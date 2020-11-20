In this episode of the special situations cast I’m interviewing Javier López-Bernardo. Javier is a portfolio manager at the Brightgate Capital Focus Fund based in Madrid, Spain. I met Javier because of my writing on a mutual investment and when I looked at his portfolio, I was very excited. Many of these I’ve invested in or are very interesting to me based on my superficial knowledge. It's very rare that I look at someone’s portfolio and like it so much. Brightgate Capital runs one of those portfolios I’d feel good about.

I ended up talking to Javier for a long time and I’ve split up the interview in two thematic parts. This is part II and it will primarily concerns the memory giant Micron (NASDAQ:MU). We discuss several other memory players briefly including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF).

The core of his thesis is that there's extreme consolidation going on in DRAM. There are insurmountable barriers of entry (a wafer takes several months and more than a hundred steps to be manufactured). Javier argues it's difficult for Chinese competitors to get a foot in the door. Fujian Jinhua went out of business, YMTC is in trouble because of Tsinghua Unigroup and ChangXin Memory Technologies is built on dubious intellectual property.

