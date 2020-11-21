October Jobs: Better, But Still Historically Bad

90% of remaining lost jobs since February are either long-term unemployed or labor force dropouts. These are people who are unlikely to get a job soon.

We see "K-shaped" splits in both surveys, with some areas doing well, and others not. Gender, race, income, and goods versus services are the main splits.

The household survey has almost fixed its large methodological issues, and is now telling us the same thing as the employer report: 7.6 million lost jobs since February.

The trajectory of job growth is flattening, and will likely remain that way until enough people have gotten vaccinated. This looks like late spring right now.

The October jobs report was not without good news, but we are still in a worse position relative to the GFC nadir, now 8 reported months into the recession.

A Mixed October

October showed nice gains in some areas of the jobs report, while other problem areas remained flat. Still, we are in an historically bad place.

I like to compare everything we're going through to the Great Financial Crisis. It is recent enough that most people reading this remember it well, and it stands as the greatest economic calamity of our lifetimes until now. As you see, we are still not back to that bottom.

Moreover, that green line is starting to turn flat over the last 5 months, since the June report. In fact those months are an almost perfect logarithmic equation:

With an R2 of 0.996 for the months of June to October, that's as tight a fit as you're ever going to see. As you can see, it is upward sloped but flattening.

Now, I drew it all the way out to 2022 so you can see where it goes, but we are going to break off that line to the upside once we have enough people vaccinated, and people feel more comfortable in crowded spaces, likely sometime in late spring. We'll talk some more about this at the end.

So overall, this was not a bad report, considering the challenges. Both surveys now put job losses at 7.6 million in the unadjusted numbers, but that was 9.2 million last month in the employer survey. Some of those gains were normal seasonal stuff coming out of the summer lull, but the picture we get from mid-October is an employment economy trying very, very hard to get back on track.

But of those 7.6 million jobs, a large portion of them fall into two overlapping groups, where job gains are going to be very difficult in the coming months.

90% of lost jobs are either long-term unemployed or labor force dropouts. These two groups are unlikely to see employment soon.

71% of lost jobs are either in education or high density services. Until people are ready to get back into crowded spaces, further job gains will be challenging.

So we are very close to the point where the low-hanging fruit has been picked. We have a very long, tough winter ahead, but help is on the way in the form of the vaccines. Again, it's looking like late spring before we have enough doses in the US to say that the pandemic is over, but once they start rolling out in December/January, we will start seeing incremental improvements as a result.

The jobs report also contributes to the "K-shaped" recovery narrative, with some parts of the economy doing well, and others not. We see splits along lines of gender, race, income, and between different industries. In consumption, we see goods being substituted for services unavailable or unsafe, and this is being reflected in the employment data.

Data Notes

Things are nuts, have you noticed? Unsurprisingly, we've had to make a lot of changes to the way things are analyzed. In the first place, I have stopped using the seasonally adjusted data for the time being. Why?

Under normal circumstances, the adjustments are important, because without them, every January and July would look like recessions.

I pulled out the recent action so you can see what a more normal 10-year period of NSA payrolls looks like.

But never has seasonality been less relevant. The adjustments are multiplicative, not additive, so they can be very large when we are dealing with large changes like we are now. BLS has shifted the unemployment insurance adjustments to additive, but the jobs adjustments remain multiplicative, and they are over-adjusting.

But most importantly, I want the answer to the question, "How many Americans were employed in mid-October?" The not seasonally adjusted numbers answer that question, or at least try to. At some point, when seasonality becomes more important than the effects of the pandemic, I will switch back. We are months away from that. For historical charts, I will continue to use the adjusted numbers.

We just got a great example of why the NSA numbers are a better view right now. September was the first full month of schools open, and so we are finally getting to see what is happening in that sector:

Unlike the rest of the normalized charts in this article, which will be normalized to February = 100, this one is normalized to September, the base month for education seasonal adjustments. Many people were surprised by the adjusted number going down in September and October. If you were just following the adjusted numbers over the summer, rising slowly, you would not have seen the looming crisis in education employment, with 1.4 million missing jobs in October, 18% of all remaining lost jobs.

The second thing is that the unemployment rate, the most widely reported number for the report, has become sort of useless, and this is a longstanding problem that goes back to the last recession, only made worse by the pandemic. The numerator is the number of "unemployed," defined as people who don't have a job, say they want one, and have looked for one in the past 4 weeks. The denominator is the "civilian labor force," which is the unemployed plus the employed. "Employed" is someone with a job the week of the survey, so that's pretty straightforward.

