As we've noted in some of our recent articles, finding attractive dividend yields in the tech sector can be challenging. Those higher tech-based yields exist, but usually not at a single company level.

Instead, income investors can utilize a few tech-focused closed-end funds, certain ETFs, or BDCs - Business Development Companies.

BDCs have another interesting feature for retail investors. In addition to paying very attractive distributions, they also offer you access to privately-held companies, some of which also are funded by venture capital firms.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) is a BDC which makes secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and clean tech industries.

2020 hasn't been kind to BDCs. With the pandemic forcing lockdowns throughout the US and the world, many companies have gone bust. Since BDCs invest in privately held companies, it's difficult for retail investors to ascertain how well a BDC's portfolio companies are faring. We have to rely mainly on each BDC's management to monitor and report the financial health of those companies each quarter.

HRZN has lagged the UBS ETRACS linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN, BDCS, over the past month and quarter, but has held up much better over the past year and in 2020. However, HRZN has trailed the S&P 500 over all of these periods, which is mostly in stark contrast to tech, which remains the leading sector year to date, up over 32%.

Looking back further shows HRZN outperforming the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index over the past five years:

(HRZN site)

Portfolio Companies Ratings:

The following table shows the classification of Horizon's loan portfolio at fair value by internal credit rating as of Sept. 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

"As of September 30, 2020, HRZN's loan portfolio had a weighted average credit rating of 3.1, compared to 2.9 and 3.1 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, with 4 being the highest credit quality rating and 3 being the rating for a standard level of risk. A rating of 2 represents an increased level of risk and, while no loss is currently anticipated for a 2-rated loan, there is potential for future loss of principal. A rating of 1 represents deteriorating credit quality and high degree of risk of loss of principal." (HRZN site)

The lowest tier increased by three companies in Q3 '20 - there were five debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $38.3M and a fair value of $19.4M, vs. two debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $13.5M, and a fair value of $7.1M, as of 6/30/20.

Historically, HRZN has had a very low loss record of just 0.02% from 2004 - 2020. Its loans have a loan-to-value of just 20%, vs. much higher loan-to-value ranges for mid-market loans, which can be up to ~80%.

Tier 1 and 2 companies comprised 10.8% of its total holdings, as of 9/30/20, vs. 15.7% as of 6/30/20 - on that basis, the portfolio's credit quality seems to be improving.

Management noted that more than 80% of HRZN's portfolio companies have cash into mid 2021, and over 50% have runway into late 2021 and beyond. Over 70% of HRZN's portfolio companies have raised capital during 2020, showing the continued support of the investors.

(HRZN site)

Holdings:

HRZN holds 51% in the Life Science industry, 44% in Tech, and 5% in Healthcare Information services, so it's offering a mix of exposure to Tech and a sub-section of Healthcare. Both of those sectors seem like a good place to be these days - Life Sciences includes biotech.

(HRZN site)

Medical Devices, at 29%, and Biotech, at 22%, are HRZN's two biggest sectors, followed by Software, at 18%, and Consumer-Related Tech, at 13%. Those four sectors comprise 82% of HRZN's total holdings.

Management concentrates on investing in later and expansion stage firms, with just 10% invested in early stage firms:

(HRZN site)

2020 Earnings:

HRZN has had good growth in Q1-3 2020 in several categories, with Total Investment Income up 19%, Net Investment Income rising 20%, and Realized Gains jumping by 202%.

Management uses an ATM share-selling program to raise some capital, hence the 25% higher share count, which cut into NII/Share and NAV/Share growth on a year-over-year basis. The ATM program raised nearly $13M in Q3 '20.

Like other BDCs, HRZN has had negative unrealized gains on its portfolio in 2020. It had -$16.83M in unrealized gains in Q1-3 '20, vs. -$2.62M in Q1-3 '20.

Undistributed Income rose to $.45 in Q3 '20, vs. $.29 in Q3 '19:

Q3 2020 Highlights:

HRZN funded four loans totaling $16M, and had liquidity events from five portfolio companies during Q3 '20. Prepayments totaled ~$43M. Liquidity events for Horizon may consist of the sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees.

HRZN's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was 15.1%.

Its debt portfolio consisted of 34 secured loans with an aggregate fair value of $298.9M. In addition, the company's total warrant, equity and other investments in 69 portfolio companies had an aggregate fair value of $12.9M.

HRZN has $96M in its committed backlog, with $60M committed to current life science portfolio companies as they meet key milestone value drivers in their development. In addition, management added $77M in new awarded and approved transactions to the backlog in October. HRZN's pipeline of new opportunities is $372M.

Monthly Distributions:

Management already declared the monthly distributions for December, January, and February in early November. They've maintained a $.10 monthly payout since December 2016. Prior to that it was $.115/month for the previous three years.

HRZN's trailing 12-month coverage factor is 1.14X as of 9/30/20, vs. 1.22X as of 6/30/20, based upon NII/share of $1.42. HRZN's monthly payouts have typically been well covered by Net Investment Income, vs. a combo of NII and capital gains, that other BDC's utilize.

Valuations:

At its 11/19/20 closing price of $11.85, HRZN was selling at a premium of ~6% over its NAV/share of $11.17, or a P/Book of 1.06X. The broad BDC industry average for P/Book remained lower, at .95X.

It has a much smaller market cap, of just $219M, vs. an industry average of $1.36B, with a similar yield of 10%.

It looks cheaper than industry averages on a Price/NII/Share and EV/EBIT basis:

Profitability and Leverage:

HRZN's ROA, ROE, and EBIT Margin, while its Debt/NAV leverage is a bit lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 9/30/20, HRZN had more than $104M in available liquidity, including cash of $56.9M, and $47.3M in funds available under existing credit facility commitments, and ~$200M of available capacity to support its portfolio companies and to make additional investments.

(HRZN site)

