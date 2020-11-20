JPMorgan (JPM) has seen its share rise sharply since the major announcement around a vaccine, as investors begin to think about a normalizing economy. The positive vaccine news has also resulted in bond yields rising and spreads widening, two key components that help banks' stocks drive revenue and profits higher.

However, JPMorgan's stock may be getting ahead of itself and could be ready for a pullback of more than 9%. A vaccine may be slow to roll out, while it is unclear at this point how much damage will be caused to the economy over the next 6 months due to rising virus cases and a lack of stimulus. In fact, JPMorgan is now the first bank to forecast a potential first quarter contraction for US GDP.

Rising Yields

On the 10-year rate, yields have risen to roughly 85 basis points from around 50 basis points this summer. This has helped to lift the spread between US 10- and 2-year Treasuries. This rising spread is seen over time as a net positive for banks, and their revenue, because it helps to drive net interest income higher.

That same spread can also be used to help determine the health of the US economy. A rising spread suggests an improving US economy, while a contracting spread suggests the economy is heading towards a recession. Again, a wider spread can help a bank generate greater revenue and profit through additional lending.

The past two weeks' vaccine news has certainly helped give investors additional hope for normalization in the US economy, sending them to buying stocks that would benefit the most. The banks are certainly one of those groups, with JPMorgan being in the best position to benefit given its strong balance sheet.

However, the stock has now also has seen its price to tangible book value rise to around 1.8, its highest level since February. However, even though it is below its highs, that ratio is still relatively high when looking back over the past 10 years when it has an average price to tangible book ratio of around 1.5.

The stock is also the most expensive out of its peers on this very same metric. Whether the current metric is justified or not is hard to say. It is the highest in the group, and the bank does offer investors strong tangible book value growth in future years. Analysts currently estimate JPMorgan's tangible book value to rise by around 5% in 2022, which is the highest in the group.

Betting The Shares Fall

However, some traders do see the stock reversing and giving back some of these recent gains. On November 16, the open interest for the December 18 $115 puts open interest rose by around 9,000 contracts. The data shows that these puts were bought for about $3.50 per contract. Meanwhile, the calls for the same strike price and expiration date were sold for around $4.45 as part of a spread transaction. They took in a premium of around $0.95 per contract. It means the trader needs the stock to trade below $115 to earn a profit and keep the $0.95 per contract.

Weak Technicals

Additionally, an analysis of the chart shows that the stock may drop as well. The equity saw its RSI rise above 70 on November 9, indicating it was overbought. The last time this happened was on June 8, the last time the stock peaked. Also, the stock tested and failed at resistance around 119 and was able to push higher. This sets up a potential pullback for the stock and a decline to around $105, dropping about 8%. That would allow the stock to fill the technical gap that has formed.

There is no doubt that a Covid vaccine and an improving economic scenario can lift JPMorgan's stock over the long term; it doesn't mean the shares can't pullback over the short term.

