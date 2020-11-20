On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, liquefied natural gas tanker giant GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The liquefied natural gas tanker industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting plunge in crude oil prices. With that said, the price of natural gas has not been nearly as impacted by the pandemic and the corresponding global economic shutdowns. The fundamentals of the liquefied natural gas tanker industry have likewise not changed all that much, despite what the stock price performance of these companies might make one think. GasLog's results do, in fact, show this somewhat as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenues but the GAAP earnings number was in-line with estimates. There might be an opportunity here due to the recent very poor performance of the company's stock price as we will see in this article.

As my long-term readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog's third quarter earnings report:

GasLog brought in total revenues of $156.729 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents an 5.35% decline over the $165.586 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of $52.626 million in the reporting period. This compares very unfavorably to the $70.389 million that the company reported in the year-ago period.

GasLog took delivery of the GasLog Westminster in early July, which promptly began work on a seven-year time charter agreement with Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF).

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $102.111 million in the reporting quarter. This represents an 11.23% decline over the $115.034 million that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

GasLog reported a net income of $10.116 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 13.80% increase over the $8.889 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The first thing that we notice from looking at these headlines is that GasLog saw most measures of financial performance decline compared to the prior-year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is that spot rates were broadly lower than in the third quarter of last year. There are two ways in which a vessel can be chartered in the shipping industry. The first way is under a time charter, which essentially means that the vessel receives a contract from a customer to perform a number of trips over an extended period of time. These generally provide for relatively stable revenues over an extended period of time and are generally something that we like to see due to the relative stability that they provide in the volatile and cyclical shipping industry. The other way to charter a vessel is a voyage charter, which involves the vessel being hired to conduct a single voyage at a fluctuating dayrate that is set in the spot market. The overwhelming majority of GasLog's vessels are working under long-term time charters, although it did have a few ships working in the spot market during the third quarter:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

These vessels operating in the spot market expose GasLog to fluctuations in the price in the spot market. As mentioned earlier, the market dayrate was lower than in the equivalent quarter of last year. According to Clarksons, the average TFDE spot market price was $41,000 per day in the most recent quarter compared to $66,000 last year. The average dayrate for steam vessels was $28,000 per day in the most recent quarter compared to $43,000 a day a year ago. As a result of this, GasLog's vessels that were trading in the spot market brought in less money on average than they did during the year-ago quarter. This reduction in average revenues meant that less money was available to cover the company's expenses and make its way down the income statement to profits and cash flows. One of the major reasons for this decline in spot rates was a decline in liquefied natural gas shipping volumes because of unplanned outages at facilities in Australia and the United States (due to Hurricane Laura).

Fortunately, spot market shipping rates have since begun to recover in a big way. This is clearly shown here:

Source: Poten, Clarksons, GasLog Ltd.

According to Clarksons, the current spot market rates are approximately $105,000 for TFDE vessels and $78,000 per day for steam-powered vessels. Obviously, this is substantially higher than what these rates were averaging during the previous quarter. This is certainly a good situation for GasLog because it should result in the company generating more revenues off of its vessels in the spot market than it did in the third quarter. This would have the exact opposite impact of what we saw in the most recent quarter as the higher revenues result in more money being available to make its way down to the bottom line.

Another reason for the decline in revenues came from GasLog's subsidiary GasLog Partners (GLOP). As I discussed in a previous article, GasLog Partners saw its revenues decline by $23.7 million year-over-year because of the expiration of the initial multi-year charters of the Methane Jane Elizabeth, the Methane Alison Victoria, the Methane Rita Andrea, the Methane Shirley Elisabeth, and the eighteen-month time charter of the GasLog Sydney. It is important to note that none of these vessels are strictly owned by GasLog. However, GasLog is the largest individual stakeholder of GasLog Partners and it does consolidate its results so problems at the partnership end up having a negative effect on GasLog's performance, even though it is strictly speaking not a problem with GasLog itself.

It was certainly not all bad news in these results though. As noted in the highlights, the GasLog Winchester liquefied natural gas carrier was delivered in mid-July and promptly started work on a seven-year charter with Centrica. This naturally had a positive impact on the company's revenues because GasLog did not have this vessel working during the year-ago quarter, so it could not contribute to the firm's 2019 results. The start of this contract will also have a positive impact on GasLog's fourth quarter 2020 results because it will be working for the whole quarter instead of only for part of it. The GasLog Winchester was not the only vessel that had a positive contribution to the firm's results. In the second quarter, the GasLog Windsor and the GasLog Wales joined GasLog's fleet and also began working on long-term charters. As the company likewise did not have these vessels working for it in the third quarter of last year, they could not contribute to its revenues as they did this year.

