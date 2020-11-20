KNDI has risen over 100% in just over a week on EV euphoria as well as news of state incentive approval in Texas.

Kandi Technologies (KNDI) has seen its share price more than double in just over a week, as euphoria from main Chinese EV players boiled over to other EV and EV related names. Kandi is continuing to prepare the launch of its entry-level EVs, the K23 and K27, and the development of the off-road vehicle and EV parts segments. Kandi still has yet to show significant revenue share from the two entry level EVs, as revenues remain focused in EV parts and off-road vehicles; the massive rally in shares has led to a potentially sharp increase in short interest, which could be sparking a mini short squeeze.

The EV market has extreme growth potential and remains heavily fragmented with startups and legacy makers alike fighting for market share. However, Kandi had lost footing in China due to a subsidy scandal back in 2016, and is now climbing its way back up the ladder with its entry-level EVs, priced at $27,499 and $17,499, respectively, for the K23 and K27.

Those price points are down $2,500 from original listing prices with that amount as a 'discount' for the first 1,000 customers. Recently, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved a state subsidy of $2,500, meaning that buyers can potentially pay as little as $7,499 for the K23 after state and federal incentives.

This will be the most-affordable EV in America so far, although this extreme affordability is built into a lack of performance relative to typical ICE and other EV vehicles. Kandi's battery provides a range of 59 miles for the higher-priced K27 and 111 miles for the K23, and battery charging times range from 7 to 7.5 hours. Top speed is also just 63 to 70 mph, making these cars suited for more short distance, same-city driving, not as much for long, interstate commutes.

Kandi also has similar entry-level vehicles slated for the Chinese market through its Fengsheng Automotive subsidiary. The Maple 30X, a four-door compact SUV, is available for RMB$68,800 ($9,825 USD) with a premium model available for RMB$82,800 ($11,825 USD). The model has an express charging feature - 80% charge in 30 minutes - and a 190-mile range. The 60V is the second model, featuring Kandi's battery-swapping technology; it has been recently approved for subsidies and is not yet on the market.

Yet even with these new developments, Kandi has yet to show EV vehicle revenues at a substantial degree as deliveries are expected to start during Q4, rather relying on EV parts and its wide off-road vehicle line-up to drive revenues. With the pandemic, operations were impacted, and Kandi has seen revenues down ~42% YoY for Q3, and down 14% on a TTM basis.

Kandi still has much to prove, as the entry-level EV market provides a large customer base, but revenue generation from other segments needs to recover; it's possible that Kandi finds strengths in deliveries due to the price attractiveness of the two vehicles. If deliveries prove to be solid, revenues could find a way to $250 million by 2022, as sales in the two vehicles could net anywhere from $35 to $55 million.

Yet this rally stemming from euphoria in the EV sector as a whole has put shares in an interesting position - set for another consecutive record close, although still quite far off the YTD high of $17.40. Data from ORTEX suggests that Kandi could be seeing a probable short squeeze at the moment, as shares continue to push higher.

Exchange reported short interest has remained flat over the last two reporting periods, at around 7.6 million shares, for ~16.6% of the free float. That has gradually risen from the 4.8 million short in July, at 10.4% of the free float.

Currently, estimated short interest sits at 9.5 million shares, although it's likely that actual short interest is a bit shy of that figure. About 29% of the free float is on loan, up 3 percentage points from last week. Yet the main point of interest is that estimated short interest, as it's risen substantially as this mini rally has panned out. The pullback in short interest after the sharp estimated increase signals a potential miniature short squeeze.

Days to cover has ticked up to ~3, even with the spikes in volume associated with the rally, so the past few days could have sent shorts scrambling, given that many of the positions look to have been opened from $5 to $7, with some from August higher than $9. Therefore, short positions could be in some deep losses, so covering in the last few days is likely.

However, Kandi still hasn't proven much with revenues or revenue growth, as its operations with EV parts felt impacts from the pandemic. YTD revenues still remain down YoY. Positive news regarding state incentives in Texas reducing the effective purchase price of the K23 and K27 likely played a part in some of the rally, yet the euphoria spilling over from the broader EV sector also contributed to this. Given the magnitude and duration of the rally, a short squeeze could also have been in play, as days to cover has still averaged ~3 even as volume has risen. Short interest data down could point to some prior short positions being covered as shares continue to rise, putting shares on a precarious level as short interest likely still remains elevated, and a quick pullback has potential to arise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.