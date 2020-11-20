AT&T, Inc. (T) Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) Morgan Stanley TMT Conference November 20, 2020 8:35 AM ET

Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the final day of TMT Barcelona. Unfortunately, we're virtual this year, but it's our great pleasure to welcome John Stephens, the CFO of AT&T. Welcome, John.

John Stephens

Thank you, Simon.

Simon Flannery

Before we get started, please note that important disclosures are on the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

John Stephens

I sure do, Simon. First of all, thanks for having me. Always appreciate being with you and I enjoy spending the time together. Some of the comments I'm going to be making are forward-looking that are subject to risk. I'd encourage everyone to look at our SEC filings and our website information. And lastly, as everyone knows, the process for the C-Band auction has begun. So we'll -- we're going to have to adhere to the quiet period rules with regard to that. That being said, Simon, let's get started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Flannery

Great. Well, maybe we'll start with some personal news. Congratulations on your retirement announcement. You're going to be leaving in March. Perhaps just talk us through why now? And a little bit about Pascal for those who don't know him.

John Stephens

Yes. Great. Thanks. I'd like to say, I'm excited about it. Simply, I've been in the job, it'll be 10 years when I retire from what it was announced. And so it's time, logical time for change. My wife and I and our family has grown, and we have some interest in doing some other, if you will, other things in the next chapter. So we're really excited about it. Needless to say, this is something my family is waiting for, for a while.

With regard to Pascal, he's going to do great. You'll enjoy him. He's got a lot of experience. He's been with Time Warner and Turner, a long time, a very storied career with regard to -- prior to that. And a very, very sound business and technical expertise, but he's also going to have a great team. We've got a great finance team here at AT&T, and they'll do a great job working with them and support them. So feel really good about the situation. And excited for the momentum of the business, quite frankly. And as you saw in the third quarter, feel really good about that, and that also makes any kind of transition much easier.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, I'm sure we'll have a chance to catch up before you leave, but good luck with the transition. Let's talk about the COVID situation. You talked about Q3 and certainly some encouraging signs in terms of subscriber momentum across the business, across the industry, frankly. But how has AT&T been navigating COVID? And how do you see this going forward?

John Stephens

Yes. So a couple of things: One, we've been focused on safety and security of our employees, our customers. We've been focused on continuing to provide great service to our customers. And when I say that, I'll tell you, if you think about the dramatic shifts in network traffic, from the urban cores to the suburban and rural areas and the seamless way, we've been able to do that. As many of us, Simon, work from home and traffic jams are not what they used to be, even in major cities. The empowerment of that, the enablement of that comes from the great networks of companies like ours.

So we've been really proud of that. Certainly, the COVID has hit our -- from a product set, it has provided a reassurance of the quality of the resilient products of broadband, wireless connectivity, those aspects, and those have done really well. It's challenged the media business, the closing of theaters. The challenge with getting production completed and having to postpone or delay production. So we are seeing those challenges. We're getting through those. We've got a lot of production back up and running. It's -- we're doing it safely. We're doing it carefully, but we're seeing that come back. You've seen us open back up our stores.

We're still careful. We didn't open as many stores as we had. We went through a transformation and a streamlining of that process. But we are getting through it. It has definitely had an impact on us. I firmly believe, and I'm encouraged by the vaccine that we are -- we'll soon be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, that we will get through this. And then we'll see a return to -- I don't want to say normalcy, but a more normal environment.

With that being said, we had a really good third quarter with Wireless. We -- between prepaid and postpaid voice, I think, we led the U.S. industry in net adds, 5 million total connections. Really great broadband numbers. We saw the announcement with Wonder Woman. So we're taking this challenging time and making the best of it for our HBO Max, for theater owners, and working with the talent. So we got a lot of really good things going on in a difficult environment. But we're becoming more optimistic -- careful but more optimistic as we understand the storage of the vaccines and other developments.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, in addition to your announcement, there's been a lot of other changes at AT&T. Obviously, John Stankey has taken over as CEO. Now we hear Bill Kennard is going to be the Chairman of the company. So what would you say have been the biggest changes since John has taken over? What are the key priorities for the company over the next few years now?

