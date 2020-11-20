IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) CEO Jeff Schlarbaum on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IEC Electronics Corp (NASDAQ:IEC) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Jeff Schlarbaum

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. First off, let me say, I hope this call finds everyone staying safe and healthy. This pandemic has been a long haul, and I know we're all looking forward to an eventual return to some normalcy.

Now let me turn the call over to our business. Our fourth quarter closed out a strong year for IEC. Revenues for the quarter of $46.4 million kept us firmly above our latest internal quarterly benchmark target of $45 million. We achieved solid gross margin of 14.5% of sales, and we delivered net income of $1.9 million or $0.18 per basic and diluted share.

Stepping away for a moment from the fourth quarter and looking at the big picture, at the start of fiscal 2020, we reaffirmed our three primary goals: one, to drive double-digit organic growth for the year; two, to continue to achieve industry-leading margins; and three, to return to generating operating cash flow. And I'm pleased to report on all three, we delivered. In any given year, I believe the results we posted would have represented significant progress. However, given all the economic and health challenges faced by our country, our achievements are all that more notable because they occurred during this global pandemic. Our ability to achieve these results is a credit to our employees who continue to execute our strategy through adverse circumstances that this year presented and is also a testament to our reputation as a premier electronic manufacturing services partner for life-saving and mission critical products.

We closed the fiscal year with a solid backlog of $194.5 million, derived from a diverse range of customers and programs. And more importantly, it represents a $180.2 million of unfulfilled demand expected to ship within the next 12 months. I point this out because while backlog at fiscal year-end 2019 was $212 million, just $151 million was expected to ship in the 12-month period following the 2019 fiscal year-end. The 19% year-over-year increase in our 12-month backlog makes us confident in our belief that we will once again continue to drive double-digit organic growth for the upcoming fiscal year.

As many of you know, a primary focus of ours over the past few years has been to improve and sharpen our sales strategy by focusing on end markets that embrace our 100% U.S. based manufacturing model and on customers who highly value our unique, vertically integrated service model. Our ability to evaluate and quickly shift priorities as projects progress, and our dedication to the highest quality customer service and executional excellence in manufacturing highly complex and highly engineered products, reaffirming our sales focus combined with a growing marketplace recognition of our capabilities has driven customer interest from both existing customers looking to expand the relationships with IEC as well as new customers.

In one example, we were pleased this past March to announce that we had been awarded a low-rate initial production, multiyear contract valued at $15 million from a top global defense contractor. However, prior to commencing initial deliveries, the customer increased the contract award by an additional $10 million. This was a brand-new customer for us. And while we realized minimal revenue from the initial phase of the contract during fiscal 2020, we anticipate we'll generate significant revenue from this contract as production ramps up during fiscal 2021.

In addition to our top line growth and substantial bookings throughout the fiscal 2020, we begin generating meaningful levels of operating cash flow. For the fiscal year, operating cash flow was $15 million, reflecting a significant swing year-over-year of $25 million from fiscal 2019, when we were consuming cash to support our continued backlog growth, primarily associated with investments in inventory.

As we move forward in fiscal 2021, we believe we are competitively positioned to continue to capture market share and drive continued organic revenue growth. We believe our vertically integrated advanced in-house capabilities enable us to efficiently control the cost, the quality and the lead times associated with the critical components required to support our custom manufacturing processes, while our exclusive U.S. footprint allows us to have better control, managing our customers risks associated with intellectual property protections. Our ability to deliver and surpass customer expectations has strengthened our reputation and as an exceptionally capable and reliable electronic manufacturing services provider that has enabled us to attract and win opportunities with a more diverse customer base, earning the trust of many of them to the point that they're outsourcing larger, more complex programs to us.

For customers looking for the highest levels of product quality, just-in-time delivery and extraordinarily responsive customer service, we believe our U.S. manufacturing solutions are the best options, and we've leveraged our ability to consistently and capably deliver on these important elements to continue to win new contracts and grow our customer base.

