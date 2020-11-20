For those who are unfamiliar, National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) is essentially the operations side of theater advertising; the theaters contribute the ad slots themselves, NCMI contributes everything else: the sales teams, the production of the pre-roll show Noovie, technical assistance for advertisers, everything. They all make these contributions to NCM LLC, and then NCM LLC pays out to NCMI and each of its founding theater partners proportionately to ownership.

This standard arrangement underwent a bit of a revision last year when two of the three founding theaters, Cinemark (CNK) and Regal, entered into new arrangements that provided increased fees in exchange for the creation of new, post-Showtime ad slots, unlike the pre-Showtime ones NCM usually runs: the standard post-Showtime slots, and the "Platinum Spot." Hailed as a new pathway to growth and profitability last year, they both now pose serious problems for NCMI.

A Ticking Clock

First is the post-Showtime ads, particularly their pricing. Unlike the typical revenue share agreement with its founding theaters, for the post-Showtime ads NCMI is committed to very aggressive price increases per patron for each spot. The $0.025 per patron that it paid at launch went up to $.0375 on November 1st and it scheduled to increase by the same amount, to $0.05 a year after that. Only after that will price increases begin to moderate with a 4% increase scheduled for 2022.

These increases haven't really increased NCMI's costs much yet, because a lot of theaters are still closed and what theaters are open have been operating under capacity restrictions. Because post-Showtime ad slots are priced per patron, NCMI has seen its advertising revenues and its costs for post-Showtime decline more or less concurrently.

Despite this, NCMI's post-Showtime arrangements still aren't risk free. In the first place, costs are now up sharply and are due to rise again in a year, and even if the new vaccine works as advertised, the lingering economic damage of COVID-19 might cause ongoing disruption to advertising. So if moviegoing recovers faster than advertising does, NCMI could find itself with more people returning to theaters (imposing the per-patron cost at a higher rate) while sales of the ads themselves remain sluggish at lower prices.

More alarmingly, with a flat price upfront for post-Showtime ads, NCMI might do more than just post operating losses. Theoretically, if advertising fell far enough and per-patron pricing rose high enough, NCMI could find itself with a negative gross margin on post-Showtime, taking in less than $0.05 per patron in revenue but still obligated to pay out the full $0.05 in costs. It's a little hard to assess right now exactly how big a risk that is, but it is definitely a risk factor for investors to consider.

The Bigger Problem

More significant, however, is the risk of the so-called "Platinum Spot," which ironically was considered the Crown Jewel of NCMI's new business model coming into the year. The Platinum Spot is basically another post-Showtime slot, but unlike the others it comes right before the actual movie starts playing… in other words, when not a single movie-goer who's paid for a ticket would dare be out of their seat.

NCMI figured this was prime advertising real estate; in fact, Contributor Anomalous Investor reported last year that the CEO had compared Platinum Spots to Super Bowl ad spots. That's laying it on more than a little thick (the CEO, not the Contributor) but the strong earnings results in Q4 of 2019, after the Platinum Spots were up and running, does suggest that they are highly coveted by advertisers.

Those strong results are why management was actually very happy with the initial results of the Platinum Spot coming out of 2019. In fact, they disclosed during the earnings call that Platinum spots were posting CPMs over 50% higher than the traditional pre-Showtime ads. But Platinum spots are going to become considerably less pleasant, for a couple of reasons.

Right Now, Premium Means Pressured

One reason is much the same as with the post-Showtime ads: Platinum Spots could soon pay less. In most recessionary environments, the more premium the product, the harder it is to sell when times are tough. So Platinum Spots could conceivably see a sharp revenue fall, much like NCMI's other advertising. With NCMI's dividend obligations and only so much expenses they can cut without compromising operations, a fall too steep could produce a dividend cut or, at the very least, losses that would call the dividend into question and produce capital losses for investors.

But there's a bigger concern than that. Ironically, the one thing that was supposed to reduce the risk to NCMI of the new Platinum Spot arrangement could turn out to be the company's biggest Achilles' heel.

Platinum Has A Rust Spot

As I said, NCMI's post-Showtime ads - the non-Platinum ads after the showtime - are priced at a flat per patron rate, which means that those costs are reasonably well aligned with revenues since advertising revenue will presumably also be proportional with attendance at theaters; more eyeballs should mean more money. Less attendance, like right now, reduces what NCMI owes the theaters. There's still some risk to NCMI from advertising weakness, but at least they've done what they can to mitigate it.

Platinum Spots, however, work a little differently. I went back and took another look at the revised agreement with Regal and Cinemark. According to that document, the ESA, Platinum Spots are structured along the more traditional revenue-sharing lines, with exhibitors taking 25% of the money and NCMI taking the other 75%.

