Natural Gas Rallied Too Early And Could Be Falling Too Early

Commodities tend to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside. The volatile natural gas market has a history of taking the express elevator in both directions.

In June 2020, the price of the energy commodity fell to its lowest price of this century as it reached $1.432 per MMBtu, the lowest level since 1995. Four short months later, in October, the price had more than doubled as it reached a high of $3.396. When natural gas was falling, it looks like it is heading for the same fate crude oil suffered on April 20 when the nearby NYMEX contract fell below zero for the first time and kept tumbling to below negative $40 per barrel. When storage reaches capacity, and there is nowhere to put energy commodities, those left holding long positions must sell at any price, even if they must pay to have another party take off their hands. Two months after crude oil imploded in late April, the fear of a similar move in the natural gas market drove the price to a twenty-five-year low.

Conversely, when natural gas is rallying, memories of 2018, when the price exploded from below $3 to almost $5, can cause frenzied buying. Moreover, from 2004 through 2008, when the market was far less mature, the price moved from below $5 to $15.65, back to $4.05 and to almost $13.70 per MMBtu.

Over the past three decades, trading natural gas on the long or short sides of the market can be like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn.

The most recent elevator ride to the downside started at the beginning of November after a rally that took the price above the November 2019 high of $2.905 per MMBtu. The most direct route for a risk position in the volatile natural gas market is via the highly liquid futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division. For those looking for leverage without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) provide an alternative.

Natural gas appears to have rallied too early, coming into the peak season for demand during the 2020/2021 withdrawal season. At the end of November, the recent price action may also be a bit premature.

A bullish move fueled by storms and an early start to the winter

After reaching a twenty-five-year low in late June at $1.432 per MMBtu, natural gas took off on the upside. The first bullish event that may have lit a fuse in the energy commodity was news that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway made a $10 billion investment to expand its interstate exposure in natural gas transmission in the US. A series of hurricanes that hit the US states along the Gulf of Mexico caused buying in the natural gas futures market. The Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, is the delivery point for the NYMEX futures. Finally, a cold snap in late October caused the first decline in inventories of the winter season was a sign of rising demand for the energy commodity and took the price to the most recent high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the bullish run that began at the late June low took the price of natural gas to a high of $3.396 per MMBtu on the final day of October, a rise of over 137% on the continuous contract. Natural gas surpassed the November 2019 high of $2.905, but it ran out of upside steam at just below the $3,40 level.

One of the signs that natural gas had risen to an unsustainable level was that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, fell from over 1.3 million contracts in late June to a low of 1.167 million in late October. The decline in open interest resulted from short-covering rather than new hedging activity or speculative long positions. Weekly price momentum and relative strength rose to overbought conditions and turned lower. As the daily price ranges expanded, weekly historical volatility climbed to over 80%.

Warm temperatures send the price back to summer lows on December futures and created a gap on the daily chart

The short-lived cold snap that caused an early withdrawal of inventories from storage gave way to warmer temperatures, ending the rally on November 2. Since then, it has been all downhill in the natural gas futures market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December futures illustrates, natural gas fell steadily, reaching its latest low of $2.525 on November 19. The price fell below the late June bottom on the December contract at $2.637. When the nearby contract reached $1.432 in late June, December futures were $1.205 higher. Contango or the forward premium resulted from seasonality as natural gas tends to trade at higher prices during the colder months when the demand for heating peaks. The open interest metric has climbed from 1.166 million contracts on October 29 as natural gas was approaching the high to 1.257 million contracts on November 18. Rising open interest when the price of a futures contract declines tends to be a technical validation of a bearish trend. Meanwhile, daily price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into oversold territory. Daily historical volatility moved higher from 17.37% on October 20 to over 59% on November 19 as the energy commodity has taken an express elevator to the downside.

This week's bearish move created a gap on the daily chart from $2.949 on November 13 to $2.887 per MMBtu on November 16. Price action tends to fill voids on charts over time. With natural gas at the $2.60 level on November 19, the gap is a juicy upside target as natural gas may have rallied too early, and the selloff is coming before the official start of winter.

The latest spike to the $2.525 level came after the latest inventory report, which was a bearish factor.

Another injection into storage in mid-November sends inventories to a new high- The end of a trend in stocks

According to Estimize, a crowdsourcing website, the natural gas market expected inventories to rise by around eleven billion cubic feet for the week ending on November 13. The injection into storage was higher.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stocks rose by a higher than expected 31 bcf, pushing total inventories to a new high of 3.958 trillion cubic feet. Stockpiles were 8% above last year’s level and 6.2% over the five-year average for mid-November. Meanwhile, the latest injection into storage ended a thirty-two-week streak where the percentage above last year’s level declined. It moved from 79.5% over the level in 2019 to a low of 5.3% from March through November 6. The jump to 8% ended the long string of consecutive declines.

Stocks were 226 above last year’s peak as of November 13. There is plenty of natural gas in storage to meet the heating requirements over the coming winter season.

Inventories versus US energy policy- Volatility on the horizon

While the inventory levels are bearish and natural gas declined to the lowest level since March when it traded to $2.305 on the December futures contract, it may be too early to discount the potential for another rally in the energy commodity. The gap on the daily chart creates an upside target that is around 30 cents above the price on November 19. The withdrawal season is only beginning, and the weather over the coming months could create short-term buying in the natural gas market. Moreover, the January 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine the future of US energy policy.

If the Democrats capture both seats, they will have a slim majority in the Senate. With President-elect Biden in the White House in January and a slim majority in the House of Representatives, it could be clear sailing for a more progressive agenda, including a stricter regulatory environment for fossil fuel production. Progressive Democrats favor limits or bans on fracking, which would cause the output to decline at a time when the worldwide demand for LNG is rising. Politics rather than the weather over the coming months could significantly impact the price of natural gas. We should expect lots of volatility as Georgia’s runoff elections approach at the beginning of 2021.

BOIL and KOLD for those who do not trade futures

Over the past week, the price action put the bearish ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas product (KOLD) in the spotlight. The fund summary and top holdings for KOLD include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

KOLD has net assets of $50.28 million, trades an average of 927,464 shares each day, and charges a 0.63% expense ratio. The price of NYMEX January natural gas futures dropped from $3.507 on October 30 to a low of $2.656 on November, a decline of 24.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the KOLD product rose from $28.96 to $47.19 per share or 62.9%.

The bullish BOIL product has net assets of $84.61 million, trades an average of over 1.16 million shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. KOLD and BOIL are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the natural gas market as the price tag for the leverage is time decay. Meanwhile, if the natural gas price rose too early going into the winter months, it could be declining too early. The Senate contests in Georgia could impact the energy commodity over the coming weeks and into the future if they cause a significant US energy policy shift.

It could be an excellent time to consider the BOIL product, but I would suggest a tight stop as natural gas is a commodity that tends to rise and fall far beyond logical and rational levels.

