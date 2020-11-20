The company is no longer pre-revenue and is now just struggling to produce its vehicles.

Arcimoto has seen its valuation explode up on the back of fervent investor sentiment towards the EV related stocks.

Arcimoto (FUV) is an 'electric vehicle' company based in Eugene, Oregon that manufactures and retails a three-wheeled electric vehicle with two seats that the company named the Fun Utility Vehicle or FUV.

The company has been structurally unprofitable and pre-revenue for much of its history after it went public via Regulation A+ IPO in September 2017, raising $19.5 million.

The market then soon realised that Arcimoto was an electric vehicle manufacturer in name only so sent shares down to a low of $0.97 from its IPO price of $6.50. The pandemic fueled selloff and subsequent rise crystalised a pivotal point in Arcimoto's history as its shares rallied heavily on the back of Tesla's meteoric rise and an upward explosion of investor sentiment towards EV and green energy stocks.

The similarities between this current fervour extended towards EVs and the late 2018 cannabis bubble cannot be overstated. The later which I captured in my early warnings on the sector would see shareholder value evaporate by close to 95% over two years. In the long term fundamentals matter and Arcimoto has provided no indication that it is a serious business outfit. The company is beset by junk financials, insider selling, and a valuation supported only by the unrealistic hopes and dreams of its investors. This establishes prospective investments into Arcimoto as nothing other than a play on the bigger fool theory.

The only upside left is pinned to how much higher the EV bubble can grow. When it pops, and it will, the extent of the value destruction will be material.

Arcimoto's market capitalisation has increased to just over $500 million from close to $20 million on the back of revenue that declined by 24% to $685,000 from its peak of $900,000. The company's revenue multiple now stands at an astronomical 150x.

Junk Financials Render Arcimoto As The Aerotyne International Of Electric Vehicles

Arcimoto produced just 31 vehicles as at the end of its 2020 third quarter. This meant the company realized revenue of $680,000 with a net loss of $4.6 million.

Both net income and cash from operations worsened quarter-over-quarter with the later outflow increasing to $4.60 million from $2.9 million. Prior to the EV rally, the company's cash balance was down to just under $2 million. This combined with its cash burn would place the company on a path to no longer be a going concern.

However, the company was able to raise $25 million in three direct listings carried out in the summer of 2020. This dilution helped the company pay down debt that stood at $5 million as at the end of Q2 2020.

Arcimoto's average diluted shares outstanding now stands at 31.70 million from 21.30 million at the start of the year. This dilution will likely continue and ramp up as the company is sure to use its currently elevated stock price as a money-printing machine. This draws parrels to the cannabis bubble where structurally unprofitable businesses were able to limp along by simply selling their nearly worthless shares to dumb capital chasing the greater fool theory.

At the core of Arcimoto's flawed vision is the idea that it can reach an annual production of its glorified three-wheeled mobility scooters of 50,000 in two years. This is against a near term target of 3 FUVs every day by the end of the year on its four-day workweek. This is against a pre-order list of just over 4,000 FUVs.

There no guarantee that its pre-orders will translate into actual sales as the $100 deposit required to pre-order an FUV is fully refundable. Further, the company's current near term target almost certainly guarantees that it will continue to lose even more money and burn cash in the quarters ahead. This raises the spectre of even more dilutive and destructive equity raises.

Insider Sales And A Collapse Back Down To Low Value

A strong level of open market insider sales versus purchases indicates internal management's sentiment on their own stock. Over the last 6 months, there has been more selling than buying.

Arcimoto's eventual collapse will mirror the much-repeated outcome of the bubbles of the past. You can only sell an asset worth a few cents for a dollar or more until the people become prudent. When this happens the value destruction will be vicious and mirror what Arcimoto experienced in the early years of it being a public company.

How much longer will the market remain irrational? That is unknown. But the future for such companies always pans out the same. Arcimoto is currently trading on a revenue multiple that will come down to earth as soon as investors realise that the EV market is not all rainbows.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.