How Saving $80 Per Day For 5 Years Can Make You A Millionaire In 25 Years

The key to success in life (and investing) is setting specific and attainable goals. Example: save and invest $2,400 per month for just five years. Just $80 per day. Would it surprise you to learn that's all it can take to become a millionaire???

It's 1995, and you've just accepted a job that pays enough for you to save $2,400 per month. You know nothing about stocks or markets, and you don't even want to know. So, you decide that you will mindlessly plow your $2,400 of monthly savings into the lowest cost, broadest stock market index available - the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX) - and then, you will go do other things with your time that do not involve the stock market.

Using the portfolio backtesting tool at Portfoliovisualizer.com, I found that, if you invested $2,400 every month into shares of VTSMX starting in January 1995, you would end up with a portfolio worth $270,706 within just five years.

(Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com)

There's another key ingredient to success in life (and investing): the ability to sit still for a long time. So, let's now say that you take your $270,706 nest egg, click the automatic dividend reinvest feature on your account, and then, from December 2000 until now, you literally do NOTHING. You never save a penny more. You never "manage" your investments. You never add to your portfolio and you never withdraw assets. No, what you do... all you do... is sit.

(Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com)

According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, that $270,706 portfolio you built after merely five years of saving would be worth $1,077,773 today.

Actionable Conclusion

What can you learn from this backtesting exercise?

(1) Specific and attainable savings goals can generate astonishing returns with time and repetition.

(2) To become a millionaire investor, it is not necessary to have any interest in or mastery of investing. You do not require above-average returns and need not undertake the time, expense, and effort to try to obtain those ever-so-elusive and improbable above-average returns. On the contrary, a low-cost broad-based index fund such as VTSMX or its companion, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), is a perfectly adequate way to own a growing piece of the American economy.

(3) Are past results any guarantee of future performance? No, but also yes. "No" because nobody can guess what level the stock market will be at in 25 years. But "yes" if you think about what the backtesting result is actually showing us: if you and the companies you own use income to purchase more income-producing assets, your wealth (and the wealth of the companies you own) shall grow at an exponential rate. Over a long enough time period, that impact of compounding will overwhelm the impact of occasional stock market bubbles, stock market crashes, financial crises, global pandemics, wars and those flitting and skittering stock prices that so many investors fixate upon.

(4) Throughout your future investment career, there shall be bear markets, recessions, an occasional financial system collapse, and if you invest in the stock market for long enough, you are guaranteed to experience all of the above and more besides. Each time, the price of shares you own shall drop (occasionally by 50% or more). What the backtest shows us is that you don't earn spectacular returns by trying (or even succeeding) to avoid that risk. You earn spectacular returns precisely because you take that risk and because you keep taking it for uninterrupted decades at a stretch.

When it comes to investing for the long term, risk and return are one and the same thing. You must hold firm.

What Would I Do?

I don't know you, and I can't tell you what you should do with your own money, but I do have a pretty good guess about what I would do if I were younger, just starting out, and if I didn't know where else to begin.

First, I'd set a specific and attainable savings goal, and then, I'd stick with it for a predetermined period of time. The longer I invest, the greater inflation or deflation will impact my results, so instead of setting a specific dollar figure goal, I'd plan to save a percentage of my income. For example, I might plan to save at least 10% of my monthly income, and if I have any extra left over, I'd save that too as an added bonus. I'd plan to keep this up for five years, and then, I'd reassess and decide what to do for the next five years... and again, in another five years and so on, etcetera.

Second, I'd invest all of those savings into a low-cost index fund like VTI. I'd skip bond funds for now (but I'd review that choice if interest rates were to ever climb above 4% or 5%). Knowing what I now know, I wouldn't ever buy any investment product where any of the following words appear in any of the fund's marketing or other self-descriptive materials: "smart-beta", "bespoke", "asset allocation", or "correlated".

Third, I wouldn't pay anyone for investment ideas or advice. The backtest shows that investment ideas or advice are not required for astonishing returns.

Fourth, I would ignore stock prices and market conditions. My strategy, my ENTIRE strategy, would be using my income (and owning companies that use their income) to buy more income-producing assets. And so on, etcetera.

But What Did I Actually Do?

Not what I just described. Yes, I did invest in index funds, but I did oh, so, so much more than that. Thankfully, the power of compounding more than offsets the performance drag that typically follows in the wake of savvy investment moves that enthusiasts (such as myself) are prone to making.

Consider this: if your investment performance was a remarkable 1% higher than the performance on the market over a 20-year period, you'd get exactly the same returns with a market index fund in just another 1.9 years. How much added time, effort, and risk are you willing to take to maybe save yourself an extra 1.9 years (and that's assuming that you somehow succeed in generating that extra 1% per year)? Keep that thought exercise in mind every time you think about investing so much as one penny into anything other than a broad-based, passive index fund with low (or no) management fees.

Anyone who can afford 1.9 years should immediately stop wasting time reading this article or others like it and instead focus on saving money, investing it into a broad index fund and then trotting off to do something unrelated to investing. If you're still reading, then maybe you are an investment enthusiast (such as myself) who collects companies the way some people collect coins or stamps. Or maybe you don’t like index funds because you want to know which companies you own and why you own them. Or you have some other reason to eschew average returns in favor of riskier and more effort-intensive investment strategies. If so, here's my collection:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. I cannot, will not, do not, represent that any of the calculations used in this article are accurate. Can you rely on anything in this article for any reason other than pure entertainment value? No. You can't. Can it get you thinking a bit about your financial future? Yes.