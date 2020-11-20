Gold Stocks Will Soon Be The New High Dividend Darlings

This is just the beginning, and as inflation rises and eats into traditional high yield plays, gold stocks will become the new high dividend darlings for income investors.

When people think of high dividend stocks, gold stocks don't usually come to mind. The hunt for yield is typically the search for big dividends now, not really for a yield that may become much higher in the future. That strategy is very limiting though, and arguably dangerous.

Here, I'll make the case that specific gold stocks at these levels are some of the best, safest long-term dividend plays out there. Gold stocks may not have very high yields now, but the right ones are already headed that way and should be a core part of any dividend portfolio. The other side of the coin is that popular dividend picks with high distributions now like mortgage REITs and CLO funds are in danger of being wiped out actually for the very reasons that gold stock dividends are safe.

The Basic Premise

In this environment of parabolic debt, deficits, currency creation, and extremely low energy prices specifically, dividends in gold stocks have been rising fast and have a long way to go before topping out. And now that it looks like gold may break recent support around $1,850 imminently, gold stocks may take another heavy dip soon, which would be an ideal time to lock in stable dividends already on the rise.

This is especially true in the case of Newmont (NEM), the biggest gold miner in the world. Dividends per share have nearly tripled since March, and according to its latest earnings report, the current quarterly dividend of 40 cents a share is sustainable even at gold prices of $1,200 an ounce. Even a dramatic correction down to, say, $1,700 won't even come close to endangering recent distribution hikes for income investors.

The reason Newmont is hiking dividends so quickly is that its profit margins have exploded to all-time record highs just as quickly. You can see why in the chart below.

This is the long-term gold to oil ratio going all the way back to 1990. Since gold miners essentially buy oil and sell gold, the higher this ratio is, the more money gold miners make. For at least 30 years, this ratio has bounced between 5 and 30, with an average of around 15 for most of that time. Now, with gold surging on extreme money-printing all around the world and energy prices plummeting on global lockdowns, this is the perfect environment for gold mining stocks to make money hand over fist. And they are.

But what if lockdowns end for good, and they eventually will, of course (perhaps with a successful vaccine), and the price of oil rockets back up and gold miners lose these spectacular margins? Well, the good news for income investors is that it is possible for gold miners to lock in record margins with hedges. Not all miners are doing this, but Newmont is.

I believe it is for this reason that Newmont has outperformed its peers during this correction in gold since August and will continue to outperform. Below is a chart of Newmont's total return versus the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) during gold's ongoing correction since August 6.

Here's a broader view of the whole year. As you can see, Newmont has doubled the performance of its peers for the year.

I believe Newmont will continue to outperform over the next two years at least because it maintains diesel fuel hedges (see page 151) out to 2022. And because it is hedged, it can afford to raise dividends much higher and faster than its peers. Barrick (GOLD), for example, is not hedged at all and so, is at the mercy of higher oil prices from here. That won't kill Barrick, but Newmont will do even better.

Bigger Issues At Stake Here

There are much bigger issues at stake here though than simply locking in a steady income. The danger of the dollar falling on international exchanges is very real and could push up consumer price inflation dramatically in the United States in a short period of time. This would be very difficult for high dividend asset classes like mortgage REITs and CLOs to manage, but it would be spectacular for gold stocks, which are fueled by consumer price inflation.

From a technical perspective, the dollar looks to be on the verge of a major breakdown since July. That's when the dollar index (UUP) broke through its 10-year up trend line, which is now resistance. When long-term trend lines like these break, it tends to signal a major bear market in progress.

If we do see a breakdown in the dollar, price inflation is going to eat even further into high yield plays like mortgage REITs and CLOs. While gold stocks have been rising fast since the Covid era began in March, high dividend mortgage REITs have fallen hard and are nowhere near historical levels. Many who bought mortgage REITs for sustainable income at almost any point over the past 6 years are now sitting on capital losses even taking these high dividends into account. Here are two popular ones for yield chasers, the total return charts of the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT ETF (MORT) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC). Only until a few weeks ago, MORT was sitting at breakeven.

This sort of income strategy relying on debt payments is fraught with risk, as we saw in 2016 and again this year. The falls are sudden and are very hard to avoid.

I would argue that the only reason these high yield funds have not collapsed entirely and are still paying dividends at all is that the Federal Reserve is backstopping the mortgage market with massive purchases of mortgage-backed securities [MBS]. Since the Fed's balance sheet exploded in March by about $3 trillion, about $650 billion of that increase has consisted of purchases of mortgage-backed securities. You can find the figures here, comparing February numbers of MBS on the balance sheet to now.

You could argue, so what? If the Fed is committed to supporting mortgages, what do income investors have to worry about? Again, inflation, of course. The more the Fed prints, the more monetary fuel on the fire once the lockdown era is over and economic activity opens back up. Energy and transportation prices may be holding the broader CPI down for now, but that is only because travel is difficult to impossible. Food prices have been climbing at a 4% annual clip since April, and used car prices are climbing at an incredible 11.5% annual. See the latest CPI table from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics below:

Meaning, the prices of the things people are actually buying are rising very quickly already, which means the monetary fuel is in the economy now to move the CPI much higher once the lockdowns are over.

With news of three possible vaccine making waves now, when consumer price inflation becomes obvious, high yield funds like mortgage REITs are going to be in serious trouble, while gold stocks are likely going to soar as they did in the late 1970s. In other words, an allocation to gold stocks like Newmont in an income portfolio hedges naturally against inflation eating into that income.

In an even more fundamental sense, if the dollar is in real danger, and I believe it is, then dollar dividends themselves could prove next to worthless even if nominally high. If you're getting a dividend yield of 7% but inflation is running at 10%, you're still losing money.

Many dividend income investors would consider 10% inflation a ridiculous possibility. Perhaps, but consider, if the dollar is attacked on foreign exchanges and inflation really gets out of hand, gold stocks would be among the only companies still able to pay shareholders in hard gold dividends if such a thing were to become necessary. This is tail risk for sure, but given gold miners are a good income and capital growth play besides, it doesn't cost much to protect against this most fundamental, if fantastical, of risks.

Metal-linked dividends, in fact, have already begun in the mining industry. Hecla Mining (HL) for one has already paid out a silver-price-linked dividend to its shareholders. I believe this is a first significant step in the direction of hard money dividends and shows that they are indeed possible. Linking dividends to the price of gold and silver both protects dividend income itself in terms of nominal dollar amount and also in terms of real purchasing power if miners eventually give shareholders the option of being paid in actual product rather than metal-price-linked paper dollars.

Gold Dividends At a Glance

For a broader view of what has been brewing in the gold mining space in terms of income, below is a table of the top ten holdings in the GDX ETF, so you can see how the whole sector has been increasing dividends this year, and how Newmont is the clear leader here.

Company Ticker 2020 Hikes Total Hike Percentage Current Yield Barrick (GOLD) 2 28% 1.5% Newmont (NEM) 2 185% 2.6% Franco-Nevada (FNV) 2 82% 0.8% Agnico Eagle (AEM) 1 75% 2% Wheaton (WPM) 1 10% 1.1% Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY) 1 133% 1.2% Kirkland Lake (KL) 1 108% 1.7% Kinross (KGC) 2 NA 1.6% AngloGold (AU) 1 40% 0.4% Gold Fields (GFI) 2 140% 2%

True, these yields are not very high yet, with Newmont barely outpacing inflation at this point. But the point is they soon will be, and this is a good place to get in, especially on a break below $1,850 in the gold price. You'll be getting higher yields in a sector set to keep hiking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM, GOLD, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.