Like I said, you would think this would protect NCMI. With only a revenue share obligation, not an actual upfront cost, NCMI can never be underwater on Platinum Spots. Yes, their revenues might be less than their operating costs, but as long as they are selling their Platinums for so much as a single dollar they will reap some kind of gross margin on the sale.

But the Platinum Spots also have another feature, one which works against NCMI: as reported in the ESA, Platinum Spots are "subject to a specified minimum."

"You Say Potato...."

This means that Platinum Spots aren't really revenue-share agreements, even though they are termed as such. With the minimum in place, NCMI is basically paying an upfront fee, and then keeping 100% of the money up to four times the minimum (using the 25/75 split in the contract.) Only after that is any extra revenue divided 75/25. This is a lot more like a standard upfront contract with an "overages" clause, a bonus for high performance, than it is a real revenue-sharing deal.

The exact amounts of the minimums are redacted, so we can't be sure exactly how much NCMI has on the line here. It doesn't seem to have been disclosed in any of the recent earnings reports, either. The good news is that the ESA agreement does provide that "if LLC does not sell the Platinum Spot, there will be no [fee.]"

But Wait A Minute

Great, so problem solved? Not really. The Platinum Spots aren't standalone entities; remember, they were negotiated at the same time as the other post-Showtime slots. And they sport a suspiciously NCMI-friendly slant: 75/25 on the best ad real estate in theaters is much more generous than the standard pre-Showtime arrangements, whereby NCMI recoups a little less than half of the revenue.

It seems likely, therefore, that Regal and Cinemark only agreed to this "no-play, no problem" clause because they knew they had covered themselves with the other half of the deal. In other words, while we can't be sure without access to the contract numbers, NCMI is probably underwater on those per-patron fees on post-Showtime, and relies on Platinum Spots to make it up. Right now, with so few patrons, not selling Platinums might almost be feasible. But as more and more people file back into theaters, just leaving Platinum Spots empty will become increasingly expensive. So just not selling Platinums might not be enough to staunch the red ink.

What's more, another clause in the deal mandates that if NCM LLC sells a Platinum spot in any one theater of a partner chain, it must offer the spot to all of the theaters in that partner's entire chain. So cherry-picking of theaters is out as well.

Rock And A Hard Place

NCMI's only other way out is a clause in the deal allowing it to walk away after three years if the deal isn't performing. That would be November of 2022, and while that would put an end to the Platinum bleeding, it would probably necessitate a lot of cash burning between now and then. Worse, November of 2022 might just be when advertising spending is recovering, and the rosy prospects of 2019 start to come into view. That might be just the time when NCMI no longer wants to cancel it.

Overall, obviously NCMI can choose between selling Platinum Spots and not selling Platinum Spots, but either choice is likely to be considerably expensive, considering the structure of the deal and the (probable) implicit overpayment in the post-Showtime side.

Right now, NCMI isn't seeing the damage from this so much because so many theaters are closed. NCMI doesn't owe post-Showtime or Platinum minimums on closed theaters, so it has been able to conserve cash and ride out the COVID-19 waves a little better.

The Only Real Way Out

Which brings me to my final point. NCMI can't really afford to sell Platinum Spots, or not sell them in open theaters. One could say that what it needs is for theaters to stay closed, but that would only prolong the inevitable, as the lower cash bleeds of dividend payments and ongoing staffing eventually come home to roost.

What NCMI really needs is for some theaters to close, while others open. Remember, it is only in trouble on Platinum Spots because low viewership and weak ad markets are likely to take payments below the guaranteed minimums. If it could get more people into fewer theaters, it would be able to sell fewer Platinum Spots for more money. A higher average Platinum Spot payment with fewer minimum payments owed would take payments above the minimum levels and once again make Platinums accretive to margins.

This is why, in my view, NCMI's fortunes are now inversely correlated with theaters, instead of directly correlated as is the common belief. Right now, there are three major theater chains comprising the bulk of the US theater footprint: Regal, Cinemark and the largest, AMC (AMC) which despite being a theater partner did not sign up to NCMI's new Platinum plan last year.

From NCMI's perspective, the ideal scenario would be for either Regal or Cinemark to go under, since that would not only increase the number of viewers per theater - as the bankrupt chain's customers went elsewhere - but directly reduce the number of Platinum Spots it had to pay out. But it's looking more likely that it will be AMC which goes under first.

Even that is not all bad, though, from NCMI's perspective. True, it does not reduce the number of Platinum Spots it must fill and pay minimums on, but it does increase the number of customers at each theater, making it easier to hit those minimums and get at least some positive margin out of Platinum, to help cover the ever-increasing post-Showtime fees.

Investment Summary

Under the right circumstances, I might be interested in NCMI, but it seems to me that its interests and theater chains' interests no longer align. With rumors flying of a possible major bankruptcy I intend to keep an eye on NCMI, but until one is actually filed, I'm staying away.

