Gogo's (GOGO) financials, business model and market potential make it a prime target for acquisition and delisting by a private equity firm (PE firms). PE firms look for businesses that have a strong business model, meaning it can generate stable and positive cash flows, have potential to significantly increase earnings and have relatively less debt or can be levered up. Gogo will fulfill all three criteria once the commercial aviation segment (CA) is divested to Intelsat. Another factor in favor of the PE firms is that Gogo has not managed a single profitable quarter since its IPO in June 2013, making its shares very cheap. GTCR has already bought a stake of 14.9% in the company with the possibility of extending the stake a further 12% by Dec 2020, detailed later. Investing in the share now should generate positive returns by H1 2021. Investors would likely receive a premium if PE firms acquire it.

Gogo: Ideal target for PE acquisition

One of the key aspects PE firms look for is a strong business which has been weathered down due to poor management or some other cause that they can correct. Gogo's in flight communication system is an established technology, trusted by OEMs, airlines and airline owners cum operators. Gogo's ATG system is an established network of antennae towers across North America, data centers, and an optical fiber network connecting all these to the world wide web. Other than rollout of 5G next year, Gogo does not have any major planned capital expenditure. Thus, after acquiring Gogo, PE firms need not invest a lot of money to gain the returns. Instead they can do what they do best and that is manage the company well.

In its Q3 earnings call, Oakleigh Thorne, President & Chief Executive Officer, says that the primary goal of the company is to complete the Intelsat transaction, relaunching Gogo as a profitable communication provider and improving cash flow by lowering debt service. The first goal is all but completed barring a few regulatory approvals. During the call, Barry Rowan, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, said

We are continuing to manage expenses very tightly during this period. For reference, in the extremely unlikely event that the Intelsat transaction were to not close during 2021, we would manage the 2021 cash burn to be less than $40 million, based on the 16 cost management levers we have described on previous calls.

It is evident that the management has thought of and prepared for the possibility that the Intelsat transaction might not close before May 2021, which can be interpreted either positively or negatively. Either they are overcautious, planning for an almost completed deal with 6 months remaining, or there are inherent risks remaining in the approval process for the deal to go through. In either case, I believe that this transaction will be a critical point in Gogo's business history. If they succeed, then they have successfully eliminated some fat from their company, and if they do not succeed, then PE firms such as GTCR could swoop in to acquire Gogo for cheap and get to work on turning over the business, possibly starting by cutting off the CA segment altogether.

Regarding relaunching Gogo as a profitable communication provider, the goal is presented in a way to make the investor believe the great growth potential available to the company. Of course, there is immense growth potential and even a bigger market to capture in the in-flight connectivity business, but Gogo has not been successful in acquiring it for the past 14 years (ATG license acquired in 2006). More surprising is the fact that there weren't any other ATG providers in North America up until a few years ago. How are they going to do it now that there are a few other players entering the market. This again points to the possibility that PE firms could see Gogo as an asset to acquire, with a huge untapped market, growth potential and high returns on exiting the investment.

Finally, Gogo aims to improve their cash flow by reducing the debt service burden. I believe this target is achievable only after the Intelsat deal is completed. For years now, the BA segment has been the cash generating machine feeding the CA side of Gogo's business. After the CA segment is divested, Gogo can generate healthy positive cash flows. To aid further, a healthier cash flow will also enable Gogo to possibly refinance their debts to a lower interest rate. I am not entirely convinced by Barry Rowan's statement that because of the strength of capital markets, they will be able to refinance their debts but, a few quarters of healthy cash flow will definitely be seen positively by both banks and investors. In summary, if Gogo achieves this goal, then it will have spare cash flow available to them and that is exactly what a PE firm looks for. With spare cash flow PE firms can lever up the company even further in what is known as a Leveraged Buy Out (LBO), which further enhances the return of PE firm's equity investment.

Indications that Gogo is going private

There have been indications that I believe are strongly pointing to the possibility of GTCR Partners offering an acquisition deal to Gogo management after completion of the Intelsat deal. Firstly, GTCR purchased 14.9% of Gogo stock for approximately $117 M using the limited partners' capital contributions. GTCR will not invest in a company where they cannot book high returns profitably. I am not saying that all the deals made by GTCR must have a high return, rather, I am just of the opinion that before investing $117 M of the limited partners' capital, GTCR would have done a thorough due diligence into the possibility of extracting returns from the investment. Secondly, GTCR owns approximately $105 M of 2022 convertible notes, which have fulfilled the criteria for conversion in Q3 2020 and hence can be converted to common stock in Q4 2020.

Source : Q3 SEC filing

Gogo has the option of choosing how the conversion is made. They can choose to convert entirely in cash or stock or a mix of both. As per the statement in the recently released Q3 quarterly filings, if a conversion is claimed, then they would pay up to the principal amount in cash and any excess would be given as stock. As per the current trading price of Gogo's stock, this would enable GTCR to raise their share in Gogo by another 12%.

Source : Q3 SEC filing

In the Q3 earnings call, as an answer to an analyst's question about the BA segment's ability to remain independent, the President & Chief Executive Officer said the following

Yes, I think it does have enough scale to remain independent, because it's very cash flow generative and it can invest in developing highly specialized products rate niche market. So I think it can remain independent. Obviously there are a lot of strategic players who would love to own it, so that's always a good thing. We are focused on driving shareholder value, and in the end, we will do whatever we think optimizes that. So when we don't have any -- right now, we're planning to stay a public company and manage ourselves, as we sort of outlined and so there is no change in that plan. But it could change over time.

This statement clearly demonstrates that the management is open to the idea of getting acquired, knows of strategic players who would love to own it and would welcome a deal if it were to drive shareholder value. Now, it seems that management has made up its mind about possible deals in the future. This could be my way of looking at it and surely, as an independent statement this does not hold grounds but looking at it in combination with other happenings makes me think about the future of Gogo.

Future expectation in share price movement

Irrespective of whether any PE firm acquires Gogo or not, I believe the stock is a buy because

The goals set by the management will transform the company into a cash flow positive asset, continually reducing leverage leading optimized capital structure and thus higher value. In case the company is acquired by a PE firm, the investors holding the stock at that time will receive a premium on top of the stock price.

To protect your investment, investors must keep a keen eye on the progress of the ongoing Intelsat deal and any material disclosure regarding conversion of notes or further acquisition by GTCR.

Conclusion

Gogo has a strong business model with a well-established network of air to ground facilities in the North American region. Over the years, the cash generating BA segment had been feeding the cash flow negative CA segment. But, once the CA segment is divested to Intelsat (expected by May 2021) Gogo can focus on correcting its balance sheet i.e. reducing leverage, optimizing its capital structure and capturing the huge in-flight connectivity market. However, till the time Gogo achieves these targets, it is a prime candidate for acquisition and delisting by a PE firm. GTCR, a PE firm, has already acquired 14.9% stake in Gogo and also has $105 M of convertible notes, which, if converted, will increase GTCR's stake by another 12%. In both the cases, the stock is a buy. In case of PE firm acquisition the gains will be realized faster and in case the company progresses to complete their targets, the investment will be long term in nature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.