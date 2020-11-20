Below I will tell you why I already sold both and have swapped into buying more of the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO).

Also on Oct. 29, I recommended to my subscribers to buy the Liberty All Star Growth fund (ASG) at a $7.06 real time market price.

On Oct. 29, I recommended to my subscribers to buy the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETY) at $10.43 real time market price.

It's certainly been a robust market and just about everything has gone up, but the question is, were you ahead of the game before all of this happened?

I thought I would post some recent releases to my subscribers so that you can see what I have been recommending recently.

Let me make one thing clear first and foremost. The AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO), $23.37 real time market price, $26.59 NAV, -11.9% discount, 5.6% current market yield, is, without a doubt, the best opportunity I have seen in equity CEFs in some time.

I'll get more into that below, but first I would like to show you my two most recent recommendations to my subscribers. Both of these alerts were from Thursday, Oct. 29, and were actionable buy ideas:

Equity CEFs: Upgrading ASG Back To A Buy Oct. 29, 2020 12:23 PM ET - ASG Summary

The Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG) has shown good support around this $7 level and with an NAV up 19.4% YTD, I'm upgrading the fund while its down a bit.

Though I downgraded ASG about at this same $7.07 price months ago, I believe the recent market pullback has given an opportunity to see a rebound in growth sectors.

I did sell some ASG as high as $7.72 just a week ago so that gives you an idea of the range up-and-down the fund has been in for months.

The other reason for the upgrade is because Liberty will be declaring fourth quarter distributions next week and we could see the next distribution go up to $0.14/share from $0.13/share.

Upgrading the Liberty All Star Growth fund (ASG), $7.06 real time market price, -0.3%, back to a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASG.

And here is the second actionable buy alert from that day:

Equity CEFs: Upgrading ETY To An Actionable Buy Oct. 29, 2020 12:48 PM ETETY Summary

I'm also upgrading the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETY) to an Actionable Buy.

ETY has seen a solid NAV performance YTD, up 0.8% through yesterday though its market price discount keeps widening.

With the fund down slightly but its portfolio looking good for some gains today, ETY could be close to a -11.5% discount after today.

ETY uses an option-income strategy on its all US stock portfolio with a tilt toward growth stocks. ETY sells index options against roughly 50% of its portfolio.

This allows the fund to capture a good chunk of upside while still offering a generous 9.7% windfall market yield, 1% over its 8.7% NAV yield, paid monthly.

Upgrading the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETY), $10.43 real time market price, -0.1%, to an Actionable Buy.

You can see how ETY's discount has just been ramp down over the past year in this one-year Premium/Discount chart:

I believe this is completely unwarranted and ETY offers an excellent risk/reward now.

November Sell Recommendations

Those two recommendations were from late October and I wasn't intending to sell either of the positions this quickly but after a 20.5% gain on ASG and an 18.0% gain on ETY in less than three weeks, both positions had moved to significantly better valuations, and in fact ASG had moved back up to a 12% market price premium, the high end of its range.

So on Nov. 11, with ASG up 4.1% to $8.54, I sold ASG ahead of its large distribution ex-dividend date on Nov. 12 in this release to subscribers:

Equity CEFs: Selling Some ASG

Nov. 11, 2020 12:34 PM ET - ASG

Summary

The Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG), goes ex-dividend tomorrow with a large $0.26/share distribution, which includes a capital gain.

Obviously, someone is trying to get ahead of the distribution with ASG up 4.1% at $8.54 currently, a break out to a 52-week high.

This will put ASG well over a 10% market price premium so I'm going to sell a good chunk of shares here and wait for a pullback.

I upgraded ASG from a hold to a buy just a couple weeks ago on Oct. 29 when it was at $7.06 so that's a 20.5% gain in a very short period of time!

Selling the Liberty All Star Growth fund (ASG), $8.54 real time market price, +4.1%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASG.

Note: I have bought and sold ASG several times this year, beginning in January, with this article, Equity CEFs: Why The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Fell -6.7% Yesterday, just before its Rights Offering.

The next fund, ETY, I hadn't owned for years, but based on the extreme move from its historically low valuation (see Premium/Discount chart above), from a to almost par within a few weeks, I decided also to sell ETY.

Below is the updated Premium/Discount chart today:

Thus, on Nov. 17, I made this recommendation to my subscribers:

Equity CEFs: Selling ETY

Nov. 17, 2020 3:02 PM ET - ETY

Summary

I'm not sure what has gotten in to ETY, but its up 2.9% at $12.31 in a relatively flat market.

I recommended and upgraded ETY to a Actionable Buy on October 29th at $10.43 so that's an 18% gain in only about two weeks.

And with an NAV that will probably be down today, this means that ETY will go to only a slight discount if this continues.

I would probably hold onto ETY otherwise, but there seems to be way too much bullishness right now even as COVID-19 cases spike.

Yes, a vaccine is undoubtedly wonderful news but that's still a ways off and there are still many problems to overcome before we put the virus behind us.

Selling the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETY), $12.31 real time market price, +2.9%. When I recommended ETY, it was at an -11.5% discount so that is a major valuation improvement in such a short time.

Let me move on to AIO and why I took much of the proceeds from ASG and ETY and bought more AIO:

Raising AIO's 12-Month Target Price To $28

My two biggest equity CEF positions currently are the BlackRock Science & Technology II fund (BSTZ), $30.92 real time market price, +1.9%, which is up 56.3% YTD and the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO), $23.26 real time market price, -0.7%, which is up a more modest 21.6% YTD at market price though I believe deserves to be significantly higher.

Consider these statistics. AIO's NAV is up 34.2% YTD at $26.59, an all-time high and yet it's market price is well over $3 lower at $23.26. That NAV performance would put AIO in the Top 3 of all equity CEFs I follow, and yet the fund trades as if its in discount purgatory.

This should NOT be happening, especially for a fund that is showing Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) type appreciation at NAV but yet has a more conservative portfolio with fully 54% of AIO's portfolio in convertibles securities and 44% in stocks.

Here are AIO's top 10 positions as of 10/31/2020:

Note: To see all of AIO's holdings, go to this link, AIO Holdings, and then go to the Portfolio tab, and then hit the ALL HOLDINGS pdf link.

Yes, most of the portfolio is in growth and technology stocks and convertibles with Tesla (TSLA) being the largest convertible position in the portfolio for most of the year though On Semiconductor (ON) is now.

But you'll notice that Deere (DE) and UnitedHealth (UNH), two value stocks, are also in the Top 10 holdings and this is why you shouldn't be trying to time AIO if you believe technology is topping.

We all know that technology and growth has run away in performance and a lot of investors are asking how much higher can they go? And with positive vaccine news recently from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), value stocks have seen a large rotation and have made a nice recovery.

But with AIO, you don't need to try and time that because of its diversity among growth, value and convertibles sectors. Though certainly appreciation is AIO's primary objective, this diversity means a more defensive portfolio in case of a market pullback.

Frankly, I have never seen a fund up this much at NAV and yet trading at a market price $3 below at a -12% discount. And the final kicker? We can expect to see a distribution increase before long.

This is why I feel AIO is the best opportunity I have seen among equity CEFs in some time and I am upping AIO's 12-month price target to $28.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIO, BSTZ, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.