The problem comes in the definition of the "unemployed." Since the last recession, labor force participation, the labor force as a percentage of the adult non-institutional population, has crashed.

What you see after that 2000 peak is mostly Boomers aging out, but the recession really accelerated that process. What the unemployment rate is very conspicuously missing is all these labor force dropouts. Zooming in on 2020:

So you see the participation rate is not comparable to pre-pandemic, and is still bouncing around a lot. So since the last recession, the unemployment rate has drastically understated problems in employment, and that has gotten worse in the pandemic.

This is the explanation for one of the great "mysteries" of macroeconomics right now: the breakdown of the Phillips Curve:

This is a very simple representation of the traditional understanding of the relationship between the unemployment rate and the inflation rate. For decades, it pretty much held up empirically, but has fallen off badly in this cycle. In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, a 50-year low, but core PCE inflation was still only 1.9%. The Phillips Curve predicts an inflation rate closer to 4.5% at that unemployment rate.

Economists have come up with evermore complicated ways of explaining this away, and that chart has gotten much more complex. But the most obvious explanation is just sitting there. The unemployment rate does not mean what it used to, and has become a bad proxy measure for consumer demand pressures and "full employment."

So, I'm actually going to ignore the unemployment rate in the household survey in favor of employment levels and the employment-population ratio, which are exactly what they sound like, and much more straight forward. For reference, that 3.5% unemployment rate was a decidedly weak employment-population ratio of 61%.

Two Surveys

The "Jobs Report" is actually two surveys, one of households and one of employers, with 125,018 lines of data every month. They do this to look at the jobs situation from two different standpoints, but that means the data are different.

Compared to the household survey:

The employer survey does not include agricultural jobs. The household survey put these at 1.7 million in October for wage and salary workers.

It also does not include unincorporated self-employed (9.7m in household), unpaid family workers (128k in household), or private household workers (636k in household), which are all included in the household survey.

The household survey is limited to workers 16 and over, while the employer survey is not. There's no way of knowing what the under-16 number is.

The employer survey overcounts multiple jobs holders. The household survey put this at 6.9 million in October.

Put these together, and this is what you get:

Though it used to be a lot more, for the last 20 years the household survey has put employment levels at around 4-5% above the employer survey. As you can see, that relationship broke down badly in March. And has only now recovered, with the household survey back to 4.4% higher, the same as the 2019 average.

So now, for the first time since February, the reports are telling us the same thing - about 5% of people who had jobs in February, 7.6 million, no longer do.

What happened?

The Household Survey: A Mess Being Sorted Out

There have been two large methodological issues plaguing the household survey. The first has been widely reported on, and you see it incorporated into the last chart. An inordinately large number of interviewees in the household survey were coming back coded as "Employed - With a job, not at work, Reasons other than illness, vacation, weather, or labor dispute" when that other reason for many of them was that they were on temporary layoff. So we have rough estimates of what this error is: the difference between that number for the current month, and the 2015-2019 average for that month. This peaked in April at 7.5 million people, but now down to 562,000.

But there is a more troubling sampling error that just began to get better in the September report, and this has not been widely reported. In fact, I seem to be the only one talking about it.

The household survey is reported by BLS, part of the Department of Labor, but the interviews are done by the experts in that, the Census Bureau, part of Commerce. They try and interview each household over 8 consecutive months. The first and fifth are usually in-person, but the pandemic has put the kibosh on that. That first one has proven to be very crucial in getting households onboarded into the process, and comfortable answering detailed personal questions about their economic situation.

BLS has provided this table in a monthly special pandemic FAQ that explains, in excruciating detail, how messed up the household survey is. To begin with, there were terrible response rates, the worst being June when only 65% responded, almost 18 pp lower than the incoming average. But also look at the first and second month columns. In April, the first month households responded at a rate 33 pp lower than the incoming average. The Census interviewers eventually got better at it, but without that first in-person interview, it is harder to get households on board. So the sample was very badly skewed, and it's impossible to tell how that affects the results, except to say that it throws all the mathematical assumptions that undergird survey research out the window.

