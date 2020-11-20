However, the mystery concerns NioPilot 2.0. NIO is unclear about who it will source its silicon from.

NIO (NIO) recently reported its Q3 results. In line with the company's guidance laid out at its Q2 call, NIO has continued to improve its production capacity, which has allowed for continued growth, with further sequential growth guided for Q4. NIO's earnings were covered for example here: NIO Delivers Strong Q3 Results.

I have covered NIO two times previously. My thesis was based mostly on its partnership with Intel (INTC), most recently covered here: NIO: Revenue Could Skyrocket From Intel Robotaxis Alone. In short, NIO had been public about its autonomous driving R&D for some time. For a while, however, as NIO was running out of capital towards the end of 2019, this focus was decreased somewhat, with some lay-offs reported, but, in the last two quarters, NIO has been mentioning its NioPilot 2.0 and increasing its R&D.

The 'mystery' concerns the exact nature of NioPilot 2.0 and what this means to its partnership with Mobileye (OTCPK:MBBYF). It had previously been expected this would be based on Mobileye's latest EyeQ5, but recent comments seem to cast this in some doubt.

For context, NIO was the first vendor to adopt Mobileye's EyeQ4 with crowdsourced 'REM' mapping, which its current NioPilot platform is based on. This is what NIO said in Q2 about this platform's roadmap:

Regarding the navigate-on-pilot feature, we're now doing rigorous tests on this feature and we plan to release this within 2020. However, regarding the new buy assembling feature, because of the hardware constraints, our feature is not as competitive as Tesla's new buy assembling, because our features can only support getting out and in the parking space, so I don't want to mislead the users. But together with the HD Map, we believe over navigate-on-pilot can achieve a very good performance. Regarding the second question for the take rate of the navigate-on-pilot, we have the Founders Edition which accounted for around 10,000 units. This Founders Edition has the NOP as a standard feature. So this is quite helpful with the take rate of our speaking. But normally speaking, the take rate for the NOP right now is around -- right now the take rate of the new pilot is around 25%. This year, we have a released a selected new pilot, which is priced around RMB10,000 which has enjoyed a much better take rate.

However, NIO is starting to shift towards developing its NP 2.0 platform:

But just like I mentioned, we will increase our investment on the autonomous driving technology. Right now we have already got a team of almost 200 people focusing on autonomous driving technology development, which accounts for a fixed part of the R&D cost. (…) For the next generation autonomous driving technology, our new technology platform 2.0, right now we are speeding up our development pace for this new technology platform, but it's still too early to share any specific information regarding the technology roadmap. All I can say right now is we set very high bar for ourselves for this next generation platform and we have been working on the autonomous driving technology development. In 2018 when we released the ES8, we were the first car to be equipped with the Mobileye EyeQ4 chipset. Other competitors, they launched the car with EyeQ4 chipset around one year later. So it shows we have much more experience in terms of the mass production and autonomous driving. Our experience in this regard has been tested and verified. So for the next generation platform, we would like to set a much higher standard for ourselves and we will keep you guys updated at a timely manner. But here I would like to emphasize that we don't actually use the Level 3 or Level 4 to define our technologies. We use two different criteria from the users' interest perspective. The first one is we focus on how much time we can free up for the users. And the second criteria is, how many accident we can reduce compared with the human driver. We believe this two criteria are more important than the definition of Level 3 and Level 4. Thank you for the question.

The reference to Mobileye suggested that NIO would continue to adopt Mobileye's next-gen EyeQ5. However, the comments during the recent Q3 call were much less clear:

We are accelerating the development of the second-generation technology platform NP 2.0. The core of NP 2.0 is industry-leading mass production autonomous driving system. We will share more details of NT 2.0 at NIO Day 2020.

