This quarter will be important as we should read 0% payment deferrals by the end of this quarter.

Introduction

After having a closer look at the 5.8% dividend yield offered by Citizens & Northern (CZNC), I wanted to check out the other Pennsylvania regional bank Bryn Mawr Trust (BMTC). This bank is over 130 years old and has a respectable balance sheet with in excess of $5B in assets.

The bank clearly remains profitable

Bryn Mawr was one of the few banks that decided to report record-high loan loss provisions in the first quarter of this year. This 'short pain' method seems to have helped as the bank was able to sharply reduce its provisions in the subsequent two quarters. BMTC recorded $4.3M in loan loss provisions in Q2 and this decreased further to $3.6M in Q3.

The lower loan loss provisions definitely helped Bryn Mawr to report a very decent net income. In the third quarter of 2020, the bank saw its interest income decrease by $10M to $39.5M but fortunately its interest expenses also decreased, by just over $7.5M to $4.5M. This means the net interest income still decreased by almost $2.5M compared to Q3 last year, and Bryn Mawr recorded a net interest income of $35M.

The bank also recorded a non-interest income of $21.1M and a non-interest expense of $35.7M resulting in a total non-interest expense of $14.6M. This results in Bryn Mawr reporting a pre-provision and pre-tax income of approximately $20.4M, and that's just $1M below the Q3 2019 result.

As you can imagine, the loan loss provisions remain at relatively elevated levels. Sure, we aren't anywhere close to the $32M+ provision recorded in the first quarter, but with a loan loss provision of $3.64M, the provisions are still about four times as high as in the same quarter last year. That's why Bryn Mawr reported a net income of $13.1M, roughly $3.2M below the Q3 2019 net income. Despite this, the Q3 EPS still came in at $0.66 and the quarterly dividend of $0.27 remains very well covered. The strong performance in the third quarter also pushes the 9M 2020 EPS to $0.85 which also means the bank has now generated enough income to cover all dividends so far, this year. And that's despite recording in excess of $40M in loan loss provisions so far.

At first sight, the exposure to CRE looked worrisome, but Bryn Mawr is navigating through the crisis

It's also important to fully understand what's actually in the loan book which stood at almost $3.7B as of the end of September. Looking at the breakdown, we immediately see the strong focus on commercial real estate. Of the $3.7B loan book, $1.9B was invested in commercial real estate. Residential mortgages also make up an important component (almost $900M, including the home equity lines of credit). So there's plenty of real estate in the loan book, but the high percentage of loans issued related to commercial real estate.

That being said, we should also not exaggerate. Looking at the total amount of non-accruing loans and loans past due, only $8.6M of the loans is deemed to be non-accruing, and an additional $9.35M are past due (and the majority is only 30-59 days past due).

Before getting too excited, one should also realize about 9% of the loan book is still in a payment deferral program. That's down pretty sharply from 22% as of the end of June, but I hope to see another substantial decrease in the current quarter.

Additionally, payment deferrals are expected to decrease very fast in October and November, and no deferrals should be in place by December.

Investment thesis

After checking out both Citizens & Northern and Bryn Mawr, my preference is definitely leaning towards Citizens & Northern. I am not too keen on the high exposure to commercial real estate at Bryn Mawr (although the default rates remain low), and on top of that, Bryn Mawr is trading at a substantial premium to its tangible book value. Whereas Citizens & Northern is trading at roughly 1.2 times its tangible book value, Bryn Mawr is trading at almost 1.5 times its tangible book value of $20.64/share. However, if one would include the intangible assets on the Bryn Mawr balance sheet the reported book value increases to $30.69.

In the end, the main reason for preferring CZNC would be the stronger focus on residential mortgages as well as the higher dividend yield of 5.8%. I'm not saying 'no' to Bryn Mawr as I like the real estate heavy portfolio, but it's going to my watch list.