However, we're always looking to improve our capabilities. And to that end, during the fourth quarter, we announced the purchase of an 86,000 square foot facility in Rochester, New York. We believe this new facility will serve as a key building block, establishing a prominent Rochester area campus that provides us access to a broader labor pool, which we expect will alleviate some of the workforce expansion constraints we have experienced in the past. Our goal is to consolidate our specialty metals operation from its current Rochester location and combined it with an expanded electronic assembly operation. We believe this new facility will provide an ideal footprint and location to support our growing customer demand, and more importantly, provide us with the ability to recruit skilled resources across the entire Rochester region, addressing a critical need to support anticipated ongoing double-digit organic growth during fiscal 2021 and beyond.

Speaking of new facilities, we also expect to open our new headquarters facility in New York soon and anticipate that we will commence the move-in process starting in January 2021. Our plan is to move into the new building in a series of stages to minimize any disruptions, and we're excited about the layout of a custom-designed state-of-the-art facility, which we believe will enhance our manufacturing flow and produce operational efficiencies. The state-of-the-art facility, combined with our newly purchased facility in Rochester, are expected to serve as enhanced selling features to our potential customers, while also improving our appeal to new employee candidates considering joining our talented team.

Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, IEC experienced both operational and financial successes in fiscal 2020. We're energized by our performance throughout the year, including our ability to exceed our internal $45 million revenue goal for two consecutive quarters. While doing so, we also delivered industry-leading gross margins and improved profitability.

Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities to meet the high complexity manufacturing needs of our customers, who rely on IEC as an electronic manufacturing services provider for their life saving, mission-critical and highly engineered products. And we intend to continue to capture market share and diversify and grow our customer base.

Now, I will turn the call over to Tom to provide more detail around our fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal 2020 financial performance. Tom?

Tom Barbato

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $46.4 million, an increase of 5.7% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.7 million compared to gross profit of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross margin was 14.5% of sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to gross margin of 14.6% of sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Selling and administrative expenses increased slightly to $3.8 million and decreased as a percentage of sales to 8.2% as compared to $3.7 million and 8.4% of sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The company recorded net income of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $1.8 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

To build on what Jeff noted earlier, during the quarter, we generated operating cash flow of $7.3 million compared to operating cash flow usage of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Now looking at the results for the full year fiscal 2020. Revenue increased 16.4% to $182.7 million compared to $157 million in the prior fiscal year. Growth was primarily driven by an increase in sales in the aerospace and defense sector of $14.4 million, and an increase in sales in the medical sector of $14.1 million.

Looking at our market sectors for fiscal 2020, we saw revenue distribution of aerospace and defense at 60%, medical at 26% and industrial at 14%. The aerospace and defense sector saw a net increase of $14.4 million in comparison to fiscal 2019, primarily driven by ramping of production for certain customers, increases in demand with other customers offset by reductions in revenue related to disengaging with certain customers, programs ending and customer delays.

Sales in the medical sector increased $14.1 million, primarily related to new programs ramping with an existing customer, which resulted in a $17.5 million increase in revenue as well as increased demand in a variety of other customers. These increases were partially offset by programs ending for various customers.

Industrial sector sales decreased by $2.8 million, primarily due to products on hold at two customers, fluctuations in demand and programs ending. Gross profit in fiscal 2020 was $24.1 million or 13.2% of sales compared to gross profit of $21.6 million or 13.8% of sales in fiscal 2019. Gross margin for the full year fiscal 2020 was adversely impacted by a onetime inventory write-down of $1 million in the fiscal first quarter related to reorganization activities at an end customer in the medical sector. Adjusting for this onetime charge, adjusted gross profit was $25.1 million or 13.7% of sales. Please refer to the reconciliation tables provided in the press release issued this morning for further information regarding this non-GAAP measure.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased slightly at $14 million or 7.7% of sales in fiscal 2020 as compared to $14.1 million or 9% of sales in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses was primarily due to professional fees, offset by higher employee-related costs.