During the Q&A:

Q: And then secondly, as it relates to the next-gen autonomous platform, can you talk about your latest thinking in terms of in-sourcing the chip design maybe the implications for Mobileye and their relationship and how you think about the use of LiDAR? A: The second question is about the chipset of the NP 2.0. We understand this attracts a lot of attention in the industry and in the market. But we still need some time to disclose the specific information at the NIO Day 2020. It's still too early for us to share information. Of course, we have already made over decision internally. We believe we should be able to provide the most advanced chipset with the best performance in the industry, and this can help us to guarantee of a leading position in the industry for the coming years. For the LiDAR question, I would like to share some thoughts on the autonomous driving directions first. When thinking about autonomous driving, we should evaluate the two aspects. The first one is how much time we can free up for the users. This is a question of the availability or usability. The second question is, how many accidents can we prevent with autonomous driving system, this is a matter of reliability. So we need to think about the two aspects. When we evaluated the strategy of autonomous driving, we believe LiDAR should be able to help with both aspects. This is a very simple math. But we will need to tackle the issue of cost when it comes to LiDAR and we need to balance this out resolve for product and strategy. In the future with the improvement of cameras and compute powers, we do believe that LiDAR can play a role in some cases and the domains, because they can help us to reduce the accident rate in some corner cases. So LiDAR is a very good addition to the technology competence. If a company could use this interest first, then they should find ways to tackle the technical issues in terms of cost and performance.

NIO elaborated in a further question:

With respect to autonomous driving direction, our objective is to build in-house full stack capabilities for autonomous driving. Of course, we have always had this capability in our company in-house. Recently, we have even enhanced our capabilities in terms of the algorithm and system development, starting from 2016 we have developed the NIO Pilot first regeneration by ourselves in-house. But for the first-generation NIO Pilot, chipset is closely bonded together with the algorithm. For the second-generation NIO Pilot, we would like to make sure we can have the in-house capabilities expect in terms of the algorithm data and the system development.

Implications

It is a bit odd that NIO wouldn't disclose who its silicon vendor is as its partnership for autonomous driving with Mobileye is already public. The reason might be that NIO's comments suggest that it is doing a lot of the engineering itself.

This does not necessarily mean that NIO is moving away from Mobileye (or even developing the silicon itself), as it has also said it is based on an "industry-leading mass production autonomous driving system".

Mobileye has leveraged Intel to invest significant resources to 'open up' its EyeQ5. This means that others can buy the EyeQ5 chip, but then deploy their own algorithms on this silicon. In other words, NP 2.0 might just be buying the silicon from Intel. This would align with the last quote of the previous section about its in-house capabilities. Other vendors such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Ford (NYSE:F) are also assumed to adopt this approach as Mobileye customers. NIO, just like Mobileye, also continues to focus on a camera-based approach.

Still, the agreement as it was announced in 2019 indicated that NIO would adopt Mobileye's full self-driving system for consumer AVs, not just the silicon.

Perhaps timing plays a role. The agreement was intended for a 2022 launch, while NIO said its next vehicle would be equipped with NP2.0. This vehicle will likely launch at the NIO Day 2020 in early 20201. This would imply that this is not yet the L4 system that the Mobileye agreement was about.

So, one possibility, if NP 2.0 is still based on Mobileye, is that it uses the latter's SuperVision system (instead of its self-driving system). Mobileye recently announced this system as part of a Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) design win, for Q3 2021. It is based on two EyeQ5s, 11 cameras, Mobileye's RSS driving policy and self-driving software.

Mobileye categorizes this as a L2++ system but has said that it is basically the camera-only version of its self-driving system. In other words, it is a L4 system, but with a lower MTBF (mean time between failure), which prevents it from becoming L4 (no human intervention required/assumed).

Takeaway

In Q2, NIO still referenced Mobileye, but recently it declined to provide details about what solution it will use for its NP 2.0.

While it is possible Mobileye could switch vendors, in which case, it would likely adopt Nvidia (NVDA), the 2019 agreement and current adoption of Mobileye still makes this unlikely at this point (although Tesla (TSLA) did a similar switch before). Specifically, the 2019 agreement pertained to a L4 system launching in 2022 based on Mobileye's self-driving system for consumer AVs as well as a model specifically for Mobileye's own robotaxis.

NIO's recent comments suggest it is investing to build as much of the full-stack for self-driving itself. This approach is also supported by Mobileye, as Mobileye has leveraged Intel to make this possible.

So, in that regard, NP 2.0 at this point is most likely based on just the EyeQ5 silicon rather than Mobileye's off-the-shelf (L2++) SuperVision system which will launch in Q3'21.

NIO said it would provide more details about NP 2.0 and perhaps also launch its next-gen vehicle (ET7) based on this platform, at its NIO Day 2020, held on January 9, 2021.