John Stephens

Yes. I think, John has been very clear. We've been clear on our earnings. When you think about the priorities, certainly, it's going to be 5G, fiber, high-speed connectivity. It's going to be software-based entertainment. And then it's going to be a relentless focus on the customer. I think those, we're going to continue to do. I know we're going to have to do that efficiently. We're going to have to be relentlessly focused on transforming and eliminating costs. We're going to do that while keeping our balance sheet strong and our ability to invest strong and flexible. But really, those major priorities are what we are focused on and what the team is really looking at.

Simon Flannery

Great. And would you say -- and internally, would you notice a different organization versus, say, a year ago? Is there a different kind of set of goals in terms of how people are measured or short-term versus long term?

John Stephens

Yes. So we're taking a number of steps, if you will, to streamline operations, whether it's in consolidating some of the -- another step of consolidating the accounting functions or some of the organizations in the CFO chain? Or more importantly, things like putting all the content under one leadership perspective, under Jason with Casey Bloys and getting that focus. All of it is about transforming the business so we can make -- be more nimble, make faster decisions, respond to the demands of the marketplace or the needs of the marketplace quicker, and so we'll continue on with that. It also has the benefit of freeing up investment dollars to invest in the content, to invest in networks, to invest in fiber.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, let's turn to the individual businesses, if we could, and let's start with wireless. I think there has been concern in some quarters about the level of promotions in the industry, and you've got some attractive retention offers as well as acquisition offers. So help put that in the context of your long-term plans and the -- what you're seeing in terms of an iPhone Supercycle or not here?

John Stephens

Yes. So a couple of things. When you go back to those priorities, I'll pick on one in the 5G wireless. And we've got that network built, and now we're doing an iPhone launch, a device launch at the same time. So if that's a priority, how do you respond to it? Well, if you're relentlessly focused on your customers and you want to think about what they want, we've gone out and talked to them. And one of the pain points, our customers have pointed at is, cashing-on on your best customer, but I can't get your best offer. I've been a customer a long time. So we went through the process of developing this offer. And we've got to remember, when you offer this to the best customers, these are customers you now are going to pay. It's not a bad debt. The bad debt risk is very minimal, if at all. You know this customer is not going to churn. He's been with you for a long time, and she's been with you for a long time, they're family.

They often have multiple phones on that plan. So it could be, you're making a software for one, but you're getting some quality assurance out of 3. All those things and then you take into account the opportunity to buy up, to sell them up on more unlimited, the opportunity to get a quality phone is a trade and to offset some of the cost. And quite frankly, to adjust the offer as we already have since we put it out to meet the marketplace.

So I view that not so much as a sign of competition in the marketplace. Marketplace is competitive, absolutely. I think it more as a sign of innovation of applying our principles of we're going to be relentlessly focused on 5G. We're going to want to get that opportunity to provide software-based entertainment, which you can do on the 5G networks and you can do with the new iPhones, and you can do putting a new device in the customer's hands and relentlessly focused on what the customer experiences and what they want. And those -- tying those 3 things together from our basic priorities kind of lay out why we give this offer.

You saw the results in the third quarter. They were very good. Churn was very good. Net adds were -- the wireless business were very good. Postpaid, total postpaid, but particularly postpaid voice, so feel very good about that. And I have been really pleased to see that momentum continue, not giving any -- not giving out any numbers nor I can tell any specifics, but feel really good about how the progress is going. Feel good about how the offer to give our best customers that upgrade opportunity is working.

Simon Flannery

Right. And these -- you usually have a 30-month payment plans with these offers, right? So just to say, it's a long...

John Stephens

Yes, we used to have 24 months and as part of -- just -- it's a great point, Simon. Just like the opportunity to add HBO Max, the opportunity to get them either into an unlimited or upsell them in the unlimited plans, which is we've had a real positive experience on that. We're really pleased with that process. We're also able to take what is normally a 24-month commitment and take it up to 30. And it's worked -- it's been received very well, and we're very pleased.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, you've hint -- you've touched on a little bit, but this opportunity to move customers up to the premium unlimited tiers, where you can get HBO Max. Talk us through what the opportunity is in your base? What you -- where you are now? What you see the potential to be? And just tying that into wireless service revenue growth, and presumably, you'll get a tailwind from the return of roaming revenues as travel resumes over the next few quarters?