You will notice, however, that the situation is markedly improved in the September and October reports, though both the overall response rate and the months-skew are still off the incoming averages.

So now, BLS has almost gotten their arms around both these problems. I bring all this up to let you know that household survey numbers from March to August are highly unreliable. These data never get revised, so they are what they are, forever. The charts from the previous section suggest to me that the household survey was actually under-reporting employment in those months. We will never know.

In any event, on all the household survey time series charts, you unfortunately have to view March through August as approximations of reality, and maybe not very good ones.

The Household Survey: Demographic Splits

What the household survey is best for is the demographics and characteristics of the labor force. Let's start with demographics, because this is one of the areas fueling the K-shaped recovery narrative, with some parts of the economy doing well, and others not. We'll look at other aspects of this later.

The first thing we see is a dramatic difference between how the jobs recovery looks for men and women.

The interpretation here has generally been related to child care. With kids at home all summer, and some still doing distance learning, the burden of child care has largely fallen to women, and many are unable to return to work. Many have bailed on the idea of working altogether.

"Not in labor force" means that the interviewee does not have a job, and has not looked for one in the last 4 weeks. What is represented in that chart are people who report that they likely won't be looking again any time soon. As you see that number is jumping for both genders, women more so. This came back a bit for women in the October report, and the number for men ticked up by 66,000.

So with some kids returning to class, women were able to close this gap a bit in October. But the survey was done the week of October 11 through the 17th, when there were 382,384 COVID cases in the US. The last 7 days saw 1,132,477 cases. Since the survey ended, school districts have closed in-person education, and some may not reopen in 2021 after the break with the way things are going.

So the situation for women may get worse in the coming months. This is one of the reasons schools are number 2 on my list of vaccine rationing after front line workers. Getting kids back in class is not only crucial for them, but also their mothers, and just families generally.

But to broaden out, this has brought women's labor force participation rate back to 1987 levels.

Moving on to race, we don't get enough data here to adjust for BLS error in employment levels like we were able to do with gender, so we don't know how those large errors were distributed in March through August.

What's happening here is that black and Hispanic workers are more likely to be in service industries, and that's where more of the problems are. We'll dig into more of that with the employer report.

Of the three groups, Hispanics have the highest employment-population ratio, but also took the biggest hit through April. They are about halfway back to their normal spread with the white employment-population ratio.

The final split is income, and this one is dramatic. Economist Ernie Tedeschi is doing fabulous through the pandemic, sorting out the mess of data we have, including the flood of limited but useful real-time indicators.

Ernie Tedeschi via Washington Post. Data only through September report.

There is a huge split in employment among income quartiles, with the highest-earning households doing just fine, and the lowest still off by about a quarter in September. The middle quartiles are also doing poorly.

This gets back to what I was saying in the intro about services versus goods, and this also gets to the racial demographics. "High density" in the jobs data mostly comes in the leisure and hospitality category. These are services disproportionately used by higher-income people: full-service restaurants and bars, entertainment, personal care, and travel. They are not using them right now like pre-pandemic, substituting some goods for their homes, but mostly banking the savings.

But the people who provide those services are largely not from high income households - their customers have higher incomes than they do. The high income households' increased savings was formerly their income. So people in these jobs are doing very poorly right now, and there doesn't seem to be relief until people feel more comfortable in crowded places. We'll look at this a lot more when we turn to the employer survey.

Long Haulers

We are now 9 reported months into the pandemic, so we need to begin talking about long-term unemployment, defined by BLS as 27 weeks or longer. Keep in mind that there's no way to adjust for the coding error for the length-of-unemployment data, so we don't know how those very large errors in March through August were distributed. But since the error was all temporary layoffs, and 90% of those have returned, we can probably safely assume that it doesn't affect this too much.

In the October report, the 27-weeks-and-over category includes people who were laid off on April 11 or before.

For context, this is what worries me:

In the last recession, this problem of long-term unemployment was a huge issue for households, especially workers 55 and over, many of whom never worked again, forced into early, unplanned retirement. Even before the pandemic, 19% of the unemployed were still in that long term category, more comparable to other cycle peaks than troughs. The point being, once someone is out of work that long, it is very hard for them to get employed again.

Let's first look at the median and average weeks of unemployment:

In the October report, the median unemployed worker lost their job on May 16, meaning half were before that, and half were after. The average being higher means that it is skewed towards the top a bit.

