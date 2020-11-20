There are enough mechanisms in place that most should survive leaving cashflows very strong.

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is a skilled nursing facility or SNF real estate investment trust (REIT) that has become particularly interesting as it has both extremely strong characteristics and looming danger. If things play out well, there is substantial upside to owning OHI at these prices, and I believe the likely outcome is favorable. Specifically, OHI has the strength at a company level to weather temporary interruptions and the long term outlook appears healthy.

There are many different healthcare properties and depending on how granular one gets there are dozens of types. The chart below does a decent job of showing where SNFs fall in the spectrum.

Source: OHI

The key advantage of a SNF is that it is a lower cost of care compared to higher acuity facilities like a full service hospital. Generally, a patient would go to the hospital for an emergency and be sent to a SNF for recovery since recovering at the hospital would be outrageously expensive.

Since hospitals have a constant flow of patients, SNFs have a constant flow of patients. In addition to post-acute care, SNFs can be nursing homes. They are far less intimidating and more inviting than hospitals but still contain fairly extensive medical capabilities.

Overall I like the SNF REIT sector in the long run but it is somewhat challenged in the current environment which I will detail more in a bit.

Valuation and growth provide upside

At just under $34 a share, OHI is trading at about 10.6X forward FFO (funds from operations). This is a substantial discount given that the REIT index has a multiple around 23X. Most SNF REITs trade at discounted multiples due to the challenges presented by COVID, but specific aspects of OHI make the discounted overblown.

I find this multiple unusually low given 3 aspects of OHI:

Large cap

Continued growth

Strong balance sheet

Presently, large cap REITs are trading at far higher multiples than small caps, which makes OHI’s 10.6X multiple even more unusual given its $7.5B market cap

Based on sell side consensus estimates, OHI is continuing to grow even through the COVID crisis. OHI (on the right) is on track to have positive FFO/share growth in 2020 and 2021 while sector peer Sabra (SBRA) has a more SNF typical declining FFO/share.

Source: SNL Financial

OHI's outperformance here is a result strong liquidity which minimizes damage from tenant difficulties. COVID primarily is hurting the tenants, rather than the real estate. Once a vaccine is fully absorbed the demand for the facilities will fully recover and perhaps even have a bit of demand surge from the backlog. As a REIT, the key is to have enough capital flexibility to wait out the awkward period where rent collection is uncertain. OHI can do that and will be better positioned than most to replace troubled tenants at favorable rates when the environment improves.In addition to mitigating the downsides of the current environment, OHI is growing cashflows through acquisitions of properties which bought at rates of return that are significantly higher than their cost of capital. This is made possible by OHI’s access to very cheap debt. In October, OHI was able to issue $700mm of 10 year debt at 3.375%.This cheap debt is made possible by the tenured REIT’s strong balance sheet which features 3.49X recurring EBITDA coverage of debt and preferred interest expense. This has earned it an investment grade rating from S&P

Source: FNL Financial

A REIT with these factors would normally trade above 15X forward FFO or about 50% higher than where OHI is today. This is the potential outcome if fundamentals stabilize enough to put the fears to bed.

It is clear that the market is projecting a far grimmer outcome than the sell-side consensus. Let us examine the potential problems and I will show why I believe the most likely outcome is somewhere in between the sell side consensus and the doom the market is pricing in.

Looming danger

At the start of 2020 things were looking good for the skilled nursing industry. PDPM, or the new Patient Driven Payment Model, was set to provide substantial cost savings as therapies that were formerly provided on an individual basis could now be done in groups. It was great for patients because it provided crucial social interaction and it was great for operators because it saves large amounts on personnel costs. PDPM is widely regarded as a success for both providers and patients.

Unfortunately, just as the benefits of PDPM were kicking in, COVID-19 threw a wrench in the spokes. The cost saving group therapies are no longer possible with COVID-19 as new restrictions mean just about all care has to be done individually, largely in the patient’s rooms. On top of the foregone savings, COVID is dramatically raising costs with substantial spending on personal protective equipment for employees as well as extensive and repetitive testing which has to be done sometimes multiple times per week.

From a medical perspective, these are probably the right steps to be taking, but it is a disaster financially, causing great harm to the profitability of operators.

Genesis (GEN), one of OHI’s larger tenants at 6.6% of revenue, is troubled and potentially on the brink of insolvency. GEN’s occupancy dropped from 88.2% to 77% and it suffered $67mm in lost Q2 earnings from COVID. It appears to be potentially headed for bankruptcy as the company included a “going concern” warning with their 2nd quarter report.

There are more immediate problems with Daybreak, a smaller tenant, which is now in forbearance.