John Stephens

Yes. So think about it, as we said, we still have some on traditional plans of -- that are on the non-unlimited plan, the mobile family share planning, the mobile share plans. And you move those up into unlimited. But then in the unlimited range, there's basically 3 different categories: The basic; the medium, which gets some additional content and additional modes; and then the Elite, which gets the free HBO Max. And we are seeing customers take and move much more towards that Elite and move up in the stack. If you think about the opportunity there, this is a $20 difference between those price points. So there is that opportunity.

But quite frankly, there's as much of opportunities to lower churn and retain the existing customers and build value that way. So yes, there is this opportunity to go up. But quite frankly, we're very pleased about what happened with churn in the third quarter and the indications of that with -- you built this great network, customers really appreciate, you win a lot of awards, but customers really appreciate it. And you give them great offers and they're voting, so to speak, with their feet to stay. And that aspect of the business from both a customer carrier, customer service, customer quality, operational as well as the financial side. The best customer you can get is the one you already have, right? It's the most efficient one, and this is what we're focused on.

Simon Flannery

Great. And you've touched on 5G a couple of times, and you've built out that network. You had a lot of extra spectrum. You were able to deploy along with FirstNet. But as CFO, what does 5G mean to you? Where are the revenue opportunities? It's a lower cost per gig? What are the things that you get excited about as you look out?

John Stephens

So a couple of things: One, you get excited about putting all that spectrum that you invested into service. Secondly, you get you excited about that ability to have utilization of the assets at hand. Secondly, you really get excited about seeing the customer quality. So this award win depending upon GWS or other tests, the fastest network, the best coverage network, the fastest network for an iPhone. Those awards are all really important, but they're really important because it's how the customers see it.

Secondly, the meaning of how the team did it and under Scott Mair's leadership, what they were able to achieve is, they've built that 5G network while also improving the LTE network. So every one of my existing customers got better service, got better quality, got better coverage. That's a huge, huge win for the finance and the customer satisfaction perspective. And I don't want to lose that on anybody. The customers that we serve are getting a better service today with or without a 5G device. We're seeing them buy a lot of 5G devices, but they're getting it the way they built it. That's really important.

Then when you go to that and you have the sustainability ability to then say, "My gosh, you're going to use 5G, you use your phone for so many more things, I better get the elite upgrade, the elite unlimited plan. I better buy up into that. I better buy into the -- I'm going to take advantage of the HBO Max and those opportunities." Simon, I know you have some views and I've read some of your stuff with regard to 5G opportunities in some other countries. And specifically, I think with regard to -- on some opportunities in Korea and I understand those and I'm hoping that we will see those, but we see a lot of opportunities right now with our existing base by just taking them in through the unlimited and just getting lower churn. I am hopeful that we'll get further opportunities like that and certainly believe your promise. But I wouldn't say we have a lot of room to grow just based on the momentum we're seeing today.

With regard to -- with regard to international roaming, we'll see how the vaccine works, and we'll see how that comes back. And so we're still measured on that, not that we don't want it to be there. We believe it, but I would just suggest to you, that's one that we're being really measured about, careful about and try to fill out -- the vaccine rules out? How consumer in the marketplace reacts? And what that does that just to the statistics of the disease, but rather the consumer confidence that goes along with a potential solution or vaccine.

Simon Flannery

Sure. Yes, I guess, we all hope that's going to recover soon. On 5G, on the network build, how is AT&T thinking about the millimeter wave? One of your competitors is pretty focused on -- that the role of millimeter wave. You've obviously built it out. But it seems like you're looking at kind of an approach across all other bands, but without a focus as much on millimeter wave. How does it fit into your plans?

John Stephens

Well, I think -- kind of the overall play is an integrated carrier. And remember, we have extensive footprint of wired assets that can coordinate. Those fiber assets can interact, integrate and a critical piece of a total integrated network experience. So what I would tell you is inclusive of that integrated network experience is millimeter wave, we've got in probably close to 40 cities. We were kind of operating it on whether it be the connected factory or the campus or sports venues, which aren't seeing as much activity these days.

