Post Election Roundtable - Technical And Quant Analysis And The Value Perspective

We continue our Post Election Roundtable with our authors who focus on technical analysis, quantitative analysis, and value investing. We asked our authors the following:

Assuming the U.S. election results stand, how will these affect the investing environment in your area of expertise? Name a few companies or ETFs that you believe will outperform as a result of these developments and explain your rationale.

The answers were compiled as late as Monday, Nov. 16. Feel free to comment below - we'd love to hear your opinions.

Technical And Quantitative Analysis

The Market Pinball Wizard by Avi Gilburt: As we were striking the March 2020 lows and I was telling the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that I was going long again in a big way, I explained my perspective that we were about to start a multi-year rally. Moreover, I made it clear that it also made no difference to me who won the election, as we were setting up to rally over 4000SPX no matter who won the election.

In fact, this is a very similar set up to what we experienced in 2016. In late 2015, I was preparing our members for a drop from the 2100SPX region to the 1800 region, which I said was going to set up a “global melt up” to levels beyond 2600SPX. Moreover, I also explained at the time that we were setting up to rally through 2017 "no matter who won the election." And, since many were expecting a market crash when Donald Trump won the election, our expectation proved quite prescient as we rally from 1800SPX to a high of just over 2800SPX into the end of 2017.

Currently, as we have been developing a similar market structure, I believe we will rally well into 2021, and potentially beyond, as we move toward the 5000 region in 2021 and into 2022. And the pullback that I foresee coming will likely be the last opportunity to buy your positions for the rally I expect in the coming years.

Value & Momentum Breakouts by JD Henning: From my quantitative value and momentum perspective the investing environment is impacted by three major factors among the most significant ever to challenge investors. Our inductive financial approach looks at multiple factors of global pandemic, federal stimulus, and election outcomes simultaneously. My readers have been cautioned for years not to try to make sense of the current markets based on standard measures of fundamentals and valuations, but by leveraging our models that capture fund flows and investor sentiment we have consistently beaten the S&P 500 over the last three years.

First, the COVID-19 factor showed us a “momentum-crash” last Monday on the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine that revealed enormous vulnerability to technology and high valuation momentum stocks as well as strong potential for value stocks. This delivers strong upside for real estate, industrials, cyclicals and financial sectors hardest hit during the pandemic. So I view this as a shift from (FNGU) MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X ETN up +221% YTD toward (BNKU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X ETN up +32.5% for the week. Second, federal stimulus continues at record levels pushing the Fed balance sheet to over $7.2 trillion in the first time in US history. This highly inflationary approach benefits funds like (FUD) UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN +65.9% for the month. Finally, the election outcome from my perspective looks more like a policy-driven sector rotation that will send the markets indices higher on the backs of new sectors and industries. Under a Biden Administration I would expect his $7 trillion in infrastructure proposals will directly benefit alternative energy like (TAN) Invesco Solar ETF and electric vehicles (DRIV) Global X Electric Vehicles ETF both up over 20% for the quarter.

I am long BNKU.

Global Deep Value Stocks by Ruerd Heeg: The Trump years have been extremely favorable for momentum large caps. That made many large caps ridiculously overvalued, especially many big Nasdaq names. But the general economy is at the brink of a recession. So I think momentum investing will give way to value investing causing the extreme run of US stocks to end. For Biden it will be difficult to fix the economy because the Democrats do not have a majority in the Senate. Even with the right measures fixing the economy will take many years. The effect of past and proposed stimulus measures might not be beneficial longer term. Too much stimulus can trigger high inflation, causes government debt to increase to dangerous levels and it keeps many structurally non-profitable companies in business. People can benefit from the coming changes by buying a basket of tiny but cheap foreign stocks such as Akatsuki Eazima Co (ticker 1997 in Tokyo), Japan Publications Co (ticker 8072 in Tokyo), and Cipher Pharmaceuticals (ticker CPH in Toronto). I prefer nanocaps with low earnings multiples, stocks trading below current assets minus liabilities and stocks with substantial intellectual property. International value-oriented ETFs such as WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS) and Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) also are a good way to play this change. Furthermore investors should consider holding extra cash to get back in after a big market crash.

I am long Japan Publications Co, Akatsuki Eazima Co.