In 3Q20 OHI had to take a significant impairment charge of $142mm as a result of these tenants, but to understand what this charge actually means we have to get a bit in the weeds with REIT accounting so bear with me.

REIT’s have to adhere to GAAP accounting which means that straight-line revenues are recorded and when leases have escalators, the straight-line revenue is greater than the cash revenue. When a lease goes full term, it all evens out as toward the end of the lease, the cash revenues will be greater than the straight-line. However, if leases end early, they do not true up. Thus, when the likelihood of a lease ending early crosses a certain threshold, the REIT has to switch to cash accounting. This means taking an impairment charge on the delta between the straight line revenues already accrued and the cash received.

So far, Genesis is holding in there with the help of PPP money (Paycheck Protection Program) and other government aid that is being targeted for healthcare. Genesis is current on rent, while Daybreak is in forbearance.

In my eyes, Genesis and Daybreak represent the bulk of the near term risk to OHI’s revenues, but the entire system of operators is struggling. The below stress index is based on operators experiencing financial troubles.

As you can see, things were getting much better in 4Q19 and 1Q20, largely due to PDPM, but COVID sent the sector back into difficulties.

Operator rent coverage is measured as EBITDA before rent costs as a ratio of the rent. The statistic, however, is always delayed a quarter because when the REIT reports 3Q earnings, the 3Q data for the operators is not yet available. Thus, the most recent data is for the 2nd quarter of 2020 (many of the operators are not public so it cannot always be found directly either)

Source: 3Q20 supplemental

EBITDAR coverage for the bulk of properties is stable and slightly improving, with 1.48X EBITDAR and 1.84X EBITDARM coverage being the best numbers in a few years. It would appear that much of the problems are in Daybreak and potentially Genesis with the rest of the portfolio reasonably stable.

Note that some of the improvement in coverage was a result of government aid to the operators so there is some risk of a brief period during which COVID is still impairing operations but the aid dries up. As of 3Q there was still significant aid on the way so it will depend on if the vaccines can kick in on time.

While OHI’s rent collection has been phenomenal through 2Q at close to 100%, Daybreak is now in forbearance and the market’s fears seem to be the idea that Daybreak is just the tip of the iceberg.

From a valuation standpoint, it boils down to whether the problems are isolated to Daybreak and Genesis or if they are more systemic. If the problems are isolated to Daybreak and Genesis, OHI is deeply undervalued. At 10.6X FFO any rent cuts (even 100% losses) on those tenants are already more than priced in.

Thus, the bull thesis rests on the bulk of tenants weathering this challenging environment. Here is why I think they will.

Temporary solution for a temporary problem

The government has provided relief to healthcare operators in the form of forgivable PPP loans as well as $50B to participants in the Medicare program.

“Congress appropriated $75 billion for healthcare providers through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. HHS is distributing this money through the Provider Relief Fund, and these payments do not need to be repaid. As of June 2020, HHS had announced distributions of congressional relief funds to healthcare providers, including approximately $50 billion to participants in the Medicare program equivalent to 2% of their annual revenue, as well as $15 billion in funding to providers that participate in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (up to 2% of their annual revenues) but that had not received funding in the initial rounds.”

As OHI’s operators represent a large chunk of the skilled nursing sector, they are receiving a large portion of the aid.

Many are skeptical of relying on government aid for survival, because at some point congress is going to have to stop the distributions. However, I think this is an okay way to survive because it is a temporary solution to a temporary problem.

Government aid cannot fix a long term structural profitability issue, but it can fix temporary costs. Eventually, the operators will be able to vaccinate their employees and patients at which point the extremely expensive PPE and testing will no longer be necessary. Further, they will be able to bring back the cost saving group therapy.

I strongly believe there will be enough aid to keep the bulk of operators afloat. Skilled nursing is such an essential part of the American healthcare system that it would be politically detrimental for either party to shoot down continued relief. Perhaps certain individual operators will go under, but at a systemic level it must go on.

Strong long term outlook

I am bullish on the long term prospects of OHI relative to what is implied by the market pricing because the problems are short term in nature while the positives are more enduring.

COVID will eventually be handled, but the benefits of PDPM are continuous. As elective procedures return to the hospitals, more patients will be routed to skilled nursing and occupancy should rebound.

Once tenants stabilize and it becomes clear that rents are stable, there is room for significant upside to OHI’s FFO multiple and therefore the stock price. In my opinion, 15X would be an appropriate multiple for OHI once it gets through the next couple quarters. That would be a price of $47.55, representing substantial upside. Given the struggling operators, however, this comes with significant risk.