The April lows were due to the mass temporary layoffs in March and April, most of whom were back at work by June. There were 24 million temporary layoffs through the April report, now down to 2.4 million in October. But in the same time, permanent job losses quadrupled to 2.3 million.

So in contrast to the September report, which was a bit grim on this account, permanent job losses only ticked up a hair, and the rest of the categories were down, crucially that light blue box, labor force dropouts who no longer want a job.

But regardless, the number of workers in the long-term unemployment category rose fast in September and October.

So that's 2.4 million more long-haulers, in addition to 4.4 million labor force dropouts versus February.

I think of this sum as a limit on near term recovery. The longer we get into this, the less likely this 6.8 million people who had a job in February will have one any time soon. And again, the 55-and-over crowd is the most at-risk.

As you can see, the 55-and-over workers did not get the boost in participation seen in the economy as a whole. Every month that blue line goes down, it makes it less likely these people will ever work again.

But also, crucially, that limit on the near-term recovery of 6.8 million is 90% of remaining lost jobs since February.

I call this the Low-Hanging Fruit Chart. When the line is low, there's lots of recently, temporarily unemployed composing the lost jobs. This is the low-hanging fruit - jobs more easily recovered. When it is high, the low hanging fruit has been picked. So 90% of what's left will be the very hard stuff - labor force dropouts and long-term unemployed, and only 10% is the low-hanging fruit.

The Employer Survey

The employer survey gives us a less complete picture of the workforce than the household survey, but it has very detailed industry tables, though the fine levels of detail are a month behind. Here we see another part of the K-shaped recovery narrative.

There are a group of high density services, which in the employer report mostly comes under transportation, leisure, and hospitality, where employment is under tremendous pressure right now. The context here comes from the consumption tables of the GDP report.

People are substituting goods for services that are not available or unsafe because they require crowded spaces. So in employment, goods-producing industries are doing better than services, but as we will see, not as well as that consumption chart would lead you to expect.

But the high density services are doing terribly, still down 30% in the consumption tables. In the employer survey employment is still down 16%, or 53% of remaining lost jobs.

The other area we already discussed, which is education. As we saw, this is a highly seasonal category, and October is one month short of the semi-annual peak in November. Still, we see 1.4 million education workers who had a job in February still without one, a 9% reduction, and 18% of remaining lost jobs.

Adding education and high density services payrolls together, they are down 13% since February, and comprise 71% of remaining lost jobs. Many of those labor force dropouts and long-term unemployed we discussed are likely the same people.

So:

A few things with that chart to keep in mind as we move through this:

The high density services line will remain flattish until people feel comfortable in crowded spaces again.

We will get another small bump in education for November, but then the seasonal rise ends. The winter semester is very uncertain with the progression of COVID.

Overall, goods consumption is up almost 8%, but that red goods line does not look there's any boom in goods. In fact, the best part of goods-producing payrolls is construction jobs. Manufacturing jobs are still off by 4.4% since February, almost the same as the top line at -5.0%.

Let's start with the best part.

The Good(s) News

Manufacturing is eerily tepid but not so with construction.

Mining and logging is very small at only 0.5% of all jobs in February, and is being driven by oil and gas jobs right now. The full category is still down over 10% since February.

You see how disappointingly flat that manufacturing line is considering the underlying high demand in goods.

But construction had an unusual bump in October, so let's talk about that first.

To put that October bump in construction employment into context, October is generally flattish with September in preparation for the seasonal winter dive in employment:

So construction employment stayed on the seasonal pattern over the summer, down around 4% from 2019 levels. But as you see, it came off that in October. The components:

That same chart was titled "The Seasonal Bump In Construction Is Ending" last month. It did not end. But now that the cold weather is here, COVID is spreading fast, we will see where that goes. This is only a small effect on the top line, with the addition of 300,000 jobs since February.

Manufacturing is a larger category by about 50%, so it has a larger effect on the overall picture. As you saw in the chart that led this section, employment has been pretty flat since the July report. Even when we break out the very high demand categories, they don't look like anything special, and none of them are above February employment.

Food is particularly strange, since consumption has been above February levels by 9-10% every month but April. Possible explanations, not mutually exclusive:

Manufacturers see this as temporary, and don't want the added expense of hiring then firing 9 months later. So they are making do with overtime. Once they reduced employment in April and May, manufacturers realized that they had been overhiring pre-pandemic, and that they were getting along just fine with reduced employment levels, again leaning into overtime when necessary. Imports have largely filled the demand surge.