All of that capability, and we have it for traffic volume capabilities, but the reality of it is, is with COVID and with the shift to work from home, what we've seen is a dramatic shift in volumes into the suburban and into the rural areas, where our extensive, quite frankly, low-band spectrum holdings and our extensive towers and fiber footprint has really served us well and served our customers well. So we believe millimeter wave, as you know, we have a significant amount of millimeter wave holdings from the last auction as well as from our FiberTower acquisition. But with that, we believe it's only part of an integrated solution and feel really good about where we're at with regard to the process.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, maybe we'll turn to WarnerMedia there. And you made some big waves in the entertainment industry with the Wonder Woman 1984 announcement on -- free on HBO Max on December 25 and also in theaters. So talk us through that -- have you got everybody onboard with that? And what the objective here is with this announcement?

John Stephens

Well, certainly, we're working with all the parties involved. Whether it'd be new talent, whether it be the theater owners, the distributors and so forth. So it is a compliment for Jason, commend his team on really working very hard, being collaborative and to think differently and to do something really first time in the industry as far as I know. So pretty amazing stuff. And hats off to them for doing that.

With regard to it, it's, quite frankly, a really challenging time for theaters, and they really starve for great content Wonder Woman 84 could have been that kind of great content. So for them, it's going to be a great opportunity to have something really high quality. By the same token, to make it work for us, it certainly provides us a great opportunity to showcase HBO Max and to have a really lead invitation for people to come, not only use HBO Max to watch Wonder Woman 84, but then to realize the great depth and quality and, quite frankly, diverse content that's available there.

And so it's a win-win in a difficult situation this COVID's presented, particularly for theater owners, but it's a win-win for all of us. So we feel really good about that as well as some of the recent developments with Amazon and negotiations there. We're really pleased with what's happened there. Once again, Jason and the team are really doing a great job of kind of dealing with issues as they come up in this environment and really getting the really great resolutions.

Simon Flannery

Right. Presumably, there'll be some good pull-forward on downloads and subscriptions and perhaps through your bundling with wireless as well. So -- one of the things, I think, since Jason has taken over, has been more of a focus on international for HBO Max. So perhaps just talk about what we should be looking for in '21? What are the key focus areas initially to gain that scale?

John Stephens

Yes. Let me mention this. So Warner Media properties: HBO, Turner, CNN, have had extensive international footprint for years. Warner Brother Studios, tremendous success internationally with their movies. So I think what Jason has done and said, let's get a relentless focus on being able to take HBO Max and launch internationally for the very good business reasons of the more customers you have, the bigger base you have to amortize the cost of content. So the more content you can feed into it.

What he has put his focus on so far, the team's focus, at least, publicly is this launch here domestically in the United States. We'll expand that and continue that focus internationally and specifically, I think, the first focus will be Latin America next year. Now I will tell you, as you saw, I think, was around April, we bought in our partners from HBO Latin America and took full control of the distribution down there. So this process has been -- Jason has been focused on this, and we've been focused on this for -- certainly for a while. But you're right, he is focused on that, and he is really focused on making HBO Max, the premier international brand.

Simon Flannery

Great. And you also have an AVOD offering coming out next year as well, is that on track?

John Stephens

Yes. We expect that, but that's going to be later in 2021, and we wanted to do that to span the universe of customers who can get it and really increase the affordability for some of those customers. So we're excited about that. And as you know, we have extensive advertising revenues and experience because -- not only because of the Turner with our premium video offerings, with other activities we've had, [indiscernible] of the biggest advertisers out there these days. So we're encouraged that that's going to be a good new opportunity for us to expand the customer base. And once again, build the total opportunity to invest in HBO Max.

Simon Flannery

Great. You talked about john Stankey's focus on software-based entertainment. And how do the linear properties fit into that, the Turners, the Cartoon Networks, the CNN? It sounds like everybody's been taking a long hard look at what the right kind of set of assets is within the media properties?

John Stephens

We certainly have a lot of people looking at all of our assets, whether it be [indiscernible] or data centers or office buildings. We're certainly getting plenty of guidance and help with all that. Let me tell you that the quality of the Turner, TNT, TBS and the sports rights with which they have, are really important to us. The advertising revenues, the subscription revenues, the ability to tie that together with other activities. And as I say, some of the critical quality they have coming out of the Warner Brother Studios, but then also some of those really significant sports rights there.

And that goes without even mentioning the kind of knock it out of the park here that CNN has had with viewership, really a remarkable year. So those are good quality assets. They're good cash flow generators from a finance guy's perspective. So we think they fit well within and give us the scale within this piece of the industry, so feel good about having them.