Daily Index Beaters by Tom Lloyd: The SPY has already given me the answer with its breakout to a new high. That forced me to change my rating on the SPY from Bearish to Neutral. I also have indicated in my last article on the SPY that I would turn bullish if price stays above the breakout point. As a result of the election projected win by Biden and the Democrats, I expect a robust stimulus package as the country has a partial lockdown because of the out of control pandemic. As NY has shown, when hospitals are filled to capacity, it forces a lockdown. The rest of the country is about to learn this lesson the hard way instead of learning from NY. I expect to turn bullish on the SPY as a result of the Democratic win and their aggressive stimulus package. The announcement of a vaccine decimated our 2021 model portfolio. Our computerized Sell signals eliminated half the stocks. Now we will replace these stocks with better value ratings, looking for bargains that will recover in price by the end of 2021. The stocks in our model portfolio with our best scores are Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

We have no positions and we are not investment advisors.

Value Investing

Aerospace Forum by Dhierin Bechai: My field of expertise is the aerospace and defense industry. For the aerospace and defense industry, I believe that the world will benefit from more constructive international ties without 180 degrees turns so some tensions should ease. However, I believe that President-Elect Biden will still need and want to take over some tough stances - for instance China and the European Union - to increase the defense budget. So, the tone should be more constructive, but tension remains and that should help defense companies. Biden will likely be less volume driven when it comes to military equipment and be more technology driven, so I expect more interest in cyberwarfare and unmanned vehicles. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), with state of the art technologies, is positioned extremely well. For the commercial aircraft industry I do expect that a more constructive tone should lead to tariffs on aircraft to be eliminated on both sides and eventually for the consumer that should be a good thing. Tariffs often do seem to protect markets, but consumers are the ones that end up paying for it while increased uncertainty leads to a deteriorating business climate. I see opportunities for Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) in their fields and the investing climate should significantly improve with a better battle plan for the pandemic. A lot is going to depend on how the pandemic is being handled because that affects the economy heavily. It's of utmost importance to bring the economy back to previous levels allowing at least stable defense budgets and air travel. So, while I do expect international relations to improve much of the investing climate is going to depend on how the (next) president is going to be dealing with the pandemic.

I am long BA and EADSF

Invest With A Stacked Deck by Jeffrey Himelson: I believe value will outperform growth under a Biden Administration. Tech stocks have taken off in the last few years given that they've been able to operate in an environment with very lax regulations. I believe antitrust enforcement and other regulations will hamper growth for tech stocks and investors will put money to work into value stocks which have remained unloved by the market for the last few years. My favorite value pick right now is Walgreens (WBA), especially given that they were selected as a distributor of vaccines and the fact that they are rolling out clinics to all of their locations. Biden's Administration will ensure that all Americans receive healthcare and try to reduce costs for such care. WBA's clinics can provide that opportunity. Another value pick that I really like is AT&T (T). There are numerous articles on Seeking Alpha touting these reasons so I won't delve too deep into it, but suffice to say that T is generating prodigious cash flow (which will be large enough to support its debt obligations and maintain its dividend).

I am long WBA and T.

The Contrarian by KCI Research Ltd: At heart, I'm a market generalist, willing to look at any area of the market for contrarian investment opportunities. Generally these fit into the value bucket, because value stocks are often value stocks because they are out-of-favor for one reason or another. Building on this narrative, there's one clear area of the market that stands out like a sore thumb today, in terms of being out-of-favor, and historically cheap, and that particular sector of the market is the energy sector.

Energy stocks appeared to be poised to benefit from the surprise election results in 2016, however, the focus on energy dependence actually emboldened exploration and production companies to drill too much, which was exacerbated by significantly increased productivity. The bookend to this story is that the surprise election result in 2020 might actually be a material positive benefit to the energy sector, as supply is further pressured.

Going even further, a subsector of the energy market, the natural gas sector, which I often call the red-headed stepchild of the financial markets, since it has been a contrarian investment for even contrarian investors, is poised to be the primary beneficiary, as reductions in drilling on federal lands will reduce the flow of associated natural gas liquids production and dry gas production. My touted Appalachia producers, including Antero Resources (AR), should receive a further tailwind, which will lead to improved visibility into earnings and future cash flows, which have the potential to be enormous as a percentage of today's stock market capitalizations.

I am long AR and XOM.

BAD BEAT Investing by QUAD 7 Capital: We provided our members two very clear strategies. One under Trump, one under Biden. We believe that value stocks will reign supreme over growth in coming months given that a Biden victory seems clearer each day, though the president still has legal challenges pending to ensure the process was legitimate and that all votes are counted.

