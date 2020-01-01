We end this Post Election Roundtable with contributors who focus on tech, growth, biotech and/or healthcare. We asked our authors the following:

Assuming the U.S. election results stand, how will these results affect the investing environment in your area of expertise? Name a few companies or ETFs that you believe will outperform as a result of these developments and explain your rationale.

Tech and Growth

The Data Driven Investor from Andres Cardenal, CFA: We are probably going to see more expansionary fiscal policy, which combined with enormous liquidity should be favorable tailwinds for high-growth stocks in emerging markets. Two names to capitalize on these opportunities are MercadoLibre (MELI) and Sea Limited (SE). These companies own leadership positions in e-commerce, fintech, and online games in Latin America and Southeast Asia, respectively.

Revenue growth is through the roof in both cases, and they operate in industries where the winners tend to keep on winning due to the network effect. Market penetration is remarkably low for e-commerce and fintech in emerging markets, so MercadoLibre and Sea Limited have enormous room for growth in the years ahead.

I am long MELI and SE.

The Fundamentals from Cestrian Capital Research, Inc.: We believe that post-election stability will provide a firm footing for the market in general. For some months now the market has appeared to lack clear direction. This can be seen through multiple lenses, be they technical or fundamental in nature, and it can be seen in different ways in the two sectors we cover, being technology (with a focus on cloud software and services) and space (with an inevitable leaning to defense).

Cloud stocks trade at high multiples, as everyone knows, but the uncertainty around the election has in our view caused some months of nervousness about those multiples. The result has been a series of sell-off paroxysms which have required more bravery to buy than was the case in the last two to three years.

On the working assumption that a centrist Biden Administration takes power, we expect that nervousness to settle down. Our top pick is CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), which has seen its fair share of nervousness in the stock price lately. CRWD is a leader in the high-growth cybersecurity segment. Despite relentless revenue and earnings growth, the stock is some way from its highs. The fundamentals of the business model are truly superb. In our 25-stock cloud coverage universe, CRWD has the highest level of growth in forward recognized revenue, the highest level of growth in deferred (prepaid, highly certain) revenue growth, the highest proportion of prepaid revenue as a percent of recognized revenue, and the highest unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins. That combination is truly remarkable.

Finally, unlike many cybersecurity stocks, its positioning appears defensible against the encroachment of embedded network-based solutions from Fastly (FSLY), Cloudflare (NET) and others. We rate the stock at Buy - Long Term Hold as a result.

We are long CRWD.

IPO Edge from Donovan Jones: With the U.S. election in the rearview mirror, the IPO market will once again reopen for business as numerous firms will seek to go public before year end. 2020 has been a strong year in term of quantity of IPOs, with a big story being the rise of SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies), although this trend has abated somewhat as of late.

The big story before year end may be the IPO of Airbnb (ABNB), a private tech company matching owners of properties with short-term renters. Airbnb had a private valuation of $31 billion in its 2017 financing round and is reported to be filing its IPO registration statement soon, if not already confidentially. Some think it will seek to raise up to $3 billion, but regardless of the amount, a successful IPO will set the table for more tech companies to go public, either by year end or, more likely, as we turn the corner into 2021.

I expect 2021 to be another robust year for IPOs as firms seek cheap public capital at relatively high prices. The key for investors will be avoiding FOMO and not overpaying for quality companies with strong growth trajectories. Temporary overall market downdrafts sometimes bring short-term opportunities for lower entry points, so nimble investors will be rewarded.

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Nail Tech Earnings by Elazar Advisors, LLC: You still have Senate races up in the air. If they go Dem, markets will worry about higher taxes and stocks are in trouble.

Potential Multibaggers by From Growth to Value: I think presidents claim much more power than they actually have. What I mean is, they could maybe slow down long-term trends but you can't stop them. A president may cause some volatility, but can't stop the disruption.

Telehealth (TDOC) is an example of a long-term trend. After its merger with Livongo (LVGO) (a Potential Multibagger pick at $24.86) I think Teladoc could become the dominant platform for a tectonic shift in healthcare that focuses on health instead of sickness. With Livongo's AI capabilities, Teladoc becomes much more than telehealth.

It could become a subscription model over time, where doctors and patients are perfectly aligned that they should have as few visits as possible. A president has to set the legal framework but Trump did that and Biden will probably extend that. Teladoc projects 30% to 40% growth in each of the next three years, before synergies after the Livongo merger, and I think that is even very conservative.

I am long TDOC.

Biotech Analysis Central from Terry Chrisomalis: For this round I wanted to focus on tech/growth rather than biotech. If the election results stand as is with Biden going in as president, then there's going to be a downturn in the market. That's because there will be a huge emphasis to move toward protecting the environment more. I would expect gas and oil stocks to fall for sure as the U.S. can possibly no longer be energy independent.

The stock that will shine for sure will be Tesla (TSLA). Why is that? That's because there's going to be a huge push toward advancing electric cars in a Biden Administration and eliminating motor vehicles. Therefore, I think Tesla will heavily benefit because of a push toward electric vehicles.