Simon Flannery

Great. And I think one of the encouraging things we saw in Q3, both at AT&T and more broadly, was the recovery in advertising. And you obviously, sports came back, so that was helpful. We got a kind of strange NBA seasons. It's going to start-up right at the tail end of December. But how have you seen the advertising industry recover and do you expect that to continue? And how does that play in specifically into Q4 with sports leagues?

John Stephens

Yes. So it's a couple of things, Simon. With regard to Q3 and Q4, we make a couple of thoughts: One is the political season helped, and that has been good. Viewership on some of the sports activities because of the odd season and so forth wasn't quite as robust as it had been in prior years. Third, the economy is seeming to want to get back, consumer spending, GDP growth in the third quarter. All of those things are kind of leading us to think that the economy really wants to come back. And depending upon what happens with the vaccine and really the customer sentiment in response to the vaccine, we could see some further strength in advertising.

We're going to be careful with it. I don't want to make any predictions here, but there's a kind of a mixed set of facts before and after the election. And quite frankly, before and after the runoffs for some of the Senate positions, depending upon where you're at. So we're doing those things. But yes, sports helped with advertising. Yes, political helped with advertising. Both of those things are at a lower level in the second half of the fourth quarter than they were in the -- than they were throughout the third quarter.

Simon Flannery

Okay. Great. Well, let's turn to the entertainment group. Another area where there was some encouraging subscriber trends where the losses seem to abate some and some of it was coming out of lockup, keep America connected, et cetera. But do you think we sort of turned the corner in terms of flushing out the promotional customers and moving to more of that underlying trend there?

John Stephens

I think we made real good progress. I don't think we're complete with that. I think there is some more to that, but we are feeling good about making through the progress. But let me make sure -- and when we talk about the entertainment group, the progress on broadband, specifically on fiber, that was our best quarter ever. And even when you compare it to third quarter last year, I think it was about 10% higher and the third quarter last year was our previous best quarter ever. So we feel good about what's going on there. We need to continue to have momentum, but feel good about it.

With regard to the TV process, the linear premium TV, there'll be continued challenges. I think we are getting through the promotional piece. I think our strategy of focusing on high-value customers is working. And quite frankly, we'll see how our ability to really maximize the AT&T TV that digital delivery, which is a much lower upfront. It's a capital-light kind of process to add a customer. We need to focus on how that's going. I would tell you that's an area though too where we are relentlessly focused on transformation, streamlining efficiencies and trying to continue to protect and generate cash flows. And it's been working, but it's hard work and we got to keep doing it.

Simon Flannery

Sure. And on the fiber side of things, again, one of the things you mentioned at the outset here, I think there's been -- you've seen a big opportunity to take the homes you've passed and to raise the penetration up in those homes. But also, there's this opportunity to build out more homes, but that obviously comes with the capital cost. How do you balance those two?

John Stephens

I mean, I think the first point is through with the sales progress that we're making, the $350,000 from last quarter, we continue that. We're going to need to build some more. We'll be running lower on inventory, and that's -- and so we'll certainly take that account. The bigger issue with fiber for us though, Simon, is, I don't think about building fiber as passing the home, and that's it. I think about building a fiber plan that allows me to have backhaul for wireless, particularly when you think about some of the residential areas where traffic has grown substantially because you are working from home. And you're drawing -- and when you're on your phone or on your tablet in your home, you're drawing down either of Wi-Fi or wireless network. So I think about the fiber -- doing cost savings for me to do backhaul for my sell sites or my small sells or my [indiscernible].

I think about the fiber being part of my core transport network and serving business customers and connecting to large business customers and small business customers. And then I think of it as an opportunity to connect to homes. So I have a 3 for 1 in this integrated carrier environment that really gives me a different opportunity than others. And I want to see it through from a 3 revenue opportunities as well as a really efficient cost structure. And so I really have benefits. That's how we think about our fiber. That's why we continue to invest in fiber and I expect we'll do more. The key for us is to make sure we do really good integrated planning, which I think the team is focused on. And take the -- if you go to our priorities that relentless focus on really doing things that serve customers and doing it very efficiently and effectively. That is how you do that with the additional fiber build.

