Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is a discount retailer that sells food products from name-brands and each location is independently operated. The company has seen impressive growth for almost two decades, and the company now operates 362 stores in six different states. The company’s stock has moved within a relatively small range since its IPO.

(Grocery Outlet Chart - Google, 2020)

We believe that the company is overvalued at the moment, as it is trading at 38.86x earnings despite facing many short and long-term risks. The competition landscape, as well as overall trends in the food supply chain, suggest that Grocery Outlet may see difficulty growing in the long run.

Grocery Outlet cannot control supply, and operational efficiency of suppliers is bound to go up in the long run

Currently, the company sources products from name-brands at ‘attractive pricing’. However, the availability of these products is unpredictable, and Grocery Outlet has no control over quantity, mix, quality, or timing. This has worked well for the past few decades because of the abundance of relationships that Grocery Outlet has built, however, industry trends suggest two main ideas: suppliers will continue to consolidate, and operational efficiency will go up in the long run.

(Taylor, 2016)

Firstly, even as of four years ago, the 10 distribution giants collectively own hundreds of brands, and together these brands essentially dominate the entire market. Although Grocery Outlet has not had issues as of yet to obtain supply, relationships will become increasingly important down the road, and any lost relationship will have a material effect on all aspects of the business, including sales figures, expansion plans, and overall competitive advantage.

Moreover, since Grocery Outlet generally does ”not have long-term contractual agreements with our suppliers that obligate them to provide us with products exclusively or at specified quantities or prices, or at all” (GO 10-K, 2020), suppliers can easily make decisions that leave Grocery Outlet to dry and have no consequences of doing so. For example, operational giants such as Amazon and Walmart may begin to purchase excess inventory from suppliers for higher prices and longer term contracts than Grocery Outlet simply because they have the network and resources to do so, even if this inventory will not end up in grocery stores - digital grocery shopping opens a world of opportunity. Suppliers are not tied down by contractual obligations with Grocery Outlet, therefore will take the better deal outright.

(Benefits of Artificial Intelligence - KnowLab, 2019)

Secondly, data analysis and overall AI application allow companies throughout the entire food supply chain to become more efficient. If grocery stores are better able to project inventory levels while leveraging targeted promotions to control actual sales, the result is a more efficient and predictable purchasing pattern from suppliers. Therefore, suppliers will also have a better picture of what production figures could look like, which in turn reduces the need to sell excess inventory at a discounted price.

Grocery Outlet is already behind in terms of customer retention

Grocery Outlet “depend[s] on repeat visits by our customer base to drive our consistent sales and sales growth (GO 10-K, 2020).” Currently, Grocery Outlet does not have a loyalty program, and we do not expect such a program to be introduced given the company’s model; the products that each independent store carries may vary on a local or state level, moreover, each store is independently operated. Therefore, it may be tough to create a program where every independent operator benefits.

Competitors may be able to lure the company’s customers by offering real-time discounts through technology-enabled solutions. Moreover, the abundance of data that big grocers have can offer insights into what products should be priced at a discount or premium. We would argue that the biggest reason why shoppers go to Grocery Outlet is the price point, therefore any price competition or extra incentive for shoppers to go elsewhere will greatly affect Grocery Outlet’s overall financial performance.

Grocery Outlet Is Right That E-Commerce Isn’t a Viable Option, But That Doesn’t Mean It Won’t Hurt Competition

Trends suggest that grocery shopping is going online, and Grocery Outlet will have no stake in this growing space for the foreseeable future. Grocery Outlet emphasizes that going into physical stores is a ‘treasure hunt experience’ that wouldn’t be the same online.

(Coresight Research, 2020)

Online grocery shopping has accelerated due to the pandemic, and almost 50% of individuals say online shopping has been integrated into their grocery experience. We believe that online grocery shopping will continue to see growth, and large retailers such as Amazon and Walmart will be able to offer discounts similar to Grocery Outlet and theoretically adding on additional features such as free shipping.

Grocery Outlet has very ambitious goals to say the least

There is no doubt that Grocery Outlet has been expanding at a fast rate over the past few years. Total stores figure has been growing at a 10% CAGR In the last 5 years, which brings the current total to 362. Grocery Outlet believes that “there is an opportunity to establish over 1,500 additional locations in the states in which we currently operate and in neighbouring states (GO 10-K, 2020.” The company’s long-term goal is to continue to grow the number of stores at a 10% rate, and eventually hopes to reach 4,800 locations.

(Statista, 2020)

We find these statements to be ridiculously stretched. Firstly, Walmart’s total stores growth has even decelerated since 2018 and currently sits at 4,756 locations, and we don’t believe the number of locations will go up a substantial amount in the future. It will be almost impossible for a brick-and-mortar discount retailer, in which depends on excess supply at favourable costs and competes solely based on price, to grow to the same scale as Walmart. Secondly, Grocery Outlet only operates in 6 states, and those areas including California are prime supply chain locations. Expansion into unfamiliar states with less favourable supply chains will lead to increased costs and complications for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet has had 16 straight years of same-stores growth and that trend could continue

We acknowledge that Grocery Outlet has done a tremendous job in managing operations and driving growth, regardless of the economic situation. The company has performed quite well in recent quarters, and plans for expansion have not changed. The company has been one of the best growth stories in the past few decades.

In summation, we are unsure of the long-term direction of the company. The company does not pay dividends for obvious reasons, and we believe the increased competition landscape and general consumer trends will greatly disrupt Grocery Outlet’s growth. The company trades at a P/E ratio of about 37x, which is a bit high for a purely retail operation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.