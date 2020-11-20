HLX Looks Relatively Cheap

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) is making progress with improved asset deployment and a diversifying business portfolio. Better asset utilization and reduced costs saw a better operating margin in Q3. The company also managed to add to its backlog by the end of Q3. However, the lack of FIDs (final investment decision) in the offshore projects will keep returns from the stock subdued in the short-term. I do not expect higher returns from the stock in the short-term.

HLX's key advantages include the riser-based non-rig intervention asset and its foray into windfarm site clearance and survey projects. The company's financial risks are low due to low leverage and sufficient liquidity. It also looks to reduce debt by one-third by 2021-end. After a 60% stock price fall in the past year, the stock is relatively undervalued. I think investors with a medium-term horizon can see a significant upside in the stock price.

The Fundamental Drivers

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the general pressure in the energy market due to demand-supply mismatch is taking interesting turns as the year draws to a close. In the rig and vessel market, recapitalization will keep the balance sheets nimble, while the competition for gaining market share hurt their profitability. Despite the heightened uncertainty in the offshore market, Helix should gain from the abandonment services as the reservoirs reach maturity. Over the long-term, market growth and OFS capacity declines will increase the company's market share. One particular example of the company's unique advantage is the riser-based non-rig intervention asset. These assets have significantly reduced carbon footprint relative to drill rigs, and therefore, can see higher demand going forward. I discussed the deepwater industry in my previous article, which you can read here.

Investors may note that it is likely for the intervention market to return to being a spot market in the current environment when the crude oil price remains volatile. It may take a couple of years more for the market to return to the multi-year contracts. Since multi-year contracts are typically more profitable, the current set-up affects HLX's margin adversely. HLX's Siem Helix 1 completed abandonment work on three wells, while Siem Helix 2 completed the production enhancement work on two wells and abandonment work on two wells in Q3.

Lower demand has negatively affected the already depressed offshore market. Against this backdrop, Well Enhancer completed its contracted work in mid-October in the U.K. and the North Sea. The vessel has been stacked since then and is unlikely to work before 2021.

In the North Sea, the company warm stacked Q7000 and will likely commence operations in Nigeria later in Q4 or Q1 2021. In the Gulf of Mexico, the Q5000 has been working for B.P. in 2020. Q4000 has contracted work into November. In Brazil, the Siem Helix 1 and 2 are on hire for the balance of 2020.

Short-term Forecast

According to the company's latest forecast, revenues in FY2020 can decrease by 4% compared to FY2019 (at the guidance mid-point), while the yearly EBITDA can decline by 17%. This also means that its revenues and EBITDA can decrease by 13% and 7%, respectively, in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Owing to the fall in revenue and a slightly depressed outlook, HLX's stock price underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

On the other hand, free cash flow can increase by 134% in FY2020 compared to a year ago. Compared to Q4 2019, the free cash flow improvement will be more remarkable (i.e., negative to positive) in Q4 2020. The Robotics segment activity will vary according to the weather risk, the stage of completion, and the projects' pricing. The company expects the segment performance to step down in Q4 with the winter season's onset in the North Sea.

The Well Intervention Segment Drivers

The Well Intervention fleet utilization fell to 68% in Q3 compared to 72% in Q2. The Robotics chartered vessel fleets achieved utilization of 95%, much higher than 89% in Q2, due to an improvement in uptime. Compared to Q3, the Well Intervention segment revenues decreased by 3% in Q3. Operating income, on the other hand, jumped up by 60% during this period. Higher earnings on the Q5000 increased asset utilization and reduced costs contributed to the higher profit in Q3.

Robotics Segment Asset Utilization

In the Robotics Charter fleet, the company operated seven vessels during Q3, with five vessels working on non-oil and gas renewables projects. It expanded the renewable energy services by including trenching, site clearance and survey, accommodation, and installation support. It also secures renewable energy works on the east coast of the USA, Europe, and Taiwan. Its contract works may now extend to Japan in Q4. Compared to Q2, the segment revenues decreased by 2% in Q3 due to lower vessel days, while the segment operating income declined by 10% during this period.

Higher Backlog

As of September 30, 2020, HLX's backlog was $0.48 billion, a 32% increase compared to a quarter ago. A higher backlog typically indicates increased visibility into future revenues. Approximately 27% of the current backlog is estimated to be completed during the remainder of 2020. A five-year contract with B.P. (B.P.) intervention services with the Q5000 semi-submersible vessel, contract with Petrobras (PBR) for well intervention services offshore Brazil with Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2, and a fixed-fee contract for the HP I accounts for 78% of the backlog.

Cash flows and Debt Profile

HLX's cash flow from operations (or CFO) (35% down) and free cash flow (or FCF) decreased (11% down) in 9M 2020. Although the year-over-year revenues remained steady in 9M 2020, working capital deteriorated, leading to the fall in CFO in 9M 2020. It has also lowered the capex outlook through various measures, including warm stacking two of its vessels. Although I do not think the CFO will improve much in FY2020, a much sharper fall in capex can improve the FCF.

Since HLX's liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) is strong ($304 million), it faces no repayment risk in the near-term. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.21x) is lower than many of its peers, which is advantageous when the energy environment deteriorates. During Q3, it refinanced $185 million of its debt maturing in 2022 and 2023 into 2026. It plans to pay down another $101 million of the debt by the end of 2021. However, the company may need to improve cash flows to avoid straining the balance sheet over the medium-term.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, the U.S. offshore rig count, and HLX's reported revenues for the past five years and the past four quarters. Based on the model, I expect its revenues to increase in the next couple of years and then steady afterward in next-twelve-months (or NTM) 2023 and 2024.

In the Monte Carlo simulation after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $822 million and $946 million. The current revenue falls short of this range. However, investors should note that this is an academic exercise and is not part of any investment advice.

Using the average forecast revenues, a simple time-series regression model suggests that its EBITDA will increase sharply in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests a further rise. In NTM 2023, I think EBITDA will reverse but will steady and show marginal growth in 2024.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (5.1x) is lower (77% downside) than returns potential (254% upside) using the past average EV/EBITDA multiple (9.7x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect lower returns (57% upside). I think the stock has a strong positive bias.

HLX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than peers, which should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (5.37x) is significantly lower than its peers' (OII, DRQ, and OIS) average. So, the stock is relatively undervalued compared to the peers.

What's The Take On HLX?

Following the lack of FIDs (final investment decision) in the offshore projects, particularly concerning capex, HLX's short-term prospect does not appear promising. Some of its key assets (e.g., Q7000) remain warm stacked. Nonetheless, most of its vessels have been running at a high utilization level due to contracts' extension. Although the effect of running at spot-rate instead of multi-year agreements will not be positive, it did add to the company's backlog after the most recently concluded quarter.

HLX has five vessels working on non-oil and gas renewables projects, which diversifies its portfolio from the traditional energy business. Plus, it has expanded the renewable energy services portfolio. The company's financial risks are low due to low leverage and sufficient liquidity. While a much-reduced capex will improve FCF in Q4 2020, I think it needs to stabilize cash flows to avoid the balance sheet strain.