Net income for fiscal 2020 was $6.8 million or $0.65 per basic and $0.63 per diluted share as compared to net income of $4.7 million or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share for fiscal 2019. Adjusted for the impact of the first quarter onetime inventory reserve, adjusted net income was $7.5 million or $0.72 per basic and $0.70 per diluted share. Please see the reconciliation tables included in the press release issued this morning for further information regarding these non-GAAP measures.

For fiscal 2020, we generated $15 million in operating cash flow from operations compared to cash flow used by operating activities last year of $10.5 million, an improvement of $25.5 million year-over-year.

Now looking at our balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains strong in fiscal 2020 with $38.4 million in working capital and $39.1 million in stockholders' equity. You'll see that inventory at the end of fiscal 2020 was $51.4 million compared to $44.3 million at the end of fiscal 2019. We continue to see a willingness on the part of our customers to help mitigate the risks associated with ongoing component shortages. And as a result, customer deposits grew to $19.8 million at September 30, 2020, in comparison to $13.2 million at September 30, 2019 despite $17.8 million of deposits being consumed within the fiscal year.

Finally, just to reiterate what Jeff mentioned earlier, we closed the fiscal year with backlog of $194.5 million, with $180.2 million of that backlog expected to ship within the next 12 months. Backlog at fiscal year-end 2019 was slightly higher at $212 million, but just $151.3 million was expected to ship within the 12-month period following the end of fiscal 2019. So this 19.1 increase -- 19.1% increase in 12-month backlog deliver -- backlog deliverable within 12 months at fiscal year-end 2020 is encouraging as we continue into fiscal 2021.

With that, I'll turn it back to Jeff.

Jeff Schlarbaum

All right. Great. Thank you, Tom. Fiscal 2020 was a strong year for IEC, one where we proved our ability to grow our leadership position as a premier electronic manufacturing solutions provider for highly complex products and highly regulated industries. Despite the economic and public health challenges the world has experienced throughout the majority of this calendar year, we were able to deliver on our three primary goals of driving double-digit organic growth, continuing to achieve industry-leading margins and generating solid operating cash flow. We believe we are uniquely positioned for continued progress in fiscal 2021. And we're intent on winning new customers and program awards as we advance our reputation as a vertically integrated provider of 100% U.S.-based manufacturing for life-saving and mission critical products.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to the operator for any questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Chris Sakai with Singular. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Sakai

I had a question on -- I know you guys hit your three goals for the year and congrats. Just was wondering, are you guys going to come out with goals for 2021? And if so, when?

Jeff Schlarbaum

Yes. So I would say, Chris, a continuation of 2020 is what we expect for 2021. I've continued to reaffirm that we've put a business model in place that should consistently generate double-digit growth, and we delivered that for the last couple of years, despite some of the challenges in the macro market. And we're poised to continue to carry that forward into 2021. Margins, we've been ahead of our class and delivering industry-leading margins. And so again, we believe that we'll be well positioned to preserve our leadership position in margin performance.

And then lastly, again, a year ago -- this time a year ago, we were saying that we've invested a lot in of cash and acquiring the materials and investing in the demand we were seeing. But we expected that finally in 2020 that we will start to convert that investment into operating cash. And so that was the third goal that we put forth, and we achieved that as well. So I believe that as we look forward into 2021, we'll be able to continue to deliver operating cash flow. So maybe not specifically the exact data points that you want to see in terms of go-forward goals, but I think those are the ones that we believe are most important double-digit growth, solid industry-leading margins and continuing to generate cash flow. And so that's what we have in-store for 2021.

Chris Sakai

Okay. Great. And then just a question I had on the purchase of the Rochester facility. Is this -- what are the costs associated with this? Are they large? Or how should we look at that? And will it improve margin?

Jeff Schlarbaum

So here's a couple of ways to look at it. One, I have a metals -- precision metals operation that's a stand-alone business in the Rochester area today. So we will be exiting that facility. So we'll eliminate the overhead associated with that operation, and we're going to move it into the new building that we purchased. So that's pretty much of a wash. We'll just trade one for another.

