Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q4 2020

Price cuts are showing up in Arb land - Anything to avoid court, losing money and saving face. So LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Tiffany (TIF) compromised. And Simon Property (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) did the same. Both Tiffany and Taubman were in the top 10 this time around. Not bad for arbs that saw the price cuts coming.

To refresh, I track what the big arb money is doing each quarter by reading 13F filings. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in the funds that specialize in deal stocks and share it with the Seeking Alpha community.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the majority of positions are merger-related.

Varian Medical (VAR) heads the list time around. Varian is in 23 of the funds I follow. On August 2, Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF) inked a deal to buy Varian for $177.50 in cash. Closing is expected in the first half of next year, though I am using April in my calculations. The IRR isn't great at just under 6%.

After two quarters at number one, Tiffany falls to number two this quarter, appearing in 22 funds. The cash deal was recut from $135 per share to $131.50 per share. There is also a 58 cent dividend before the merger closes likely in January.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Varian Medical Held by 23 Funds 2) Tiffany Held by 22 Funds 3) Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Held by 17 Funds 4) Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Held by 16 Funds 5) Grubhub (GRUB) Held by 14 Funds 6) Acacia Communications (ACIA) Held by 12 Funds 7) Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) Held by 11 Funds 8) CoreLogic (CLGX) Held by 10 Funds 9) Navistar International (NAV) Held by 9 Funds 10) Fitbit (FIT) Held by 8 Funds

When a fund makes an arbitrage stock its top holding, it signals a strong belief that the deal will ultimately close. Six funds have Willis Towers Watson as their top pick as of September 30.

Top Positions among the 35 Funds

Willis Towers Watson Top Position in 6 Funds Acacia Communications Top Position in 4 Funds Tiffany Top Position in 2 Funds

Oversized Holdings

Some arb funds oversize their top positions. As of the end of Q3, there were four positions of 16% or more in a single stock.

Tiffany 37% of a Fund Willis Towers Watson 25% of a Fund Acacia Communications 21% of a Fund Grubhub 16% of a Fund

Conclusion

While there is no substitute for doing one's own work and developing one's trading style, looking at what some of the top funds are doing with their money makes sense. These funds have more resources, staff and contacts that an individual investor can possibly have. As it pertains to M&A, it is wise to research the stocks held by these funds and then consider them as part of one's arbitrage portfolio or simply overall portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF, ACIA, TCO, NAV, FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.