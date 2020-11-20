DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Sometimes Boring Is Good

There are times in your investing life when what you want to own is some stuff that just keeps on churning out the goods. Times when the world - the real world and the market - are committing various acts of self-immolation and nothing is pointing up. In our investing lifetimes here at Cestrian, such times have included 2001-2 and 2008-9. Both short periods. Otherwise, for the most part the world and the market has been moving up. As is very well documented elsewhere the degree of GDP growth and equity market growth since WWII is remarkable - thus far even catastrophic events have yet to produce another Great Depression. But, one never knows what can happen tomorrow and so it's always good to have a list of companies that one might like to own should the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse finally ride into town looking for a beer.

Workday, Inc (WDAY) is one of those companies. Formed by highly experienced enterprise software executives in 2005 following the takeover of their former company Peoplesoft (former ticker PSFT) by Oracle (ORCL), WDAY was one of the first of the new generation of Internet companies to come to market in 2012. If you were investing in software back then, WDAY was a hot ticket that had everybody all excited.

Today the company has matured and, inevitably, slowed on the topline. The quality of revenue remains superb - in the last nine months, fully 87% of revenue was subscription (source: company SEC filings). And the company is increasing its TTM EBITDA margins every quarter now - you're seeing real operating leverage come through. Working capital is well managed - with one rider, which we'll come to below - and so the cash gets churned out reliably every quarter. As of its Q3 (ending 31 October) the company has deferred revenue (pre-paid contracts which are yet to be recognized as revenue) of about half the value of TTM recognized revenue, so visibility is pretty good too. These are all the defensive qualities you should keep in mind for your Apocalypse Now buying list.

Right now however, that Fourth Horseman has made a couple attempts to make it into town but is yet to do so. Despite a global pandemic and the real-world economic impact that has had, equity markets are raging. We can speculate for weeks as to why that is and no doubt we all have a theory. In our long careers we've found that the best explanation of why the market is going up is: because it is. And if it's going down, why is it going down? Because it is. Thus concludes the lessons learned from our decades and decades of professional investing, our collective armfuls of academic qualifications and our evenings spent searching for the Meaning Of Life in long-run stock charts. (Yes, really. It's pretty slow around here sometimes). Among our number we can point to two defining moments in our reading and study. The first being a little book, pamphlet almost, explaining why socialism in all its forms has yet to deliver any kind of economic of human successes. The Road To Serfdom by the somewhat forgotten Friedrich Hayek is all you need on that front. The second being a little book, pamphlet almost, explaining why fundamental analysis in all its forms can often be folly. (We speak as committed fundamentalists). Elliot Wave Principle by Frost & Prechter makes the simple observation early on that, really, financial markets have a logic all their own and whilst one may spend one's days trying to rationalize or explain their behavior, markets are gonna do what markets are gonna do. (As you know Elliot Wave theory then gets all complicated with fractals and such. We kind of like that. But the most persuasive argument of all for us is - markets and real life sometimes coincide, but that's all it is - coincidence).

So in the raging bull market that currently pertains, we're at Neutral on WDAY. Here's why.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

To canter through the key points:

Recognized revenue growth is slowing, every quarter since their Q2 of FY1/20 (the quarter ending 31 July 2019). That's a long time to be slowing. Many of the cloud software stocks that we cover slowed in Q1 this year, even Q2, but then accelerated in Q3. Not so for WDAY.

The deferred revenue flywheel is also slowing. Generally speaking in cloud software companies, this gives you a little long-range insight into where recognized revenue growth might be headed. Remember, deferred revenue is a confusing term. It refers to contracts that the company has sold, been paid for, but has yet to deliver service against. The customer has paid the company money - that shows up as cash on the balance sheet - but the company has yet to deliver service. So deferred revenue is something you'll find as a balance sheet liability item. In many software companies you see a spike in deferred revenue towards year end. The sales team is getting busy to deliver strong invoice growth - that usually means their compensation plan is driven by invoicing rather than recognized revenue or cash collection. At WDAY you see a spike in deferred in their Q4 numbers - look at Q4 of FY1/19 and Q4 of FY1/20 in the table above. Then the balance drifts down through the year as those prepaid contracts are delivered against and the revenue recognized. But look closely at the % of recognized revenue in each of those quarters. At the spike in Q4 of FY1/19, deferred was 69% of TTM recognized revenue. A year later, 64% of TTM recognized. We think that pattern will continue come Q4 of FY1/21. So, less and less revenue is getting paid upfront - so less and less revenue is visible.

In addition, professional services revenue is slowing. In the Q3 report posted after the close yesterday, professional services revenue was $137m vs. $140m (-2%) for Q3 last year; for the year-to-date periods, $404m vs. $394m (+2.5%). Good, you might say. Professional services revenue is low margin stuff, consultants running around on customer premises, urgh. And, yes, TTM gross margin ticked up by one point at Q3, to 72%, likely reflecting the revenue mix moving towards subscription. But in an enterprise software business like WDAY where selling and installing the stuff take a lot of handholding - it might be hosted somewhere else but the configuration and integration and implementation with customers' other systems is still a major headache - slowing professional services revenue tells you that there is less pre-sales consulting going on, and less post-sales implementation going on. That sound good to you? Us neither.

On the positive side, cashflow margins are good and the balance sheet is in great shape, no worries there.

Here's the valuation:

Not too bad; you're being asked to pay 12x TTM revenue for 18%+ growth for the year. (Guidance is given only for subscription revenue - see that Q3 release we linked to above - we gross that up for full year revenue by assuming that full year revenue mix between subscription and professional services is the same as the Q1-Q3 mix). So on fundamentals, not a bad buy.

But is this likely to be a going-up stock? We think not in the current environment. As markets continue to move up, we think those banzai names - your Cloudflares (NET), your Crowdstrikes (OTC:CRWD), are better bets. Huge growth, and in the case of CRWD, huge visibility and cashflow margins too. So, we don't feel the need to allocate capital to WDAY right now.

We're watching for that guy on the horse though. The one with all the smoke coming out the nostrils (that's the horse) and the Pale Rider attitude (that's the guy riding the horse). And if he does manage to make it through the city walls - we're going to be taking a close look again at WDAY.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 20 Nov 2020.

To learn more about us and our popular, growing SeekingAlpha 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of key cloud software & space stocks.

Three types of investment ideas - long term investments, short-term trades, and speculative opportunities. We flag both buy and sell opportunities.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom of investors, traders and industry experts working together on stock ideas - join in, or just follow along, whichever you prefer.



Real-money commitment. We invest personally in every Buy and sell every Sell. We tell you before we trade, so you can trade first.



Detailed coverage universe pages with real-time tools. Learn more & take a 2 week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. Business relationship disclosure: See full disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold long personal account position(s) in CRWD.