In terms of the balance of that operation, there'll be some initial start-up costs that will put some modest pressure on margins. However, what I can say is that this is an investment in continued growth. And one of the challenges that we've had with our business is that, we're having endless supply of skill, talent at the ready when customers bring new programs forward. So this facility will allow us to gain access to a much broader talent market and invest in the skill development and bench strength. So we'll be able to sustain what we have certainly demonstrated so far, which is driving industry-leading growth. And so there'll be a modest investment this year to put in place that safety net. But that safety net is going to allow us to continue to grow for the foreseeable future and very strongly. So yes, we're pretty excited about it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Shawn Boyd with Next Mark Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Shawn Boyd

Can you hear me okay?

Jeff Schlarbaum

I can hear you fine.

Shawn Boyd

Great. Congrats on the quarter and the year, gentlemen. If I could, you called out the large award from defense contractor. I think it was $15 million that escalated to $25 million, but actually didn't generate any material revenues this year. Did that push out possibly? Was that supposed to ramp in the September quarter?

Jeff Schlarbaum

No, it really didn't. No. It was a program that we've been in talks with this particular company for a long time. The lead times associated with many of the components that have been designed into the product had pretty significant lead times. So we really only anticipated building some very early-stage qualification units in the prior fiscal year, and we really didn't vision any production. So it's pretty much on schedule, to be honest with you. So we were probably surprised that we were able to actually improve some of the component lead times to deliver some of the early assemblies last fiscal quarter, but no. The balance of the qualification work is finishing up, and we'll be pivoting soon to ramps in production. So we're pretty excited about the prospects of getting to a production cruising altitude here over the next couple of quarters.

Shawn Boyd

Got it. That's good to hear, Jeff. So that would be a material contribution to revenues here in the December quarter or March? When do we start to see that really kick in?

Jeff Schlarbaum

Yes, I would say -- I would look at it from a calendar perspective that we finish up all the sort of qualification and early phase deliveries for test and approval this quarter. And then we start to pivot to a ramp in production in calendar Q1 and then get into steady -- higher volumes of steady production preceding quarters from there.

Shawn Boyd

Got it. Okay. And on the -- switching gears over to the 12-month backlog for a second here. The 19% growth, great to see. And what I'm wondering is, you're covering more and more of your forward 12 months, right? So specifically -- and please correct me if I'm wrong on the math here. But now we're, I don't know, 80%, 85% covered. A year ago, we were sort of 80% to 83% covered going in. A year before that, we were in the high 70s. So each year is getting a little bit better visibility. Can you just give us a little more color on that? Is that just the shift and going more towards medical? Is it better, larger customers? What's helping you there?

Jeff Schlarbaum

Yes. I think it's -- first of all, I mean it's a testament to continuing to build on a strong customer foundation where we see reoccurring revenue from programs that have reached some levels of maturity, and then we're expanding into new programs with those customers that are layering on top of it. And then we're layering in some new customers in addition to that. And so I think one of it's just a byproduct of continuing to grow a diversified base of customers and programs and generating consistently increasing demand.

The hard thing to predict, as I said probably a year ago, is we started to see longer-term bookings. And if you look back three years ago and earlier, pretty much the entire backlog was inside of 12 months. And for the first time in the nontrivial way last year, we saw a fair bit of our backlog actually spill beyond -- well beyond a year. And so I think we'll see some fluctuations in the backlog numbers as customer re-ups for another two years on a significant program and that increases the backlog, and it's hard for me to predict when that's going to happen. So I really think it's important that as we think about backlog, we all start looking at it more and more as to what's convertible in the next 12 months. And that's really more of a proxy of what we're likely to look like revenue-wise into the future, at least into the intermediate future. So it's been a steady linear growth, Shawn, year-over-year in that 12-month backlog, and this is just another extension of that. So I just think it's a sign of maturity and continued progress of securing demand.

