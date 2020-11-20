We breakdown the recent quarter's numbers and tell you how we set up the play.

When we last covered Cisco, we were waiting to buy the stock at $35.00.

When we last covered Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), we were not particularly impressed with the discount that was offered. Specifically we said:

Cisco remains a very interesting play, one we are watching closely for a possible long position. Currently though, the risk reward ratio is not exceptionally good in our opinion and we are neutral on the stock. We would become interested in the sub $35 range. The selloff while intense, only served to discount the problems Cisco is likely to face in the next one to two years.

Source: Cisco Systems: The Sell-Off Was Not An Overreaction

The stock has had a very interesting journey since that article was written. It first dipped all the way below $36 and since then rebounded briskly to $41.00, virtually unchanged from when we wrote the article.

Data by YCharts

We go over the developments and our positioning.

Q1-2021 Results

The company's revenue numbers essentially validated our cautious stance. We had previously suggested that capex cuts were coming and we saw that in this quarter.

Source: Cisco Q1-2021 Presentation

Product orders were down across the board and across all segments.

Source: Cisco Q1-2021 Presentation

Those are rather brutal revenue declines when one considers that technology is often considered an endless growth machine. These revenue declines are despite Cisco making another bunch of acquisitions in the last 12 months including Thousand Eyes, FluidMesh and Exablaze. Largely reflecting the revenue drop, non-GAAP EPS dropped about 10%.

Source: Cisco Q1-2021 Presentation

What did work in the quarter though was that gross margin held firm and improved slightly from the last quarter.

Source: Cisco Q1-2021 Presentation

Alongside that, it was good to see that inventories were not bloating. Often at cyclical turns, inventories increase significantly and that pressures future margins. Cisco appears to have this under control as well.

Source: Cisco Q1-2021 Presentation

Finally, deferred revenues moved up a bit and that suggests to us that we may be close to seeing a trough in revenues.

Valuation

Analysts are seeing revenue estimates for the next year flatlining around the $50.6 billion mark.

Data by YCharts

Based on a pure price to sales ratio, CSCO has not yet gotten really cheap, but is much better valued than it was at the beginning of 2020.

Data by YCharts

Forward earnings estimates have also bottomed out and are moving up.

Source: Yahoo Finance Nov 20, 2020

We could caution investors though that these are non-GAAP measures. CSCO's GAAP numbers are quite different from the non-GAAP ones. Share based compensation and acquisition related amortization are real expenses and investors should note that these generally work out to 15-20% of GAAP numbers.

Source: Cisco Q1-2021 Results

How We Played It

In the case of Cisco, there were two major forces dictating our stance. The first was that Cisco, despite the decline, was not a "value" stock. We use price to sales as a benchmark for that and find it serves us better than EPS measures. On the other hand, it was likely to get to a point where sales would start increasing as 5G investments were deployed. We reconciled the two by taking a stance that we were comfortable owning it at $35/share. But waiting for the price to come to you is rather silly, especially if one can get paid to wait for the price to come to you. As Cisco moved lower after our last article, we did get a chance to write some healthy insurance contracts. We wrote these Cash Secured Puts on October 23, 2020 and they offered a fair price to get involved with Cisco.

Source: Author's App

Now Cisco has moved up since then, but we don't regret missing out on the up move. We are very happy capturing 12% plus annualized returns for a chance to buy the stock at a fair valuation. What made this most attractive was that the annualized yield was more than 3X what the stock offered.

Data by YCharts

Put a different way, we were collecting about 1.5 years of dividends upfront by agreeing to buy it at a price we liked. By selling puts at the price where we think we can generate long-term 10% annual returns, we reduce the probability of paying too much for any single name. Of course, the best way to do that is to actually generate more than 10% annual returns, while you wait.

Conclusion

We get the excitement over 5G and it is possible that Cisco will be higher a year from now. In a zero interest rate world, investors can and will justify any set of valuations. But, price to sales ratio for the market as a whole is now in the top 1 percentile of all time. This is true whether or not you include financial stocks.

This will likely not result in pleasant 10 year returns, regardless of how you slice it. In this environment, it is better that you are safe rather than sorry. We are happy owning the stock at $35.00, but don't see any point in chasing it.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

