Shareholders’ interests are not completely aligned with the owners’, at least in the event the capitalization shrinks again.

However, this stock has been literally unstoppable in the last few months, which may raise the question if it is still going to be a value play in the short/medium term.

A bonanza will materialize in the next quarters and will give the management time to execute its reorganization.

Natuzzi SpA finally seems to be out of the woods, after the company’s quick reaction to the pandemic.

For Natuzzi SpA (NYSE:NTZ), 2020 has surely been one of the craziest years. In March, the company faced a near-death experience when its business, already seriously challenged by the trade war between the US and China, was hit by the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdowns, first in China, where Natuzzi saw its plant close for a while, then in Italy and, finally, in the rest of Europe. At the end of February, Pasquale Natuzzi, chairman and owner of the company, issued a kind of emergency line for its company with his personal funds, a decision that triggered a huge wave of NTZ sales, even though the ADRs were already trading at very depressed levels (we will come back to that shortly).

At that point, a delisting became a real possibility, with Natuzzi's family ready to regain full control of the company through an extremely dilutive cash infusion, which may have probably been followed by the purchase of the rest of ADRs, still exchanged for cheap in the market.

But, at that point, things evolved rapidly: just when the pandemic violently hit Italy, China started to reopen its economy, and Natuzzi was able to restart its plant there.

A few weeks later, something completely unexpected happened: all around the world, people were forced to stay confined in their homes for several weeks, and they started to be much more concerned with how their living quarters looked. This new attitude, which we will define as "care for home", resulted in widespread refurbishment of home spaces and in the replacement of the old decor with new furniture, including new beds and armchairs.

What to Expect in H2/2020 and Beyond

Certainly, the headlines are drawing a rosy picture of the furniture business internationally (keep in mind that Natuzzi has an extensive worldwide presence, with the notable exception of India and Russia, among the G20 countries).

Let us take as an example the words of Peter Campbell, manager of a British furniture firm (the UK is a key market for Natuzzi), who openly talked about an unprecedent situation, describing a crowded order backlog, which doubled the delivery times.

Also, Clarence Smith, Chairman of Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT), declared in the last cc:

In several periods and weekends over the past 2 months, we've experienced a triple double of a double-digit increase in traffic closing rate and average ticket.

I could go on with many more similar statements or statistics.

NTZ also stated that written orders have exceeded expectations since June, without specifying the magnitude of the increase.

Yet, it is possible to make some realistic assumptions about the business trend for the rest of the year. Below, I reported the key figures for the third and fourth quarter of 2019.

Key Figures Q3/2019 Q4/2019 Sales €88.1M €100.6M Gross Profit €25.3M €32M Free Cash Flow €2.4M -€0.9M

Source: Author's elaboration

Assuming a YoY increase of 20%, gross profit will materially improve thanks to better volumes and better product mix. In fact, NTZ has already started to execute its strategic plan, which implies the outsourcing of the non-core, unlabeled production and the consequent reduction of the companies' facilities in China, Romania, and Brazil, since they will receive less orders for low-margin products.

Free cash flow will materially improve too, as even in the disastrous first half of 2020 (net sales declined by 27.4% YoY), the company registered a positive FCF (+€6.8M).

That is due to a couple of reasons. First of all, FCF is reported before leases, which roughly amount to €15M per year. At the end of December 2019, they expected to use approximately €14M for the full year 2020 in rents and leases. However, in the first half, they managed to save about €1M between discounts received and lease re-negotiations. That means that, after lease, FCF is barely positive or slightly negative.

The second reason is that a big part of NTZ's expenses are non-cash, which is obviously a positive for the company.

My forecast for the rest of 2020 is briefly summarized in the table below:

Key Figures Q3/2020 (EST) Q4/2020 (EST) Sales €103M €125M Gross Profit €34M €41M Free Cash Flow €4M €3M

Source: Author's elaboration

EBITDA will also be positive, and the company will be profitable in H2, net of restructuring costs.

However, apart from the significant improvement in all the metrics (and regardless of how much those metrics will really improve), the most important point here is that NTZ will probably have a significant help in its transition towards becoming a luxury retailer and a premium brand.

In fact, Natuzzi Italia and Natuzzi Editions are relatively new trademarks, and a boost in sales could greatly increase customer awareness of those wonderful products.

Moreover, NTZ will surely have more time to execute the planned transition of moving away from the low-margin, unbranded production because it has reached breakeven and because of the significant support the company will receive in terms of state aids in order to maintain the current employment level in its facilities (in Italy and abroad), which should further decrease its labor cost (a key point for NTZ's turnaround!).

Takeaway for Natuzzi's Shareholders

As we have seen, the business prospects are impressive for NTZ, but what about the stock?

To be fair, despite the impressive recovery of the last few months (look at the picture below), the valuation is still reasonable or even cheap, with a P/B at about 0.5 and projected sales of over 7 times greater than the company's total cap, at the time I am writing this.

Data by YCharts

However, it's worth mentioning than this company has a governance issue, so to speak, which is very common among Italian public listed enterprises: namely, a family or even a single person, (like in this case), owning the majority of the company's shares and, consequently, controlling the board.

This means that the shareholders are not partners, but, rather, believers in the owners' ability and fairness.

This trust is risky, especially when the market cap is significantly smaller than the owners' personal funds available. In fact, in this case, the company could be bought out and de-listed at a marginal premium for the rest of the shareholders, which is what recently happened with Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (OTC:MSSZF), another Italian firm I was following.

Actually, things could go even worse: NTZ's shareholders already experienced a dramatic scenario in the first months of the year, when the stock price (already close to its historical low), plummeted by another 60%, to reach $0.5 per share after Pasquale Natuzzi decided to start financing his own company. A new credit line was established with a total amount of funds available of up to €15M (at that time, more than the firm's total cap!). These emergency funds would carry no interest, but the borrower could pay back through the issuance of a future rights issue. Naturally, that would have an enormous impact on the valuation of the company, which could face a massive dilution. Moreover, the move promptly created a scenario in which the owners' interests were not aligned with the shareholders' because a large dilution was (and still is) a good option for the lenders who could effectively buy the company back at an incredible discount.

However, according to my information, just an initial €2.5M has been granted so far from the credit line (with a theoretical dilution, that is small at the current market cap) and, in any case, the company now has, and will have in the future, an abundance of cheap liquidity and a very low debt load, so that it will probably pay even that initial €2.5M back, without issuing any rights.

Nevertheless, a potential issue will remain unless the company's cap reaches a higher level (at least two to three times more than the present one).

Considering all the pros and cons, NTZ is a hold now, but it could be upgraded if and when a future expansion of its business (and its capitalization) materializes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.