Simon Flannery

Great. And is the video business still strategic to you? What are the options you have there?

John Stephens

Certainly, we're continuing to focus on running and managing generating cash and focusing on growing long-term value customers. Sensitive about when -- when people talk about a video business, and what -- definition, what it means to you and I, and what it might be to others. So when you think about the Warner Media business, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Studios, how critical all that is, Turner, TBS, CNN, how important HBO, all that extremely important as well as our DIRECTV business and our AT&T TV now in our premium TV business. So sure, it's important to us. I'm sure we're focused on it. We're going to continue to try to maximize the value and do that by serving customers well.

Simon Flannery

Great. So if we could turn to Business Wireline for a moment, it's continued to be a really resilient model. COVID has driven some incremental network investment by some of the enterprise customers. You've been able to keep margins pretty healthy in that environment. Can that be sustained? Is there's this sort of overhang? Clearly, not every industry is doing that well, so there's a concern as contracts come up for renewal, there might be some rate pressure. How do you see that going forward?

John Stephens

Well, I'd say it this way, Simon, they keep proving that they can, don't they? I mean, with the results they put up, our team both the revenue generation with regard to strategic services. And quite frankly, the business solutions team for us runs our first ad, although it doesn't show up in their Business Wireline numbers. They run first, they do a great job with that. But also the operational team is cutting cost, so I feel good about their ability to keep producing. I think they do it from these quality strategic services. The reliability of our networks. The ability to provide this connectivity as you mentioned to the home and the security. So yes, I'm optimistic they can do it.

I think certainly, that is our goal and our goal to get through the transition for the legacy services. But when you -- but for me, as I said, the real issue here is not only the tremendous production or results they've gotten through this difficult time, but also their ability to contribute to the wireless business and AI customers like FirstNet and customers to corporate accounts and -- we have 5 million wireless connections last quarter. We talked about the 1 million postpaid, but we had 5 million connections. Huge amount of those were IoT, Internet of Things, and that comes a lot through that business segment. So they do a lot of things for the entire business. So yes, I'm excited about the fact that they are that stable that they're that every quarter, putting up good numbers.

Simon Flannery

Right. Well, maybe you could just touch on -- you had some important new announcements of deals with IBM and Microsoft. Can you just put those in context on what that means for the company?

John Stephens

Yes, I think it's just -- it's two really high-quality brands where we're going to be able to use our networks to help them connect to their cloud services, whether it's on our wireless or other networks, we're going to be able to partner with them to be the connectivity link for their products and services. I think that brings 2 high-quality brand names together with us. It provides them the solutions they need on connectivity and feel really good about the ability to grow those opportunities. We have to work real hard on it. We're going to have to make it -- make as much -- much advantage of the opportunities as we can, but feeling good about that. They're some good companies to partner with.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, let's turn to capital structure, if we could. You've obviously raised your free cash flow guidance here recently to $26 billion. You've termed out a lot of your maturities, refinanced at lower rates. Still there's concerns out there about the amount of leverage that you have and your ability to fund the CapEx and fund the dividend and what the priority is there? So could you just give us a sense of what you see as the priorities and with the market seeing a dividend yield of 7%, your confidence in that?

John Stephens

Yes. So we're going to continue to invest in the business, continue to make sure we maintain through the long-term business. We're going to continue to pay down debt. We're going to continue to pay a dividend, expect all those things to be true. We will see what we do with excess cash. The expectation this time is continuing to pay down debt further. I will tell you, we have done a really good job of making from -- 2020 this year to 2025, extremely manageable debt towers, maturity towers, quite frankly, more than -- reducing it probably a little bit more than half over the last 6 months through refinancings, through paid ads and so forth and getting that done at reasonable rates.

And quite frankly, we have another transaction in the marketplace as of Tuesday or Wednesday, where we are offering to do in exchange for our 26 through 28 maturities to take that another step further. So from a debt management perspective, and if you will, the debt maturity towers through 2020 and I feel really good about just a very manageable, very easily dealt-with situation. On the longer term debt, interest rates are really low. On the debt metrics, it's amazing if you compare us, our debt metrics today, to some of the others in the industry, something in the cable industry, something in the entertainment industry, you'll find that ours are, in fact, ours are pretty good. They compare pretty well.

