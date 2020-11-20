This article reiterates my ideal entry point for this stock considering several factors discussed here.

As Dollar Tree (DLTR) prepares to announce Q3 results later this month, all eyes on how revenues and earnings will match up to analyst expectations. As recorded by Seeking Alpha, there have been 20 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions for FY-20 in the last 90 days. In my last article on DLTR in September, after Q2 earnings, I noted a few key points:

I recommended waiting for the price correction to play out. My target price at the time was $88 against the then-current price of $91.23.

I also noted that even the then-current price would be a solid play but waiting it out would yield a better entry point.

Non-GAAP TTM earnings at the time were $4.53, and the then-current price translated to a P/E ratio of slightly over 20. I recommended waiting for the price to go below $90; specifically, close to or under $88.

Since then, the following has happened:

The price dropped to under $85, which would have made an excellent entry point.

Post that correction, the price has been moving upward, generally staying above the $90 level.

I have great expectations for Q3 earnings due to several reasons I will discuss here. However, using three earnings scenarios, a miss, an in-line, and a beat, we will try and arrive at an ideal entry point into what I believe is a long-term holding.

Spoiler: I still see $88 or under as a solid entry point for now, even under the best-case scenario assumptions. It doesn't necessarily mean that getting in over $90 is a bad bet, but it does give you less of a margin of safety.

Why Q3 is Going to Come in Strong

Reason #1 - Comps Momentum

If you've been following store comps closely over the past two quarters, you'll see that there's strong same-store sales momentum, particularly in the Family Dollar segment but also overall:

Q1-20 --> Q2-20 Comps

Family Dollar - +15.5% --> +11.6%

Dollar Tree - -0.9% --> +3.1%

Enterprise-wide - 7.0% [Traffic down 7.4%, Ticket up 15.5%] --> 7.2% [Traffic down 14%, Ticket up 24.7%]

Although Dollar Tree posted negative comps in Q1 due to the Easter season, there was significant momentum in the second quarter.

The most negatively impacted categories - party, candy, and Easter - affected Dollar Tree’s overall comp for the quarter by approximately 490 basis points.

At Family Dollar, the initial rush of consumers in Q1 clearly settled down to lower levels in the following quarter but comps remained significantly above 10%. That resulted in growing momentum in company-wide comps. Per President and CEO Mike Witynski, formerly Enterprise President, at the Q2 call:

Regarding the cadence of comps, each month's increase was greater than 8.5%, with May, which had the greatest benefits of stimulus, being the strongest month. And June was slightly stronger than July. While it is still early in Q3, Family Dollar is delivering very solid same-store sales despite less government assistance being available than during the prior quarter.

I believe that momentum will continue to play out over the next two quarters. With most retailers kicking off their holiday promotions and deals early this year, we should see consolidated comps in the 7% to 8% range for Q3 and Q4, if not higher.

Reason #2 - Net Sales Momentum

At the top, the company showed a sequential momentum increase across the first two quarters.

Q1-20 --> Q2-20 (change)

Net Sales - Increased 8.2% to $6.29 Billion --> Increased 9.4% to $6.28 Billion

It's clear that the momentum has been building up. However, we should see a more pronounced bump in Q3 due to the timing of the quarter, which begins on August 2. By the week ending July 25, most of the additional unemployment benefits from the first stimulus from the federal government had expired. That would have led to a traffic increase at value-based stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar relative to other retailers who aren't as focused on value-centric products. As a result, we should see continued momentum in net sales over Q3, as well as a continuation of that into the holiday quarter. We should also see strong average Ticket growth for the quarter.

As a baseline, if we look at the market consensus estimate of $6.12 billion for Q3-20, it's only a 6.4% increase over the prior period. I think that's quite conservative considering the momentum we're seeing at the top. A moderate estimate of 8% net sales growth will result in the company reporting $6.2 billion, and an optimistic 10% increase would translate into $6.3 billion.

Here's what we heard at the Q2 call about preparations and early results for the third quarter:

In March, the merchant team took action to make adjustments in Halloween buys and de-risk the category. Much less focus on traditional trick or treating and large gatherings and more focus on decorations and costumes. We are seeing very nice trends regarding the early sales related to Fall Harvest and Halloween. Q3 has gotten off to a good start at Dollar Tree as well. Regarding upcoming seasons like back-to-school, fall harvest, and Halloween, we are seeing more volatility than usual on the timing of back-to-school sales. But the good news is these are in line categories, and there is minimal markdown risk associated with these items. I view this as similar as the graduation category. The timing of the sales were disrupted, but overall, the category performed very well for us.

Nevertheless, to err on the side of caution, even an in-line net sales figure for Q3-20 will yield better earnings results due to the momentum seen as we go down the income statements for the first two quarters.

Reason #3 - Profitability Momentum

Gross profit, operating income, and net income were all showing upward momentum over the first half of 2020.

