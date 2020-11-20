The company also realized positive cash from operations for the first time in over three years.

KushCo (OTCQX:KSHB) is an ancillary cannabis company that serves current and prospective investors as a pick-and-shovel play on the North American cannabis market. The company is essentially a basket of businesses offering a broad range of products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries.

KushCo's stock price has so far been defined by a protracted long-term decline accompanied by sporadic explosive rallies upwards. This has seen the stock fluctuate from just above $1.60 at the start of the year to a low of $0.32 during the March pandemic fueled selloff. It then subsequently rallied to $1.20 and has since declined by 44% to $0.67 per share.

Data by YCharts

With around 125 million shares outstanding as at the last reported quarter, up 4.4% from the previous quarter, KushCo's current market capitalization stands at just under $88 million. This places the company's revenue multiple at 0.77, a figure not normally realized by small companies in growth sectors.

This is not to say that KushCo is undervalued, the market is pricing in the historically disappointing financial performance of the company and the broader North American CBD market. KushCo has constantly relied on a toxic mix of dilution and debt to support its cash burn. This was set against falling revenues and net losses. And while the election of a Democrat to the White House has reignited the potential of federal US legalisation of cannabis, there is still uncertainty around this as the Republican-controlled senate may block any such legislation.

KushCo's fortunes seem to be changing as during its last reported earnings for its fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter it returned to positive quarterly revenue growth and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in over three years. Revenue growth was down 43.6% year-over-year but the market was still broadly enthusiastic about the results as it sent shares rallying.

Whether this was a one-off will be established in the quarters ahead, but recent earnings from US MSOs like Cresco Labs and Harborside are encouraging and point to a potential ramp-up in sales for KushCo.

Improving Cash Profile, Continued Losses, And Stabilised Revenue

KushCo's realized revenue of $26.5 million during Q4 2020, this was up 19% quarter-over-quarter, but down year-over-year.

Data by YCharts

KushCo's revenue peaked at $47 million at the end of Q4 2019 and has been on a decline since. Hence, this last quarter represented a reversal of a trend that had been established over the previous three financial quarters. There were further bright spots as the company generated positive cash from operations of $490,000 against net losses of $7.30 million. The divergence was as a result of non-cash expenses from stock-based compensation and depreciation.

Management expressed confidence in the stay of this stabilisation during their earnings call, stating that the execution of initiatives to control cost and grow revenue should result in a more sustainable business in the quarters ahead. They further added that developing and maintaining their relationships with the larger US MSOs remains the top priority as the industry will continue to see consolidation with this select group of operators gaining dominant market share and reaping most of the rewards of the maturing industry. This focus on larger customers was attributed as the main factor driving top-line growth during the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Compounding KushCo's broadly positive results, free cash outflow of $240,000 was a significant improvement to outflows of more than $12 million in the second quarter of the 2020FY. This bodes well for its cash position which stood at $10.50 million as at the end of the quarter. A key tenet of the bear thesis against KushCo was the inherent unsustainability of a high rate of cash burn against a balance sheet that had more debt than cash.

The company's reliance on dilution to maintain itself as a going concern led to a weak stock price and was a significant contributor to its protracted fall over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

And while dilution has continued with average diluted shares outstanding increasing by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter, the attainment of positive cash from operations helps convey a future where the company's business model is entirely sustainable on its own.

Who Is Still Backing Up The Truck?

KushCo's Q4 financials seem like a pivotal point in the company's history. For far too long this had been dominated by vicious value destruction as consecutive quarters of cash burn was underlaid by an ever-increasing share count. Hence, if the company is able to build on the stabilisation of its financials in the quarters ahead it will be able to return to value-creation.

KushCo was a significant holding in my portfolio early in its history, I don't plan on buying the company yet but might very well be tempted if it repeats these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.