Because of all the things we've done this year to come through in this difficult pandemic cycle, our debt metrics have helped in this challenging time through asset sales, debt pay down, some really strong free cash flow generation. So with that, we've seen others change and deteriorate such that we're in better shape than many of the competitors in the industry today. I don't think people have recognized that yet. And quite frankly, when you look at the rates we're paying, the overall interest rates we're paying on our debt, we have remarkable coverage on interest coverage, better than we've had in the 10 years I've been in this job. So I feel really good about that.

Our focus is continue to pay our debt, continue to reward shareholders, continuing to invest in the networks and in customers, and we'll do that. But feel really good. As we said, $26 billion of free cash flow, that's a pretty darn good year, in any year, but then when you take into account, this is the pandemic year, it's remarkable. Team's done a great job.

Simon Flannery

Right. And on the asset sales, you've obviously had some good, progress here on closing CME and Puerto Rico recently. What's the outlook for that? Are there any other kind of decent-sized opportunities in the funnel as we speak?

John Stephens

We certainly are getting a lot of recommendations, a lot of people writing about things. Let me just tell you, I'd take a little -- kind of a different view of it in the sense of I've got a $500 billion balance sheet, total asset balance sheet. There ought to be 1% of assets that we ought to be able to find, identify that could be considered on the core, and we should be able to monetize. Now that's a theoretical statement. But if you put it in that kind of simple way, you can understand, there's going to be more activity, whether it's turning -- monetizing other current assets or long-term other assets, whether it's selling minority interest in small businesses, in some small businesses or some investment opportunities, whether it's selling a CME or a Puerto Rico or a Hudson Yards or any of the other things we've done, we'll continue to look for those opportunities. So I don't want to give you the impression that we're done. I don't comment on any specific items. But certainly, we're focused on continuing to, if you will, look for every opportunity.

Simon Flannery

Great. And on the CapEx budget, just the quantum of CapEx remained fairly stable. And then you have things like FirstNet, which are winding down and then you replace that with other priorities going forward? Or is that likely to change much over the next few years?

John Stephens

Yes. Simon, we're not giving any guidance on future years' CapEx. But I mean, I do think we've said publicly before, this year is going to be $20 billion. And that's a really good solid number, when you think about the first debt reimbursements and so forth. I think when you take that into account, a very good number. As you point out, we are getting through that process. So if you thought about it as $20 billion, would there be flexibility? Sure. And we'll continue to evaluate that. I will say this, we're going to continue to invest. I don't want to imply anybody that we won't. We will.

When you think about $26 billion of free cash flow this year at a $20 billion CapEx number, you're talking about $45 billion to $50 billion of cash from operations. That is a lot of money even in a challenged year, even a year impacted by a pandemic, that's a huge amount of money. So we have that flexibility to continue to invest. And we do have opportunities. We really do have opportunities as we've seen from the growth in our customer base.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, we're running out of time here, but maybe just one last one on cost and productivity. Bill Morrow has been running that program. So -- and obviously, COVID has, I think, opened up some more digital transformation avenues, perhaps so any last words there?

John Stephens

No. Projects are active. They're numerous, if you will, the proof is in the numbers. Look at Business Wireline, people wonder how the heck do they keep putting up that EBITDA? How they keep putting up that margins? They've done a great job of being really efficient. If you look at our more recent activities with regard to our wireless retail stores and our shift in our improvements in our digital offering and our shift in our redistribution of stores amongst our authorized retail agents and the big box versus company-owned stores. You've seen us make a shift there to be in a more efficient process.

And then you've seen our shifting really with regard to responding to our workforce and our contractor force to real market dynamics, whether it be our benefit structures or our just total numbers in that area. So I would suggest you -- things are well underway. You've heard enough talk about consolidation of operations and so forth. I think it's proved that things are going. We remain confident in our ability to hit those original targets. We've got more work to do. It's not done. But we are -- John's got us focused relentlessly on getting it done quickly.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, John, we really appreciate your time. Thank you so much, and thank you, everybody, for being part of the Virtual European TMT Conference. Thanks again. Have a great weekend. And happy Thanksgiving for those who are celebrating it.

John Stephens

Thank you, Simon, and stay safe, everyone.

Simon Flannery

Thanks.