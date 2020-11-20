Gold is likely to rally over the next year due to recent weakness in the dollar.

For traders of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU), it’s been a fairly strong year with shares returning over 22% on a year-to-date basis.

Source: TradingView

In my opinion, it is a solid time to buy IAU. I believe that the ETF offers a compelling option for investing in gold, and I am also bullish the commodity.

About IAU

Prior to discussing the gold markets, let’s say a quick word about IAU’s methodology and competitiveness versus alternative funds. Put simply, IAU is an ETF which holds physical gold in line with its assets under management. This is similar to the popular GLD ETF. However, IAU has an expense ratio of only 0.25% while GLD’s expense ratio is 0.40%. In other words, IAU is a cheaper alternative to the most popular gold ETF and it gives the same exposure.

Another key win for IAU is the fact that it’s not holding futures. When it comes to gold ETPs, it is generally important to try and target physical holdings whenever possible. The reason for this has to do with the fact that roll yield/futures convergence takes a toll from futures positions.

Roll yield is what you get when you hold a futures contract and it converges to the spot price of a commodity. To understand this concept, here’s the current gold futures curve with each point along the curve calculated as a difference to the prompt price of gold.

Source: Author's processing of COMEX data

What this chart shows is a consistent relationship in which at today’s prices, gold increases by a little over 1% per year. This 1% per year is not an arbitrary figure, but rather represents the cost of borrowing available to gold traders net any associated fees for holding and storing gold. If we see the gold futures curve trade beyond this figure anywhere along the curve, arbitrage is available to gold traders in a few forms (for example, buying gold on borrowed capital while simultaneously entering into a futures contract agreeing to sell it at a later date).

The key thing to note here is that since gold prices along a futures curve are subject to interest rates and since the outright interest rate decreases with duration, holding a gold futures contract will result in losses from futures convergence. For example, if you were to buy a June 2022 gold futures contract, you would be buying gold nearly 2% above today’s spot price. If you were to hold this contract until expiry and gold’s spot price were to be unchanged, you would lose 1.8% as the futures contract slid down to converge to the spot market.

This is why it makes sense to hold physical gold whenever possible – roll yield is an added cost for gold traders. Since IAU has a cheap expense ratio and is holding physical gold, I believe it’s a solid ETP.

Gold Markets

All this said, I believe that gold is likely going to rise over the next year based on a few key studies I’ve created. One of these studies is the correlation between changes in the dollar and changes in gold prices.

I’d venture to guess that most investors are likely aware of the following chart which shows that gold prices are inversely correlated to changes in the dollar.

Source: Author's processing of FRED data

However, what is interesting about the above relationship is that not only is it descriptive but it is also predictive. What I mean by this is while the above chart only shows correlations of simultaneous changes (and is therefore not a predictive metric), the changes in the dollar over a given timeframe actually are predictive of future changes in gold.

Source: Author's processing of FRED data

In this chart, I have calculated the average future 1-year return in gold grouped by whatever the past 1-year return in the dollar had been at any given point. As you can see, there’s a very clear relationship in that as the dollar weakens, it tends to lead to strong rallies in gold into the future.

As of this week, we have seen the dollar weaken by nearly 2% over the last year. If we widen our observation window to September, then we saw a few days in which the dollar had fallen by over 2%. In other words, the last few months have seen moderate weakness in the dollar to the extent of around 2%.

The above data shows that, given similar weakness in the dollar, we can expect a rally in gold over the next year. For example, the average 1-year movement following similar changes in the dollar to what we’ve recently seen is a gain of 8-13%. It is important to note that this figure is just an average of gains and losses – however, what lends me additional bullishness here is the skew of the data. For example, in historic rallies following similar dollar changes, gold has increased by 20-30% while declines were only in the territory of 13-14%. In other words, the data is suggesting that the upside to buying gold at this point is possibly twice as large as the downside should gold not rally.

For active traders, I suggest buying IAU when we see gold break out to the upside.

Source: TradingView

There’s no question that from a short-term trading perspective, gold is caught within a multi-month range and has been slowly pushing downwards against the lower part of the channel. In this environment, technical analysis would suggest that investors should wait for some sort of breakout prior to participating in the market.

I would suggest that active investors do not enter gold until we see price break above the $1900/ounce territory because that will be a technical break above the most recent level of resistance. This will likely allow the more active traders to see the most optimal entry into this trade. For longer-term investors, however, I believe that buying at any point over the next few weeks will be a favorable entry in that the underlying fundamentals do suggest that prices are headed higher regardless of short-term trading patterns.

Conclusion

IAU is a strong alternative to the popular GLD ETF due to its more favorable expense ratio. Gold is likely to rally over the next year due to recent weakness in the dollar. Short-term traders should consider waiting to purchase gold until price breaks out above resistance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.