Shawn Boyd

Got it. Okay. And not to put words in your mouth, but looking at the 19% backlog -- 12-month backlog growth versus our target for simply double-digit growth, it seems like there's a pretty good amount of kind of opportunity there or potential headroom. Is that the way to

Jeff Schlarbaum

Gives me a lot of confidence that, we should be able to continue to produce at double-digit rates. Absolutely.

Shawn Boyd

Yes. Okay. Moving down the CapEx for a second. Obviously, this would be -- it seems like a bigger year with the transition into the new facility and then, of course, this Rochester ad, it was just separate from that. Just maybe if you could, Tom, if you could give us a feel, you spent $6 million this year. Does that come down in 2021? And if so, kind of how far? Can you help us on that.

Tom Barbato

No. I mean there's additional investments required to stand up both the new facility as well as our new headquarters facility here in New York. And I would just say that if you look back at the history and what we did in '18 and '19, spend levels were lower than we probably would have expected. And some of that is because we wanted to -- relative to upgrading some of our equipment, we wanted to do it in concert with moving because with many of our programs, we have to go through a validation process with our customers. So we didn't want to introduce new equipment, have to validate, then move and have to validate again. So we're kind of lining those things up so that we only have to do it once. And if you go back and look at the history, you'll see that those fiscal years were fairly light from an investment standpoint, and will be offset by the investments we made last year and the investments we'll continue to make this year. But over the period, I think we're really going to be in a nice position with our equipment platform, having the two facilities, and then also Albuquerque to complement things. And as Jeff mentioned earlier, just positions us well for growth going forward.

Shawn Boyd

Got it. Okay. Last question for me. As you make the transition over to the new facility, and I know it might be early to ask this, but I'm going to ask it anyway. Are you opening the door to maybe some prospects that we weren't in the past? Are they looking at this and saying, well, now this is capable of the program that I need?

Jeff Schlarbaum

Yes, I think there's going to be positive consequences associated with the new building that we completely haven't comprehended yet. I think when we're just starting to envision what it will be like hosting customer visits in this new state-of-the-art facility, that's custom-designed to not only produce best-in-class execution, but also demonstrate to customers that we have tremendous horsepower, both technically to support their innovations, but the capacity to continue to support new programs. And I think we're going to be the benefactors of that. In some respects today, they come into older facility, I see that we're very capable, maybe it's not apparent visually on how that type of setup scales for a particular customer. And the new building that all goes away. You walk to the front door and you see all the horsepower and you see the custom design, and you see it built for speed. I think it's going to provide new opportunities for us. When, where and how fast it comes, hard for me to say, but we've had a pretty good track record of growing the business, and I think this will only help it.

Unidentified Analyst

Dave Shear here. I was just wondering how we were doing with any of the testing business? Is that growing?

Jeff Schlarbaum

Yes. Good question, Dave. Good morning and nice to talking to you. So we have -- what you're referring to is our analytical and testing laboratory out in Albuquerque, New Mexico operation. We achieved some unique industry certifications a little over a year ago. And in 2020, we started to ramp up production for the lab. We're continuing to bring that service to our customers. It's a long serve -- it's a long sales cycle. I think I've talked about it before, there's different types of component testing. And so we're certified for sort of the entry-level component testing today, but we're also investing in the mid to higher level testing. And customers really want a one-stop solution where they not only can do the entry-level testing, but the mid and higher end testing, all with one supplier. So it's going to ramp over time, but probably ramp a little slower than we had anticipated because our customers really want a one-stop shop, and we've got a portion of it today, which has been a good start. But it probably will take us the balance of this year to really get that next level of expertise that we can then drive the sales in a more needle-moving manner.

Jeff Schlarbaum

Well, great. First, I'd like to say thank you, everyone, for calling in. We wish everyone continued health and safety as we continue to work through the challenges associated with the global pandemic. Thank you for your continued interest in IEC, and we look forward to speaking with everyone again next quarter.