Not only will there be a shift toward trying to save the environment, but the company continues to do well in other areas. Electric car sales are more than doubling across the globe. There are many other electric car vehicle companies, but Tesla is well positioned to take them on. It also helps that Tesla is gaining more exposure and being added to the S&P 500 on Monday Dec. 21, 2020. If election results remain as is, then this is the company that will outperform as a result of a Biden Administration.

I am not long any positions discussed.

Biotech and Healthcare

Total Pharma Tracker from Avisol Capital Partners: President Biden will almost certainly be comparatively bad for corporates (removing tax cuts and so on) but good for the spending retail public, so one will balance out the other. Strangely though, despite Wall Street's notion that Republicans are better for the market, Clinton and Obama are the two presidents under whom we have seen the best performance of the S&P 500.

Our biopharma sector does not always follow macro trends, except in the wholesale downturn we saw around March when COVID-19 hit. As Pfizer (PFE) and eventually other biopharma start their COVID-19 programs, and we see eradication of the pandemic over the next couple years, a lot of halted trials will start out again.

For example, there's this company I just covered - Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) - whose approval is halted because the FDA cannot inspect their Korean manufacturing facility. Could you believe it! The stock is down because of that accident. I think many of these stocks will take off as soon as there's an official declaration of all-clear with respect to the pandemic.

Other than COVID-19's impact on micro trends in bio, I think we will continue to move along just as we always did - a catalyst-driven, predictable sector where profits are made irrespective of where the world is, because people die, and people get sick, irrespective of where the world is.

We are long SPPI.

Vasuda Healthcare Analytics from Bhavneesh Sharma: The Biden presidency is expected to support the Affordable Care Act. Biden also has promised to provide increased access to Medicare through supplemental plans and lowering the age of qualifying for Medicare to 60 years. Aetna (AET) and UnitedHealth (UNH) specialize in Medicare supplemental plans and may be beneficiaries.

I have no positions in stocks mentioned.

Haggerston BioHealth from Edmund Ingham: The election outcome has been an overall positive for the managed health care and pharma sectors. Although the Affordable Care Act is subject to debate in the courts this week it seems that a more moderate and balanced approach to government regulation, relations with healthcare giants, pharmacy benefit managers, drug pricing and drug development will prevail. It's early days but the signs are good for the likes of Humana (HUM), AbbVie (ABBV), UnitedHealth - all good dividend-paying blue chips to own.

Steady growth is the name of the game. Add an element of risk to your portfolio with one of two mid or earlier stage biotechs - Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), or with exposure to digital health i.e. Dexcom (DXCM) - just make sure you do your DD and time your purchases right.

I am long DXCM.

Stock Scanner by Ranjit Thomas, CFA: I believe the election result means that there will continue to be a flood of government spending and deficits, depressing interest rates by weakening the economy and crowding out private investment. The hospital company HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is well positioned as its revenue stream is secure with more healthcare spending. Any deficits due to pandemics will be made up by a government that won't want non-profit hospitals to go out of business. It also will benefit from lower interest rates given its considerable leverage.

I am long HCA.

Prudent Healthcare from Tarun Chandra, CFA: The presidential election outcome does not have much impact on the stock market. Markets go up after election primarily as a significant political risk is extinguished, a point made in the article Stocks To March Higher.

But healthcare had a lot riding on the election.

The sector was in the crosshairs of a major policy issue heading into the election, and it has emerged from it relatively unscathed. The Trump Administration has been attempting to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which was a major risk due to its potential turmoil and prolonged uncertainty. The incoming Biden Administration wishes to preserve and expand the ACA, thus diminishing the risk. In a related development, a majority on the Supreme Court appeared to be open to upholding the ACA during a hearing last week on a lawsuit, brought by some states and the administration, on the constitutionality of the Act.

The election outcome and the Supreme Court’s questioning have lifted a shroud of uncertainty over healthcare, and a portfolio overweight of healthcare can be a rewarding strategy.

Biopharma has been cast in a favorable light this year due to its indispensable role in overcoming the pandemic. The biotech index is trying to break out from a tight five-month consolidation, and a growing risk-appetite benefits riskier market segments more. As noted in the healthcare outlook, biotech M&A has strengthened. As well, the FDA is inching closer toward a decision on Biogen’s (BIIB) drug, Aducanumab, for Alzheimer’s, probably the next most important biotech event after a COVID-19 vaccine. An approval shall lift industry valuations. The drug pricing issue, dormant for now, will re-emerge later in 2021.

Healthcare, particularly biotechs and devices, is favorably poised for strong gains. There are many stocks in our biotech and healthcare model portfolios that we believe are well positioned. The quickest way to acquire sector and industry exposure is through Healthcare ETF (XLV) and Biotech ETFs (IBB) or (XBI).

I have no position in any stocks mentioned.

Thank you for reading. If you want to make sure you see those Roundtables as soon as they are published, scroll to the top and click that orange "Follow" button and then choose "Get email alerts."

As always, we ask that you keep comments to the ideas and stock/ETFs discussed. If you would like to discuss politics, please visit our daily Political Comments page.