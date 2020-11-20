H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is one of two chemical companies that are on the Dividend Kings list. The other Dividend King is Stepan Company (SCL), which I wrote about last week. Both companies are among the smaller Dividend Kings by market capitalization. H.B. Fuller also ranks highly in my Dividend Power ranking of the Dividend Kings due to high earnings growth, decent dividend growth, low payout ratio, and relatively low valuation. On the other hand, H.B. Fuller is a very volatile stock with low yield. Additionally, leverage is high due to several acquisitions including a large one of Royal Adhesives & Sealants for $1.6 billion in 2017. Despite the negatives, H.B. Fuller is worth looking at due to the consistent dividend growth and decent dividend safety. That said, the stock is not undervalued at the moment. Hence, I am neutral on the stock at the moment.

Overview of H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller was founded in 1887 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Today, H.B. Fuller is a market leader in adhesives. The company realigned its business in 2020 and now operates in three global business units: Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives (HHC), Construction Adhesives (CA), and Engineering Adhesives (EA). HHC focuses on packaging, tissue & towel, and health & beauty. CA focuses on flooring and roofing. EA focuses on aerospace, electronics, RV and technical textiles, transportation, insulating glass, and woodworking. Most of H.B. Fuller's brands are probably not well known since their market is not the consumer. However, the brand that most consumers will know is GorillaPro or Gorilla Glue. Other brands include Swift, Advantra, Clarity, Sesame, TEC, Foster, Rakoll, Rapidex, Full-Care, Thermonex, Silaprene, Eternabond, Cilbond, and TONSAN. Total revenue was $2,897 million in 2019.

H.B. Fuller Revenue Growth and Margins

H.B. Fuller is growing organically but also by acquisitions. This has allowed the company to attain about 6% market share in the global market. The company's organic growth is generated by innovation supported by R&D spending that is about 3.7% of total revenue. However, the main story for H.B. Fuller's growth is acquisitions. The company has acquired numerous companies around the world to expand into other markets and also geographically. The list of acquisitions includes Plexbond Quimica S/A (Brazil) in 2013, ProSpec Construction Products (U.S.) in 2014, TONSAN Adhesive (CHINA) in 2014, Continental Products (Kenya) in 2015, Advanced Adhesives (Australia and NZ) in 2016, Cyberbond (U.S and Europe) in 2016, Wisdom Adhesives (U.S.) in 2017, Royal Adhesives & Sealants (U.S.) in 2017, Adecol Ind Quimica (Brazil) in 2017, Ramapo Sales and Marketing (U.S.) in 2019, and Dalton Holdings (U.S.) in 2019.

Most of these acquisitions are bolt on ones to fill out a product line or market. However, the Royal acquisition was transformative due to the size (largest in company history), debt, potential for merger synergies, and the $735 million boost to annual sales. The acquisition also let H.B. Fuller move into more specialized adhesive markets.

The chart below shows that revenue growth has been trending up over the past decade. But operating income and profitability have been more volatile as have margins. So, despite the rise in revenue, profitability is about the same as it was a decade ago. This points to the dependence of chemical companies on overall economic growth.

H.B. Fuller is sensitive to the economic cycle. During the Great Recession, sales and earnings fell. The company has also suffered from a downturn in sales and earnings during the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, the company has exposure to market segments that are performing well during the pandemic, particularly in HHC. The chart below shows which end markets are doing well and which are adversely impacted during the pandemic.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Growth and Safety

H.B. Fuller is a Dividend King having paid a growing dividend for 51 straights years. The company is overshadowed by the larger Dividend Kings due to its small size and low yield. But still, in the past 10-years, the dividend growth rate was 8.9% and in the past 5-years, the dividend growth rate was 6.7%. The forward dividend is $0.65 per share giving a dividend yield of 1.26%.

H.B. Fuller's dividend safety is solid from the perspective of earnings and cash flow. The one sore spot is debt but with caveat that debt is being reduced as is leverage. The forward payout ratio is about 25%, which is much lower than the 65% that I use as a cut off for dividend safety considerations.

From a cash flow perspective, the dividend is also well covered. In the LTM operating cash flow was $302 million. Capital expenditures were $93 million given free cash flow of $209 million. The dividend required about $33 million in the LTM giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 16%. This is an excellent value in my opinion and well below my criterion of 70% for this metric.

Debt has increased for H.B. Fuller due to the acquisitive strategy. A decade ago, net debt was about $117 million, and it peaked in 2017 at $2,258 million due to the Royal Adhesives & Sealants acquisition. Since then, net debt and leverage have come down as long-term debt has been paid off. At the end of 2019, net debt was $1,867 million and at the end of Q3 2020, net debt was $1,858 million. Similarly, the leverage ratio was a very conservative 0.89X 10-years ago. After the Royal acquisition it spiked to 10.07X, a very high value. It went down to 4.72X by end of 2019 and at end of Q3 2020 was 4.49X. Interest coverage was also poor at 3X or less at the time of the acquisition but has since improved to nearly 9X. H.B. Fuller can pay its obligations at the moment, but the high leverage ratio indicates that the company may have too much debt. That said, the company only has a secured term loan maturing in 2024 providing some cushion.

H.B. Fuller's Valuation

H.B. Fuller is trading at an earnings multiple of about 19.9X at the moment based on consensus 2020 earnings of $2.60 per share. I think that 16X is a reasonable long-term multiple, which is slightly below the average over the past decade. We discount the multiple due to the high debt and leverage. At the current earnings estimate and a 16X fair value multiple estimate, we get a fair value price of $41.60 based on consensus earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15X and 17X, I obtain a fair value range from $39 to $44.20. The current stock price is ~116% to ~132% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$51.48 suggesting that the stock is very overvalued at the moment.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $39 $41.60 $44.20 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 132% 124% 116%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $54.29. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $52 assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 3%. We use a lower value for growth rate than the trailing averages due to the high debt and focus on deleveraging by the company. An average of these three models is ~$49.30, suggesting that H.B. Fuller is slightly overvalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller is one of two chemical companies that are Dividend Kings. The company is a relatively new one to the Dividend King list with 51 years of consecutive dividend growth. The focus on slow and steady growth in the past is likely what got H.B. Fuller to this point. But the company is now acquisitive and both debt and leverage are high, which are risks. The company is a major player in adhesives and is focused on high margin markets. The current valuation is high compared to the past 10-years. This and the high leverage keep me on the sidelines for now. I am neutral on H.B. Fuller.