Starting with the last one first, imports have surged in recent months, but are still not back to levels from before the pandemic first hit China and turned off that hose.

Moreover, domestic manufacturers' new orders and shipments for consumer goods are higher than February levels, though still down YoY.

So number 3 seems unlikely. Were this an import story, we should see them much higher given the consumption tables. The evidence for explanations 1 and 2 comes from this chart:

Nonsupervisory and production are factory line workers in this context. As you see, employment levels (blue line) are very flat since July, even down a little from the June levels. But hours, weekly wage, and overtime hours are on the rise. So I think it's a combination of explanations 1 and 2, and we will see lower manufacturing employment for a while come spring when people will be able to spend money on those services again. But that's actually a good thing, because so many more people work in services.

Services

Goods-producing jobs get an inordinate amount of attention in the media, but that is product of a bygone era:

Manufacturing jobs peaked at 39% of all jobs in the 1940s, and were down to 8.5% by February 2020. In fact, just food service workers were almost that many before the pandemic.

When we add it all up, almost all the remaining lost jobs are in services.

So let's dig in.

Education

High density services are a larger issue, but I want to start here, because it is another reason why we need to prioritize vaccinating students, teachers, and other education workers. It will alleviate pressure on families as we saw in the household survey, and put a lot of people back to work at the same time.

Education is home to 1.4 million lost jobs versus February, 18% of the remaining total. The category remains down 9.3% from February levels, and 9.4% YoY.

Education lagged 2019 pretty badly through the summer, but once schools got back in September, the problem came into sharper focus. As you can see, it came farther off the 2019 seasonal trend in September and even more in October.

Splitting it up into the three components, we see it is the public employees lagging more in October.

They make up the larger chunk of education employees, so this is a cause for concern if public employee payrolls keep underperforming.

We'll keep a close eye on this one. We should see something like another 147,000 jobs in November, after which education payrolls will lose 650,000 jobs through January if seasonal trends hold.

High Density Services

This is where over half of the remaining lost jobs are.

The recovery for these jobs is very flat; at the rate it is going from August through October, it would take about 18 months to get back to February levels.

The largest part is in the leisure and hospitality category where 38% of remaining lost jobs reside. Here is how the subcategories in there are doing:

The most important part of this, food service, is still creeping up, but all the other subcategories are doing less well. Food service still has 1.8 million of the 2.9 million missing jobs in leisure and hospitality, and is still 23% of all missing jobs. An additional problem on top of that is that most of the missing jobs are in higher paying full service restaurants and bars.

This is some of the fine details that are a month behind, so they only take us through September. Fast food employment was down 5.8% from February levels, and ticked down a little in September. But full service restaurant and bar employment was still down 22% through September, the bars -39% by themselves.

Next up is passenger transport, some of the most crowded spaces. This is a much smaller group than leisure and hospitality, and only 4.1% of remaining lost jobs. Here, there's a lot of seasonality at work:

Starting with the smaller categories, sightseeing transport is highly seasonal. In a normal year, the summer months would have been well above February levels, but they never got there. As you see, it is now taking its seasonal dive. Travel agencies are off into oblivion.

The two larger categories here are air and ground/transit. Air transportation employment came off in October after a round of end-of-quarter layoffs at several airlines. Ground transportation is a highly seasonal category because of school bus drivers, and you see how that has come back in September and October. But both of these are still down 23% from February levels.

The next group consists of the medical and social subcategories: child day care, residential medical, vocational rehab and home health care. This is a small part of the health care and social services category, but it's where we see the toughest recovery. This represents 6% of all remaining lost jobs.

Let's look at the individual subcategories:

Home health care employment is slowly getting back to February levels, now down only 2%. Child day care and rehab services are coming back, but they had larger holes to climb out of. Residential medical employment keeps sliding, as this remains a huge locus of COVID infections. Child day care is another area of employment that will improve if we can get kids back in class, and moms back to work.

The last two areas are sort of random additions from the tables, but they both involve people in close contact indoors.

In the first category, what I'm really interested in is personal care, mostly salons, but the detailed splits are a month behind there. Both subcategories are doing poorly and have flattened out:

The last is audio and movie production and exhibition, which is one of the worst subcategories, still down 35%. The splits, only through September, are even uglier.