Q1-20 --> Q2-20 (change)

Gross Profit - increased 3.9% to $1.79 billion --> increased 16.2% to $1.92 billion

Operating Income - declined 5% to $365.9 million --> improved 39.4% to $374.9 million

Net Income - declined 7.6% to $247.6 million --> increased 45% to $261.5 million

The increases on a dollar basis can be attributed to the YoY increase in net sales reported during both quarters, but we also saw a similar positive momentum in the underlying margins.

Gross Profit Margin - 28.6% --> 30.5%

Operating Income Margin - 5.8% --> 6%

Net Income Margin - 3.9% --> 4.2%

The company doesn't expect Q3-20 gross margins to come in as strong as in Q2-20, for a couple of reasons:

During the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020, the higher demand for discretionary products continued in both our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments resulting in a reduction in our merchandise cost compared with the same period in 2019. The favorable mix change has continued into the third quarter of 2020; however, the benefit is not as high as we experienced during the second quarter of 2020. Our distribution costs included $6.4 million and $11.4 million in the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020 and the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020, respectively, of incremental wage premiums in recognition of the team’s extraordinary efforts. The incremental wage premium payments will continue for at least the first eight weeks of the third quarter of 2020.

Considering the impact of these factors, we should expect to see a gross margin of around 29% +/- 0.5%. This is based on discretionary products continuing to benefit the mix in smaller measure, offset by additional distribution costs for eight out of 13 weeks in Q3.

Reason #4: Consumer Income and Spending Momentum

Source: BEA

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, we see a sudden decline in August in terms of personal income and disposable income. Through the period, however, we see that PCE remained positive and actually grew 40 basis points in September. The figures for personal income and disposable income also improved in September, and we can see the underlying cause as unemployment rates decreased between August and September. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The national unemployment rate declined by 0.5 percentage point over the month to 7.9 percent but was 4.4 points higher than in September 2019.

Despite the stoppage of the first round of stimulus checks and the uncertainties around the timing of the next bill, declining employment rates are supporting consumer personal spending on a sequential basis.

Source: BLS

October saw a further decline in unemployment rates and, although the Personal Income and Outlays report for October will only be released on November 25, it's highly probable that we'll see an increase in consumer income and spending over September.

This is certainly a positive macro indicator for Dollar Tree's third quarter, which is why I consider the net sales consensus estimate of $6.12 billion to be conservative.

Investor's Angle

What does this imply for investors looking to get in on DLTR at a reasonable price point? To answer that, let's look at three earnings scenarios for the third quarter.

Conservative

Assuming there's very little chance that net sales will be under $6.12 billion, we can use that as our conservative baseline revenue figure for the purpose of projecting valuation levels.

At the lower end, if net income sequentially declines between Q2 and Q3, we're looking at earnings per share of roughly $1.03. This should be the worst-case scenario if the merchandise mix skews significantly back toward essentials over discretionary. The increased payroll load on SG&A should be offset by strong comps increases but the conservative scenario assumes that SG&A will increase as a percentage of net sales.

At this per-share earnings level, we're looking at a trailing earnings figure of $4.96, indicating a trailing P/E ratio of 18.9. Even though the 5-year average is above 19, I would consider this to be historically expensive for this stock because earnings-based valuation has been inordinately high during the pandemic quarters.

Moderate

At the midpoint, we're looking at the company reporting non-GAAP earnings of $1.15, indicating a trailing P/E ratio of about 18.4. I would still consider that as being expensive based on my threshold trailing P/E level of around 17.

Optimistic

As a best-case scenario, we're looking at a net income margin of significantly over 4.2%, which was the figure for Q2-20. At a 4.5% margin with estimate-beating revenues of $6.2 billion (8% YoY), that translates to Q3 earnings of nearly $1.18 and trailing earnings of $5.11, indicating a trailing P/E ratio of 18.3.

As such, even the optimistic scenario shows that the stock is relatively expensive at the current as-of-writing price of $93.65. That gives you an almost non-existent margin of safety even if the company is able to beat earnings expectations by a modest 3%. We've already seen a slew of upward revisions, which puts the $1.15 estimate at a reasonable level.

For the sake of argument, let's say the company posts a 10% increase in revenue and reports a 5% net income margin. It's unlikely because the company will not see the same mix gains but will continue to face a higher cost of goods sold and higher operating expenses; but even on a hypothetical basis, that would translate to revenues of $6.32 billion, net income of $316 million, and earnings of $1.33. At the current price, that would put the trailing P/E ratio at 17.8, which is still expensive in my opinion.

As such, I can only reiterate my original recommendation of around $88 or under as the best entry point for DLTR. Anything below $90 should present a nice price return opportunity in the medium term but, the closer to $88 or under, the better.

Let's not forget that these sales growth levels aren't indefinitely sustainable. They'll last as long as the pandemic does, after which we're bound to see more realistic numbers in the low- to mid-single-digit percentages. If you're a long-term investor, you'll need to keep that in mind even as the company posts record-breaking quarters through the holiday season.

To be sure, I will be revisiting DLTR after Q3 earnings are released so I can adjust the numbers for the full-year and give a snapshot view of what to expect in Q4, especially since the board has approved the resumption of share repurchases with the $800 million remaining under the current authorization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.