The consumer defensive sector and, particularly, the grocery stores industry have seen significant gains this year. The pandemic-induced lockdowns have resulted in many supermarket chains essentially stealing market share from the likes of hotels and restaurants. Furthermore, supermarkets which have a significant online presence have done especially well over the past nine months or so.

We wrote about Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the beginning of the year where we stated that shares were close to a long-term bottom. Although operating profit had been declining coming into Village's fiscal third quarter, we had been conscious of the long-term technicals, which, at the time, had bullish connotations (higher long-term lows).

The third quarter this year, though (February to April), saw EBIT increase significantly to $15.2 million. This was the best number we have seen from this metric in quite some time. In the fourth quarter, SG&A costs increased, but these costs were offset in a big way by the almost 20% increase we witnessed in top-line sales.

Despite the improvement in top-line sales in Q4 over a rolling year basis, the market has been unimpressed thus far. In fact, shares remain well down from their June highs of almost $28 a share. Shares at present, for example, are trading at $23.52.

Despite the disappointing performance in the share price over the past few months, we continue to believe that shares (over the long term) will trade higher here. If we look at the long-term chart below, whether we have an ascending triangle or a descending triangle, the forecasting implications of both patterns remain the same. The interesting thing about these triangles is that, the longer they consolidate, the more probable the breakout to the upside.

The consolidation in the share price has been taking place for close to seven years now. Over the past five years, net profit is down roughly 4% on average per year, whereas EBIT is down 7%. These trends are the chief reasons why we have not seen any type of sustained move in the share price. However, when we look under the hood of the company, we can see that the firm is in much better shape now, for example, compared to 5-years ago. Let me explain.

Instead of merely looking at the share price or bottom-line earnings of Village, we like to look at the financials to see if conditions are being improved on, so earnings growth can be facilitated going forward. This is what we believe the technicals are smelling out as we outline below.

First off, equity has increased by $50 million over the past five years, with equity coming in at $332 million in Village's latest fiscal year. The asset count actually increased by $414 million last year, with the firm purchasing five Fairway Stores. Based off Village's historic numbers, we would expect these assets over time to return approximately 5%. At present, Village's assets are returning just 3.4% over a trailing twelve-month average. The book multiple remains well under 1, whereas the five-year average comes in at 1.4. Village knows its market very well, and these fresh assets will spur sustained top-line growth going forward. Suffice it to say, we expect a reversion to the mean with respect to the company's valuation before long.

$87 million of debt was issued in the fourth quarter mainly to finance the above-mentioned acquisitions. This debt is easily manageable as the interest coverage ratio comes in at over 13 over a trailing average. Furthermore, with operating cash flow almost hitting $84 million in Village's most recent fiscal year, we do not foresee any issues with the dividend payment of approximately $13 million per year. Suffice it to say, if the firm had no problem paying the dividend in the past, it should have less of a problem currently due to how well the company's operations are generating cash. The more cash Village generates, the better it is for shareholders in the long-run.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe it is only a matter of time before Village Super Market breaks out of its long-term ascending triangle. Earnings may have fallen over the past five years, but revenue, equity and cash flow are all on the rise. The play here is to wait for that upper trend line to get penetrated. Let's see what the first quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.