We are operating under our Biden wins strategy, and we already are seeing this play out with some big wins. We pushed members into banks, energy, and industrials, while locking in tech gains. We believe winning names like JPMorgan (JPM), Chevron (CVX), Schlumberger (SLB), NV5 Global (NVEE) all have upside. As do smaller regional banks as the economy reopens. Value has long been a laggard to growth, but we think these types of stocks shine and some solid rapid-return trades can be had. We also like some travel stocks, notable hotels, followed by airlines, and lastly cruise lines. They will be more volatile, but profitable plays. If we had to narrow it down to just one name to buy, it would have to be JPM.

We are long JPM, CVX, NVEE, SLB.

Insider Opportunities by Robbe Delaet: Mr. Trump has provided a very good environment for tech stocks over the past four years. For example, he put the Fed under pressure to lower interest rates and he lowered corporate taxes which primarily helped big tech companies thrive. It can be expected that Biden's focus will lie on the job market and healthcare, rather than the stock market.

One of the sectors which we believe will thrive under Biden is HR services, an overlooked sector which will turn around significantly when the economy recovers. What we particularly like about HR services today is that it has significant turn-around potential, while it has low downside risks given that it is a sector with low capital intensity, no disruptive powers and big structural tailwinds. Several HR services companies have not recovered with the market, providing interesting opportunities.

At Insider Opportunities we pick out winning value stocks (including HR companies) daily by using our algorithms on the insider purchases. One of the most interesting opportunities is BG Staffing (BGSF), a US staffing company with a leadership position in the real estate segment. As a consequence of undercoverage on this ticker and pessimism around COVID-19's impact, BGSF is currently trading at a TTM free cash flow yield of ~17% or forward P/E of 10x. This is unjustified given that the company was able to grow operating income by 31% annually over the past five years, has a strong balance sheet and still reports positive earnings during this crisis. We believe BGSF has up to 200% upside today when the job market recovers under Biden and this ticker gets rediscovered by the market. Insiders purchased for a total of ~$130,000 over the past months, indicating that indeed the stock is way undervalued.

No position in BGSF, but might initiate one soon.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks by The Value Pendulum: A Biden presidency will be positive for companies with manufacturing operations in China that sell to US clients. While existing US tariffs on Chinese products might not be rolled back anytime soon, a further escalation is less likely. A beneficiary is Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:OTCPK:SMSOF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:SMSEY) [1910:HK], the world's largest travel luggage manufacturer, distributor and retailer. Prior to COVID-19, Samsonite's gross margin was hurt by tariffs imposed on China-sourced luggage products sold in the US, as the company used to source around 90% of its US products from China. Also, its stores in US gateway cities suffered from a decline in foreign tourists, particularly visitors from China, due to the strong US dollar relative to the Chinese yuan and US-China tensions. Samsonite's proportion of China-sourced US products declined to 50%-60% in 3Q 2020, and the company expects this ratio to further decrease to 35% by 2021. More importantly, Kyle Gendreau, Samsonite CEO, noted at the recent 3Q earnings call on Nov. 12, 2020, that "I do think the dialogue (US-China) will improve (following the election)" and "there will be chances in the medium-term to end up with (supply chain) positioning that's more appropriate instead of standoffish." He also added that "if we get some relief from it (potential reduction in tariffs in future), it will be upside for us." In addition, a weaker US dollar and improved US-China relations are expected under the Biden presidency, which could boost sales for stores in US gateway cities in future. Even with the recent +37% share price surge in the past week due to positive news on the vaccine, Samsonite's share price is still down -35% year-to-date, and it trades at a reasonably attractive 14.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E.

We are long Samsonite International S.A. [1910:HK].

Value Investor's Stock Club by The Value Digger: Biden's election will be beneficial for the healthcare sector by bolstering the Affordable Care Act and the industrial sector (i.e. manufacturers, industrial metals etc.) primarily thanks to his approach to Europe, China and the global trade (i.e. tariffs, infrastructure spending). However, investors must not blindly buy all the stocks from these sectors.

Investors need to learn from the recent bankruptcies of highly leveraged names such as CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), California Resources (CRC), Denbury (DNR now DEN) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR), to name some. Investors also need to learn from the performance of the overhyped and momentum stocks that have dropped significantly lately such as Workhorse (WKHS) and Nikola (NKLA), to name some.

Therefore, I believe investors need to focus on companies with key characteristics, as presented in detail in my latest blog post. Specifically, they need to focus on overlooked small caps with rock-solid balance sheets, profitability, positive operating cash flow, positive free cash flow, low key metrics, high insider ownership and growth potential. This is how I believe they can make high returns with low risk in a few months. I believe DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCQB:PFHO) will outperform because they have all the aforementioned key characteristics.

I am long DTEA and PFHO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.