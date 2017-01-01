Prepared by John R Savage, analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is a stock that we have felt has struggled to get past that $100 mark this year and ramp up. Well, it is our opinion at BAD BEAT Investing and Quad 7 Capital that this name is a true COVID winner. The big question is whether the company has seen peak performance. Shares have passed $100 here again today and looks to shoot higher. We think if you get a pull back again under $100, consider buying shares. Williams-Sonoma has been a COVID winner as shoppers flocked to improve their homes and home offices. With folks at home, with children, and working, the products it offers touches so many facets of life. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, and furniture, under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand. It also has furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. You get the idea here. The main concern is whether this performance can continue going forward. What we mean is that we have some concerns over performance dipping once the economy is fully reopened, and this may be why the market hasn't really let this thing explode to the upside.

Williams-Sonoma is a bit of a niche retailer. It is not the highest of higher-end merchandise, but also isn't an affordable low dollar big box store type name either. Regardless of how anyone classifies the retailer, it is growing comparable sales, revenues are up, and earnings performance is solid. The company just reported Q3 and the numbers were great.

A strong Q3

The company had been holding its own before COVID and the market really had average confidence in its operations. But then as the pandemic selloff landed, share prices were just so crushed. It was bad. But as the market corrected itself, it bid up Williams-Sonoma. The market was correct to do so, because it has delivered incredibly on sales and earnings. COVID drove extra business and continues to do so. We have seen Williams-Sonoma work the last 6 months on inventory clearing, being promotional but surgical, and getting aggressive with property management.

The shift in consumer spending habits the last few months was the biggest boost for the company. People were spending on their homes. We saw this in home improvement stores, but as well as some home furnishing names, just like Williams-Sonoma. This retailer proved it was a survivor, though we question if the momentum can continue as economies reopen. The demand may shift again, so that is one risk to keep in mind. But we think the advent of work from home 'more often' will last post-COVID. This entire experience, which was and is so depressing, with the death and destruction we have seen with COVID, did have some small positives. And one of them was that this was a grand experiment in widespread telecommuting. It is good for the environment with less driving. Telecommuting (sometimes here and there) is good for mental health. And it can save businesses money.

And so, with the at home mentality, people spent to furnish their homes and still are. In fact the company put out another much-better-than expected result. Williams-Sonoma saw income of $2.54 per diluted share. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $2.56 per share. This was a strong beat of $1.05 versus consensus.

This was driven by much better-than-expected sales, and these sales spiked from a year ago. Sales in Q3 registered $1.77 billion and surpassed consensus estimates. Net sales actually rose 22.4% year-over-year. Before COVID, we had been seeing sales. What about the all-important comps? Demand comp was up nearly 31% compared to a net comp of 24%, driven by strength across all brands. E-commerce accelerated sequentially to a record net comp of over 49% and store performance improved throughout the quarter to a net comp of negative 11%. Even more encouraging is the retail demand comp at negative 4%. Remember, people are not going out, as much, with COVID. We may see a decline in the coming weeks in physical stores, despite the holiday. It is unclear and that is why management has not issued guidance. Still, the at home life is going to continue for many more months, but even post-COVID, we think there will be more at home living and working. Williams-Sonoma is likely to grow. What is more, the balance sheet is doing well.

Balance sheet

Williams-Sonoma still has a strong balance sheet. Williams-Sonoma had a strong liquidity position of $773 million in cash, including approximately $727 million in operating cash flow resulting from strong performance year to date, enabling the company to repay in full all short-term borrowings under its $500 million revolver, reinstate its share repurchase program and repurchase $109 million in shares in the third quarter. On top of all this, it is going to increase its next quarterly dividend payment by 10% to $0.53 per share which will be paid next week.

Valuation and final thoughts

From a valuation standpoint, shares are yielding 2.1% now, but the dividend is secure, and likely to see increases. While the outlook for the year is unclear due to COVID, shares are still not drastically expensive, trading at 16 times forward earnings estimates. That is attractive, but the question the Street is weighing is whether this represents a peak in performance as a COVID winner. It is our opinion that the $100 hurdle while now eclipsed, is likely to be in the rear view mirror provided the overall stock market holds up. Should shares somehow dip below $100 again, buy the stock.

