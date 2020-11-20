I would put Fisker Inc. definitely into the market fashion sector. Our evaluation isn't about the numbers, it's what we think others think about it.

There are others which are more about the feels, the market reaction to the story being told. As long as we know which are which, we're fine.

There are companies and investments which we should evaluate on the finer details of cash flow, margins and profits.

What should we pay attention to?

I take it as being fairly obvious that certain companies - say, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) - aren't being valued wholly and entirely on their pure financials. There's - at least, and to be modest about it - a certain amount of believing the story involved in their current stock prices.

Some other companies are valued more on the details of the actual cash they've got and the yearly return they make to shareholders.

None of this is very new of course, it's a commonplace. Nor is it criticism, it's simple observation. Some organizations are valued on the basis of what they might become. Others upon what, objectively, they currently are.

As I say, there's nothing wrong with this - how could we apply a valuation to any new start-up or developing company if we didn't do this? What we do have to do though is work out which mode of valuation applies to any specific company. Do we look at the balance sheet, the P&L? Or do we absorb the wider story about the future and try to evaluate that?

Fisker Inc. (FSR)

(Fisker Inc. share price from Seeking Alpha)

One way is this new reverse merger (to use the older English phrase, special acquisition vehicle in American today) of Fisker onto the public markets.

Are we to think of this on the basis of the cash in the company? Earnings? Well, no, obviously not, as there is no product as yet and thus no revenues, let alone earnings. The first vehicle is due for launch in 2022 and that's if everything goes to plan.

We can, obviously, go read the SEC filing which accompanied the company's joining the public markets. It doesn't tell us anything hugely useful. It's in development mode, it's spending capital.

(Fisker Inc. accounts from Fisker Inc.)

Any new reports will add in the cash received from the flotation/IPO. And that's about all we can get in formal terms.

The story

So, any valuation has to be based upon the story here. The cash raised will be spent upon model development and the beginnings of the sales process. OK. We can think that this money will all be spent to no great effect so the value of the stock is nothing. We can also think that it will produce the 9,000 or so vehicles currently planned and they'll all be sold and thus the stock has some value.

Yet neither of those is going to give us a useful guide to what is actually going to happen to that stock price. Because - as we're all aware in our guts - what is going to change the price is how many people buy into the story. Is the guy who, effectively, designed the Tesla Model S going to come roaring back into the markets with something that surpasses that success? Yes or no?

On the plus side

On the plus side, there are a number of factors. There is that design of the Model S of course. Henrik Fisker is indeed acknowledged as a paramount car designer.

There are useful business decisions - subcontracting the build work to Magna makes great sense. The only reason you'd want to go into the hell (Elon Musk's word, not mine) of setting up a mass manufacturing line is if you thought you were going to produce millions of vehicles in the end. It's also not, as Musk has shown, an easy thing to do while maintaining build quality.

That the idea - as Fisker Automotive - went bust once already is actually a positive. Lessons do indeed get learned and there isn't going to be a reliance upon a single component supplier as with A123 last time around.

On the negative side

Henrik himself might be a great designer but he's not shown that necessary management skill - as yet - that the entrepreneur needs to get a company moving at scale.

While the vehicle - it's the Ocean which is really the issue at present - looks great and so on, it's not entirely obvious that it's something completely new. There are going to be many perfectly decent hybrid and battery electric SUVs out there by 2022. Most of the VW lineup, from Skoda through to Bentley, will have one, as an example.

It really comes down to the story

This is where matters become difficult. There's no objective standard we can use here. We're trying to work out what other people are going to think - and do - rather than crunch through a set of numbers. If Fisker takes off as an investment idea, then there's going to be a boom in that price. If it doesn't, then there isn't.

This is difficult because that means we're trying to read what other investors are going to do on the basis of fashion, fad, or general belief about what others are going to do.

The beginnings of the story are out there:

Electric-vehicle start-up Fisker got its first rating from Wall Street on Monday-a Buy from Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne-and the stock soared. He sees shares hitting $22, about double where they have been trading. Osborne calls the company's flagship product, the Ocean SUV, compelling.

That could all be true even. The question for the stock price though is how many other people believe it? As the stock is up 8.5% today alone (on the day I'm writing this) then it could well be that lots will.

If that is so, then there's a ride to be had. But do, absolutely, recall and remember that the ride is based upon other peoples' emotive evaluations of the story. There's simply not enough information at this time to give objective views of corporate performance.

My view

I think it is going to be an interesting ride. I think Fisker is well enough known that some of that glitter and gold dust of Tesla, Nikola and other electric vehicle makers is going to rub off. Enough that the stock is going to have an interesting run.

The investor view

This is not, given that we're double guessing everyone else's reactions, something to pile the entire nest egg into. This is a speculation, not really an investment. But a modest attempt to ride the waves of investment fashion looks reasonable. Why not have a small slice of this for the ride?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.