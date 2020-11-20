Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is getting bigger and bigger. This is a good thing provided that at some point the partnership will focus on delivering a model that works for unitholders as well. This entails a reliable progressive distribution policy (no more cuts/changes!) and a relentless focus on per unit metrics, in particular operating cash flow. To achieve this, management needs to work on its capital allocation policy. At the moment, it is all over the place, and, unfortunately, it has been like this for years. Hence the severe underperformance as investors don't really know what to expect.

Imagine a new NMM version 2.0 which generates consistent annual operating cash flow of $150 million, of which:

20-30% is allocated to distributions (progressive policy)

10-20% is opportunistically allocated to unit repurchases (to bridge the discount to NAV)

30-35% is used for acquiring vessels (for fleet renewal as well as growth purposes)

the balance to be allocated for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, maintenance capex, etc (i.e. whatever makes sense)

If this happens, and is combined with better corporate governance, at some point the market will reward the CEO and her team with a much higher valuation. Shipping is a commodity-type business, so a good capital allocation policy supported by cash flow visibility i.e. contracted cash flow with duration (medium to long term charter contracts) is the recipe for success. Simply focusing on the spot market doesn't really do the job, as earnings will be very volatile, which in turn doesn't help building a 'progressive' model. Unfortunately, dry bulk vessels aren't usually fixed for more than 1 or 2 years on period charters. The good news is that containerships are fixed on long-term contracts, in many instances with contracts exceeding 5 years, in some case 10+ years. Companies like Seaspan, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp (ATCO), and Costamare (CMRE) have played this game fairly well.

On 16 November 2020, NMM submitted a proposal to the board of directors of Navios Containers (NMCI) to acquire the outstanding common units of NMCI not already owned by NMM (note, NMM currently owns around 35% of NMCI). Once the merger has been completed, NMM will join the 'big league' in terms of fleet size (more than 80 vessels). In Q3 2020, NMM generated Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million while NMCI delivered EBITDA of $5.8 million. On a combined basis, Adjusted EBITDA can surpass $50 million per quarter ($200 million annualized) if the market picks up a bit. In such a scenario, annual operating cash flow can reach more respectable levels, in the $150+ million range, so that there is adequate room to focus on multiple priorities and deliver superior capital allocation supported by internally generated cash flow i.e. no need to raise equity unless it is done at a premium to NAV and for accretion purposes only (e.g. to fund an acquisition that instantly boosts per unit metrics).

The question as always is, will the CEO decide to focus on rewarding unitholders with a well-thought consistent plan or will it be more of the same? Some say that we will only see brighter days once the situation with Navios Holdings (NM) is properly resolved (NM is deeply underwater with negative NAV). Others fear that NMM will be abused, drowned by conflicts of interest. Others fear that NMM will become the new NM (NMCI has now been absorbed, will Navios Acquisition (NNA) be absorbed as well, or even Navios Logistics?). In my previous articles, I have expressed my concerns and reasons why I think NMM units are trading at severely depressed levels. To be fair, NMM has been a listed entity for around 15 years. Until 2015, things were going well. Then, fears about China slowing down and the oil crash depressed sentiment, exacerbated by Trump's trade war, and things have never been the same ever since. Now is the time for change. Will the CEO do the right thing? Or will it be more of the same? In my view, merging with NMCI is a step in the right direction. Personally, I would rather see NMM be a multi-sector play, like Ship Finance International (SFL):

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.