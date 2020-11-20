PSK still offers an attractive income stream, so there is merit to holding it. But the fund is heavily correlated to general equities, so a market sell-off would spill-over into PSK.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) as an investment option at its current market price. I favored preferred shares for a while, including back in April when the market was coming off its lows. This has been a winning sector, but then again, much of the market has rebounded well due to government support and a recovering economy. Looking ahead, I see a more difficult environment heading into 2021, leading me to limit my expectations for PSK in the new year. While PSK has some momentum, the preferred shares index is sitting nears its ceiling, suggesting there is a low likelihood of substantial asset appreciation going forward. Further, the fund's short-term income stability is a positive, but we have to remember it cut its distribution back in April, so this remains a key risk investors should monitor. Finally, investors should recognize that preferred securities have seen their correlation with the S&P 500 grow substantially. This means funds like PSK do not offer much of an equity hedge.

Background

First, a little about PSK. The fund "seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index". This index holds preferred shares from investment-grade companies, with a heavy emphasis on the financials sector. The fund currently trades at $44.11/share and has a current annual yield of 4.90%. I recommended PSK as the market was climbing out of its Q1 sell-off, and that suggestion turned out to be the right one. Since that review, PSK has seen a gain of over 18%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we approach the new year, I felt it is an opportune time to take another look at PSK to see if I should change my outlook going forward. While I have been pleased with its short-term performance, I now see limited upside for the next few months. As a result, I believe a "neutral" rating is more appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

General State Of Caution

To begin, I want to emphasize that I am quite neutral on risk-on assets as a whole right now. So, while this includes preferred securities, this is not an isolated view. I generally view broad equities, including preferreds, in addition to higher yielding fixed-income assets, as having limited upside going forward. Stock and bond prices are at record levels, yet the country is seeing an uptick in Covid-19 cases, stubbornly high jobless numbers, and the presidential election remains contested, preventing a smooth transition of power.

Of course, I am not ignoring the fact the economy has come a long way. The worst of the Covid-19 crisis appears to have passed, even as claims rise. This is because the country is in a better position to prepare and handle actual cases. Further, the death rate has been steady, indicating it is not more deadly than originally known. Additionally, manufacturing indexes have climbed back to near pre-crisis levels, indicating the U.S. economy is resilient, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

Therefore, I do see us in a state of recovery, and finding out things are not getting worse is a positive attribute. However, this reality is not, in my opinion, good enough to justify all-time market highs. Yes, things are better, but we are a long way from "good". Stocks have recovered all their losses, and then some, and this makes me question how big the disconnect is from economic reality to asset prices. Ultimately, this makes me cautious, and I am reluctant to put new cash to work in risk-on assets as a result.

Importantly, this outlook is relevant to the preferred securities space, and PSK by extension. While I see preferreds as a less risky alternative to equities, they are still on the riskier side of the investment spectrum. They also share the similarity with the broader stock market that they are quite pricey at current levels. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows the current price for the preferred security index is right near its 10-year high:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is to recognize that preferred securities have hit their longer term ceiling, and this could limit further gains. Yes, the economy is recovering, and yes, the sector has momentum. But a historical look-back tells us that buying in now would be unlikely to yield much of a return. Of course, this is not a foregone conclusion, as past results do not guarantee future results. But it does tell me that current levels do not offer much inherent value, and set investors up for some downside risk. This reality supports my revised rating, and a neutral take on PSK.

After Income Cut In April, Distribution Has Been Steady

My next point takes a look at PSK's income stream, which is certainly an important attribute for someone investing in preferred securities. During my April review, I had a favorable outlook on the fund, but I noted the recent distribution cut was a concern. PSK had already recently cut its distribution from $.20/share to $.19/share, and in April, the distribution fell another $.01/share, down to $.18/share. This is never something I like to see, and it amplified a key risk facing income-paying securities, which is call risk. As interest rates kept declining throughout 2020, issuers of bonds and other types of debt, like preferred securities, had plenty of incentive to retire older, higher yielding obligations, and reissue lower yielding securities. While this is a positive for the issuer, it depresses the yield investors receive in the market.

Ultimately, I saw this as a negative for PSK, but it reflected general economic conditions, so it was not unique to the fund. As a result, I still saw PSK's distribution as worthwhile enough to recommend the fund, but I cautioned investors to keep an eye on the payout in the months ahead. If the distribution continued to drop, I would have bigger concerns. Fortunately, I can report that PSK has indeed maintained that $.18/share payout that it began in April. This has kept the distribution steady for the last eight months, as shown below:

Source: State Street

I view this stability positively for PSK, and it helps support why someone would still want to own this fund going forward. Yes, I have a neutral view, but this is not "bearish", as I do not see significant downside potential either. While there may be pressure on the underlying prices of the securities in the months ahead, the income will help make up for this, as PSK offers more than double what the S&P 500 pays in dividends annually. While the April income cut did give me pause, the stability since then has put my mind at ease.

Banks Are Doing Well, But There Are Warning Signs

My final point looks at the underlying holdings of PSK. My focus will be on the Financials sector because it is the largest issuer of preferred shares. In fact, the sector makes up two-thirds of PSK's portfolio, as seen below:

Source: State Street

Clearly, what is going on in this sector is of paramount importance to PSK. Fortunately, the last few months have been quite positive for this sector. As the economy has recovered and the expectations have risen for stronger growth in 2021, large and regional banks have seen a sharp increase in share prices. In fact, over the past three months, the Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF (VFH) has markedly outperformed the broader market, seen below:

Source: CNBC

This is certainly good news, as banks have been reporting strong profits and have bolstered their balance sheets. This means income-producing securities from the sector, such as preferred shares, should continue to deliver consistent income and limit downside potential to share prices.

However, looking ahead, there are some signs that tell me some caution is warranted. Similar to my view of equities as a whole, banking shares seem to be soaring on quite a bit of optimism on future expectations. As I noted earlier, I am pleased with the progress, but I think equity prices are getting ahead of themselves, and Financial shares are no exception to that. Further, I expect the major banks to face an increasing level of regulatory scrutiny coming out of the pandemic, and especially if we see a change in tone out of Washington post-election. The largest banks have been some of the biggest beneficiaries of pandemic-relief efforts, which is masking some of their underlying pressure. To illustrate, consider that while capital levels at the largest banks have risen, the levels would not be nearly as impressive without regulatory relief, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is not that I view the banking sector negatively, but rather these types of metrics support my neutral view. There has been improvement, but there are underlying concerns as well. While banks are in better shape than at the beginning of the year, in the event of a crisis or stressful market environment, we may find out they not as strong as the market thinks, due to their reliance on regulatory relief.

Bottom Line

PSK has been a strong performer coming out of Q1, and holding this fund going forward could continue to make sense. However, I must manage expectations here, as I expect we will see pressure in the equities market as a whole, which will trickle down to preferred shares. The economy is in a difficult spot, despite recent improvements, and equity and preferred security prices are at levels that limit upside, in my view. Further, investors should recognize preferred shares, and funds like PSK, do not offer the same diversification benefit they used to in the past. In fact, preferred shares have seen a sharp rise in their correlation with the S&P 500, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

This reality means if equity markets drop, PSK will come down with them, so investors need to weigh the risks carefully here. Positively, the income stream has stabilized, which should continue to draw investor interest. But with the macro-risks we face, I see modest returns to start off in 2021. Therefore, I believe a neutral outlook on PSK makes sense, and caution investors to be selective with new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.