Movie production employment is ticking up since August with the return of some fall TV shows to production with new expensive protocols. Movie theater employment also saw a small bump in September, which is against the usual seasonal trend when summer has the busy months. As you can see, there has been a substitution of audio for video, but that came back a bit in September.

Retail

Retail is always important, as it is about 10% of all employment. Because of all this unexpected goods demand, retail has also been unexpectedly strong, employment down only 1.6% since February. But this is an area like manufacturing where we would hope to see at greater than February levels, given the demand. We are only seeing a little of that.

That top line is hiding a great deal of difference. If we split out stores retailing those in-demand goods, and add in warehouse stores and non-store (mostly online), it is far outperforming the rest:

The blue line represents about twice the workers as the green and red lines together, so it has twice the effect on the top line. Gas and clothing are the two big goods categories doing poorly in the consumption tables, so it is unsurprising that employment is reflecting that. Clothing stores are especially bad, still down 24%.

The Missing Office Jobs

Stripping out scientific research from the professional and technical services category, we see about 605,000 missing office jobs that can easily be done from home, over 8% of all remaining lost jobs.

These come in two groups, the expected ones in employment and travel, and the unexpected ones in legal, accounting, engineering and the rest. Employment and travel services are both coming back, with a big October bounce. That green line represents about 29% of that missing 605,000 office jobs. The rest are spread out amongst the rest of those categories. It is 433,000 missing jobs that could easily be done from home, that are likely not coming back any time soon, though the aggregate saw a small bump in October.

This looks much better than it did just a month or two ago.

Summary Bullets for The Skimmers

Did you skim your way down here? Who can blame you?

The October jobs report was not without good news, but we are still in a worse position relative to the Great Financial Crisis nadir, now 8 reported months into the recession.

The trajectory of job growth is flattening, and will likely remain that way until enough people have gotten vaccinated. This looks like late spring right now.

This is going to be a very rough winter with COVID, and employment will reflect that.

But once we get enough people vaccinated, we can begin to normalize the economy. To some extent, this will involve a reversal of the K-shaped trends we are seeing.

The household report has almost fixed its large methodological issues, and is now telling us the same thing as the employer report: 7.6 million lost jobs.

The household report shows splits on gender, race and income.

Fewer women are getting back to work than men. The burden of additional child care has fallen on them.

Black, Hispanic and low-income households are more likely to be in the service-providing industries that are doing poorly, so those households have a more challenging employment environment.

High income households are doing just fine. Their increased savings is the lost income of the other groups.

90% of remaining lost jobs since February are either long-term unemployed or labor force dropouts. These are people who are unlikely to get a job soon.

In the employer survey, we see a split that reflects rapidly shifting consumption patterns.

High density services and education employment are doing poorly. 71% of remaining lost jobs are in those categories.

On the flip side, manufacturing employment is good, but not as good as the surge in goods consumption we are seeing would lead you to expect.

It looks to me like manufacturers are OK with slightly lower levels of employment than pre-pandemic, leaning into overtime when needed.

Construction employment is the best thing in the tables, but is headed for its seasonal winter dip.

Retail employment is also doing well, especially in those in-demand goods sectors.

There are also 605,000 missing office jobs that could easily be done from home.

Putting It Together

The October report was a little better than I expected, but I had pretty low expectations after the September report, and the many reported layoffs for quarter's end. But still, we are on a tepid growth path, considering how far down we were in April.

I expect to see some pullback this winter as COVID tightens its grip, before we have enough doses of the vaccines to get it out widely. We may even have a double-dip recession on the near horizon.

With each report, it gets harder to see where the job growth comes from next month. We have a little more coming from education next month before it turns down. Manufacturing and health care have some room to run. But beyond that, where does the growth come from?

That 90% of lost jobs are long-term unemployed or labor force dropouts is a bit frightening.

But that 71% of lost jobs are in education and high density services is hopeful in the medium term, and I am speaking now of after enough people get the vaccine and we can get to normalization. These are job losses very directly related to the pandemic, and not the secondary effects. Once enough are vaccinated, these jobs may become very easy to get back, as consumption patterns shift back to pre-pandemic patterns.

But we have a long road to get there, and some of the damage along the way will prove to be long term. See you next month.

