slow ramp back to annual free cash flow of perhaps $10 billion in the second half of the decade. By contrast, at the beginning of last year, investors expected Boeing to keep growing free cash flow well beyond $13.6 billion.

In that context, a 21% decline in Boeing's enterprise value since the beginning of 2019 seems awfully small. The last time Boeing stock popped up to around $200, I argued that investors were getting ahead of themselves. This time is no different.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.