GasLog has further growth prospects, likely significantly better than what GasLog Partners possesses. There are two general ways for a company in this industry to grow its revenues. The first method is to receive a higher dayrate for its vessels and the second is to add vessels to its fleet. As no individual company controls the spot market, the only reliable way is to add vessels to its fleet. GasLog has chosen to use this second method and has been adding vessels to its fleet since 2018. Currently, the company has five vessels under construction:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

One of the nicest things here is that GasLog managed to secure long-term contracts for each of these vessels prior to beginning construction on them. This is a very nice thing for several reasons. The first and most important reason is that it ensures that the company is not spending a great deal of money to construct a vessel that nobody wants to use. Rather, the company has guaranteed revenues from the vessel as soon as it hits the water that will allow it to make the financing payments on the construction of the vessel. In addition to this, the company will not be directly contributing to any sort of oversupply in the liquefied natural gas tanker market.

It is not exactly a secret that the recent COVID-19 pandemic had a very disruptive impact on the energy industry. In particular, the widespread economic shutdowns and travel restrictions reduced the demand for crude oil. There have been some claims that these governmental actions had the same impact on the demand for liquefied natural gas. However, this does not appear to be the case. In fact, over the first ten months of 2020, the demand for liquefied natural gas was up by 1% compared to the prior-year quarter:

Source: Poten, GasLog Ltd.

This does make a certain amount of sense. While crude oil is very heavily used in transportation, natural gas is mostly used as a heating and cooking fuel as well as to generate electricity. These things did not see their demand fall off as much since people will still need these things if they are stuck at home. In fact, Wood Mackenzie projects that overall global demand in 2020 will be 2% higher than it was in 2019. This demand growth is certainly not evenly spread around the world though. Wood Mackenzie projects that over the 2021-2026 period, China and Asia will be the biggest source of demand growth for liquefied natural gas:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Ltd.

The consulting firm projects that demand for liquefied natural gas will grow at a 4% compound annual growth rate over the period. This is partly due to fears of climate change, which have prompted governments around the world to take steps to reduce their carbon emissions. Natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels, so one of the easiest ways to do this is to encourage the conversion of crude oil and coal to natural gas for transportation and the generation of power. This is a trend that is likely to continue even beyond 2026 since it seems unlikely that fears of climate change will go away anytime soon.

This is beneficial for the operators of liquefied natural gas tankers such as GasLog. This is because the only reason to even produce liquefied natural gas is to move natural gas across the ocean. Natural gas is, as the name suggests, a gas, so it will expand to fill any container that it is placed in so it needs to be converted into a liquid in order to economically transport it. Natural gas will convert back to a gas if it is not kept chilled, so in order to keep it as a liquid, it must be kept cold. The tankers owned by companies such as GasLog are specially designed to perform this task. However, each tanker has a limited capacity that it can carry. Therefore, higher volumes will require a higher number of tankers to transport and this means that these companies will have more ships to generate revenues. This is why GasLog has seen generally growing revenues and has been having no difficulty securing long-term contracts for its newbuild vessels.

One of the unfortunate problems that these companies tend to have is a relatively high level of debt. This makes sense since it is very expensive to construct a liquefied natural gas tanker. GasLog is no exception to this. As of September 30, 2020, GasLog had a net debt of $2.883648 billion compared to $1.564714 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, which is substantially higher than the 1.0x maximum ratio that we typically like to see to ensure a margin of safety. Fortunately, GasLog managed to make some progress at fixing this problem during the most recent quarter. The company managed to pay off approximately $86.0 million worth of debt, which brings its total for the first nine months of the year up to $193.0 million. This is very much a positive thing when we consider that GasLog has a relatively high cost of capital right now due to general market aversion to midstream tanker companies. I pointed this out in recent articles on both GasLog Partners and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) (see here).

One thing that we always like to have a look at with highly leveraged companies is their debt maturity schedules. This is because debt must be paid back once it matures. During times when the market sentiment is not particularly friendly towards the company, this might prove somewhat difficult to do if the company does not have a substantial amount of cash on hand. Thus, we should be relatively pleased that GasLog has relatively limited debt maturities between now and 2022:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This is largely the result of success that the company had with refinancing its debts over the past several months. As we can see, GasLog had a substantial amount of debt maturing in the second and third quarters next year prior to the start of the third quarter of 2020. GasLog managed to refinance the overwhelming majority of this debt during the quarter, so it is now due in 2025. This gives the company a great deal of time to both wait for the market conditions to improve and become friendlier towards the company or come up with the money to pay off the debt. While GasLog still has debt maturing during all of the next thirteen quarters, it is a fairly nominal amount of money that GasLog should have no significant difficulty covering. This should help us to enjoy a certain degree of comfort with respect to GasLog's debt.

In conclusion, these results were surprisingly solid and largely only dragged down by the somewhat disappointing performance of GasLog Partners. In a past article, I stated that the market may have overcorrected with respect to the parent company and these results certainly show us that was indeed the case. GasLog made a great deal of progress addressing the near-term debt maturities, which was perhaps the biggest risk facing the company. Overall, GasLog appears to have a solid footing for forward growth and is well-positioned to weather through until the industry improves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.