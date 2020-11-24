As the airline industry remains in a challenging spot, we are currently focusing on how the defense side of Boeing’s (BA) operations is performing, and we also have started to navigate more into coverage of the defense industry and have even developed a Defense Contracts Monitor that currently sports more than 1,250 contracts for Boeing and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and we are preparing to add more companies to our monitor.

Source: Boeing

For investors, Boeing’s defense side became more interesting due to the significant delays on the Boeing 737 MAX recertification and reduced production and delivery rates on passenger wide body models due to COVID-19. So, for cash inflow, Boeing does depend on the defense business. Some Boeing investors have looked at contract awards to detect signs of strength, while some Boeing critiques have used the contract awards to make a point about the government keeping Boeing alive by awarding it contracts to hand over cash. I believe that the contracts awards shouldn’t be seen as a way to keep Boeing afloat as the primary way to support the defense industry has been accelerated progress payments on existing contracts.

In this report, I will have a look at the defense contracts Boeing received during the month of October. If you want to read the September report, you can find it here. This report is based on the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor, a tool that we’ve developed allowing users to slice data in any way they want to gain better insight in defense contract awards.

Boeing Defense bags military derivative aircraft orders

Figure 1: Boeing Defense contracts September 2020 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

After adding $2.9B in contracts in September with $550 million in funds obliged at time of award, October contracts value were lower as Boeing added $1B in contracts with $434.2 million in funds obligated on award. However, this is not a month-over-month change that tells us a lot.

Noteworthy was that over half of contract value was driven by military aircraft derived from commercial aircraft. The KC-46A received two big contracts. One $340 million contract exercised options for two KC-46A for Japan, while a second contract valued $150 million calls for the purchase of consumables. The second military derivative aircraft platform, the P-8A Poseidon based on the Boeing 737, received a $61 million contract exercising options for engine support for the Navy, Australia and Foreign Military Sales customers.

The second biggest contract platform was the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program, which aims to replace the Advanced Extremely High Frequency or AEHF constellation for military communications. The contract provides a prototype payload to develop hardware and software.

Boeing also received a contract for various other platforms including a contract for maintenance, rebuilding and technical services from the Navy for the UGM-133 Trident, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, a contract in support of the Apache helicopter and for the procurement of radomes for the F/A-18.

Month over month, we saw an decrease in contracted value of $1.9B driven by the $2.2B small-diameter bomb contract that Boeing received last month. The US accounted for roughly 60% of the contracted value, followed by 34% from Japan and 6% from Foreign Military Sales.

Last year Boeing received $0.3B in contracts and $1.2B in the year before that. So the $1B in contract awards seems to be quite OK for an October month. Funds obligated at award also increased to $434 million compared to $121 million last year, but down from $750 million in 2018.

Year-to-date for the January-October period we saw contract awards shrink from $48.8B last year to $35.1B this year. That should serve as another indication that Boeing hasn’t been stuffed with additional contracts to keep it afloat amid the pandemic. For the same timeframe, obligated funds declined to $8.6B compared to $12B and $14B in 2019 and 2019.

Conclusion

Boeing received $2B in defense and services contracts in October marking a month-over-month decrease. While it's interesting and important to monitor the monthly contract awards, sequential changes in my view do not provide sufficient base to detect any trends.

For the year-to-date figures we are seeing a significant decline from 2019 levels, but more or less in line with 2018 levels while funds obligated have shown a downward trend. Boeing is getting some nice contracts to support current in-service platforms, but I’d like to see more contracts for future proof platforms such as the ESS contract it received this month.

Important to realize is that just like with the commercial aircraft business, defense and associated services have contract time frames spanning multiple years and generally revenues also will be recognized over that time frame. So, the contract awards we are seeing now do not translate directly into revenues nor do they actually offset the declines at Boeing Commercial Airplanes contrary to what many believe. Defense contracts are nice to observe during these challenging times, but it's really the accelerated progress payments as part of COVID-19 aid to defense industry corporations that are helping the cash to keep flowing in.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 35% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.